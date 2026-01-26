Scout Notes

FPL notes: Spurs’ centre-halves + Wilson keep up fine goal records

26 January 2026 33 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
We’ve got two more of Saturday’s matches to get through in our Gameweek 23 Scout Notes: Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion.

CENTRE-BACKS PAPER OVER CRACKS

As has so often been the case in 2025/26, one positive result – usually in Europe – hasn’t been enough to kickstart Spurs’ season.

This time, a fine 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund was nearly followed by the Lilywhites gifting Burnley their first league win in 14 matches.

In fairness, a Clarets victory would have been harsh. An inspired Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) made nine saves, including a double-stop from a set piece, a reflex save to keep out Dominic Solanke‘s (£7.2m) close-range effort and a fine claw away to see off Mathys Tel‘s (£6.2m) attempt.

Xavi Simons (£6.5m) hit the bar, too, while Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) should have done better from 12 yards.

Not for the first time, the two centre-backs had to dig Thomas Frank out. Micky van de Ven (£4.6m) and Cristian Romero (£5.0m) netted, the latter doing so for the third Spurs match in a row. The two have now scored more Premier League goals (GS, below) than any other FPL defender in 2025/26:

Elsewhere on Spurs-watch, Frank again lined up in the 3-4-3 set-up that worked so well in midweek. Van de Ven took the place of Destiny Udogie (£4.3m) as the left-sided centre-half, with Djed Spence (£4.3m) again eye-catchingly advanced at wing-back:

Pedro Porro (£5.2m) and Romero were taken off but there are no injury concerns.

“Romero was cramping in the end. Pedro was physical, played a lot of minutes. So, we had more running power: Djed to the right and then Destiny [subbed] in.” – Thomas Frank

As goal-hungry as the two centre-backs are, is anyone going near Spurs players in FPL? Not till Gameweek 31, anyway, with the following brutal run sending the Lilywhites rock-bottom of our Fixture Ticker:

Given that Spurs came out of a favourable last eight matches ranking among the bottom-six clubs for goals scored (eight) and conceded (13), you wouldn’t mind the FPL players you do own facing Frank’s beleaguered troops right now. It’s Manchester City up next.

DUB STEPS UP

Dubravka’s heroics secured him a second successive five-point return. No surprise that he’s comfortably clear of any other FPL goalkeeper for save points (24) this season.

Maxime Esteve (£3.9m) and Bashir Humphreys (£3.9m), meanwhile, kept up their fine defensive contribution (DefCon) record, banking those points yet again. Esteve’s figure below is up at 64.7% if we discount the three starts in which he’s been subbed off:

Above: Defenders sorted by % of matches in which they’ve secured DefCon points

Ultimately, though, a shortage of clean sheets (just three for Burnley all season) keeps this lot apart from the likes of Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m).

Two other Burnley defenders, Kyle Walker (£4.4m) and Axel Tuanzebe (£3.9m), combined for the hosts’ first goal on Saturday before substitute Lyle Foster (£4.9m) grabbed what he thought was the winner.

Those two goals, plus a breakaway Armando Broja (£5.2m) chance, accounted for a huge chunk of Burnley’s overall xG total:

Wilson goal

WILSON DOES THE BART MAN

Harry Wilson‘s (£6.0m) superb season continued on Saturday as he bagged his 14th attacking return of 2025/26 with a late free-kick.

It was his 11th return in as many Gameweeks – although he had a big helping hand, quite literally, from an unconvincing Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m).

This latest in a long line of long-range goals (he hasn’t scored from closer in than 13 yards this season!) means he’s now the Premier League’s most ‘overachieving’ player, in terms of xG, of the current campaign.

But better players tend to exceed Opta’s expectations, especially those with a dead eye from distance. A look at Wilson’s Premier League history shows that this season is no freak occurrence:

SeasonGoalsxGxG Delta
2025/2683.89+4.11
2024/2564.21+1.79
2023/2443.38+0.62
2022/2321.98+0.02
2019/2074.00+3.00

Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m) is doing his best to keep up with Wilson. The Nigerian, back from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and on as a substitute, scored Fulham’s first goal of the afternoon. That took him to three goals and as many assists in his last six run-outs. Expect him to be troubling the starting XI again soon at the expense of Kevin (£5.8m) – although it sounds like Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) is also on his way.

Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) bagged the assist for Chukwueze’s equaliser with an excellent long pass. Surprisingly for a centre-half so adept at distributing the ball, that was his first attacking return since 2023/24.

THE FINEST OF MARGINS

There wasn’t much in this game, with Brighton arguably meriting the victory if either side did.

Wilson goal

Even Marco Silva couldn’t argue the case for Fulham’s supremacy. After a bright start and an early Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) big chance, the Seagulls were on top.

“I have to say that probably the most fair result is going to be the draw, not our win.” – Marco Silva

“Football is sometimes brutal. Sometimes, the better team loses.

“Overall, regarding the performance, I think it was one of the best we’ve played so far.” – Fabian Hurzeler

We often talk of “fine margins” in football but they don’t get much finer than 1cm, which apparently was the difference between Danny Welbeck‘s (£6.2m) chalked-off goal standing and not. Welbeck twice went close on other occasions, kneeing wide and seeing a header saved, while Kauro Mitoma (£6.1m) and Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) were denied by a save and a goalline clearance in the same move.

Yasin Ayari‘s (£4.8m) goal, a stunner from range, was actually one of Brighton’s lowest-xG efforts of the game.

Among other tactical tweaks, Fabian Hurzeler moved Pascal Gross (£5.5m) into the ’10’ role.

There was again no Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) in the starting XI, something Hurzeler had signposted on Friday, while Joel Veltman (£4.3m) was benched.

There were tactical reasons behind that – Olivier Boscagli (£4.2m) dealing with Wilson, and Kadioglu switching flanks to offer width beyond unnatural winger Diego Gomez (£4.9m) – but there was also a minor injury at play.

 “It was more a tactical decision but he (Veltman) had a small issue with his knee during the week.” – Fabian Hurzeler on the change at right-back

33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Meta12345
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Ekitike to joao pedro or hold?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Ekitike -> someone else. Pedro risky due to Delap.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'm planning to hold because of lack of options

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Im just benching and playing 4 or 5 at the back. Strikers are pure garbage this season across the board.

      Open Controls
  2. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best pick to replace Cherki?Will get Semenyo in gw26.

    a)Mbeumo(Already have Fernandes)
    b)Rice
    c)Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      C for eggs in different baskets, assuming you also have Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers yes i have Saka.

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      rice

      Open Controls
      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Have 3 FTs. Which looks better?

    A: Bowen + Minteh -> Mane + Bruno (start Dorgu)
    B: Bowen + Minteh + O'Reilly -> Mane + Bruno + Chalobah (bench Dorgu)

    Open Controls
    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Can you afford to wait for Dorgu news or are you close to being priced out? If Dorgu is fit A, if not probably B

      Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    could do with some good performances from ndiaye and dcl today. 10 points between them would be very nice

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I have Tark Garner and DCL, currently on 30 points need some big points

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        good luck 🙂

        Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    ive think ive got this right

    romero now has 5/5.1 points per start. With 'only' 5 clean sheets in 18 matches (not the worst ratio but far from the best). Been penalised for conceding 2 goals 10 times, 8 yellow cards and 1 red card. even only at a 50% defcon hit rate.

    clean sheets aren't everything 😉

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      *i think

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah

      But owning him is littered with misses as well as hauls

      Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    just looking at the table, Palace now scored less goals than Burnley this season oof. Bournemouth closing in on a 2 goals conceded per match ratio eek

    Open Controls
  7. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Evanilson going under the radar. Three goals in last four and great fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      True. Other nice options though.bowen j Pedro. Also kroupi J is so cheap and seems to be a starter

      Open Controls
      1. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Bournemouth are top scoring team in the last six. Arsenal and Chelsea in that run as well.

        Open Controls
    2. Punned It
        12 mins ago

        Definitely not going under radar, everyone's banging on about him now. There goes another sterling diff.

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Him and Watkins tbf

        Even Pedro again

        Evanilson might be the safer option

        Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      On WC

      A j Pedro or Bowen ( have Enzo)
      B semenyo or Rogers

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Marginally Bowen due to mins and pens, and the other one's a coin toss as Semenyo looks great but I think Rogers does too.

        Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Had an abysmal gameweek with only Enzo & Rogers returns. Need DCL, Tarkowski & Garner to go big tonight!

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'll see your abysmal and raise you 10m+ gw rank with Tarko and Ndiaye to play.

        Open Controls
      2. Punned It
          just now

          DCL hattie, nice if Tark and Pickford get a yellow each.

          Open Controls
      3. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Ekitike to pedro? Thanks

        Open Controls
      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        I need to build up some transfers, 3 would be handy.

        I may take a hit, with £2.1m banked would you do...

        1. Saka to Mbeumo and Guiu to Pedro - 4

        2. Saka to BrunoF

        3. Roll

        4. If fit, Heaven to Dorgu (luxury with decent defenders in the squad).

        Do you give Saka the Leeds game, or call time on him?

        Open Controls
      5. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Roefs
        Gabriel Thiaw O'Reilly
        Saka Rice Rogers Wilson Enzo
        Haaland Ekitike

        Dubruvka Keane Guiu Alderete

        With 1FT and about 3M ITB:
        A. Saka > Bruno

        B. Rogers/Wilson + Ekitike > Bruno + Pedro/Thiago

        C. Option A along with a hit for Chalobah or Timber

        D. Wildcard

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          I think Ekitike can have the Newcastle game at home...

          Howe will drag it out but I suspect that BrunoG misses midweek and will be touch and go for next weekend.

          But then do you give Saka the Arsenal match and do two moves, hit free next week?

          I bet there's another mid week injury to deal with too.

          Open Controls
      6. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        The 1 time I had a spurs defender in my team, on FH against Nottingham Forest, they managed to lose 3-0. Never touching those two.

        Open Controls

