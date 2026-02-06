Saka, Timber, Odegaard: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

Despite Jurrien Timber‘s absence from training on Thursday, Mikel Arteta confirmed the Dutch defender is “fine” for the visit of Sunderland.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, the manager offered vaguer updates on Bukayo Saka (hip) and Martin Odegaard (muscle).

“His hip is getting much better. So, hopefully, very soon, he will be with us.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“Martin, again, is getting better. It will be a matter of days, we believe.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaaard

Meanwhile, Mikel Merino (foot) and Max Dowman (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

The Gunners have no fresh concerns.