Wirtz, Frimpong, Lacroix: FPL Gameweek 28 early team news

Ahead of the pre-match press conferences on Friday, it’s time to see where we stand with the Gameweek 28 team news.

There are eight pressers taking place on Thursday, so you can read the latest on those clubs here.

For the other dozen Premier League sides, here’s what we know.

This article includes fresh quotes from Oliver Glasner and Vitor Peirera, who held pre-European competition pressers on Wednesday.

ARSENAL

Ben White missed the north London derby with a “niggle”.

That was a match that came “too early” for Kai Havertz (hamstring).

Bukayo Saka was subbed off against Spurs after taking a blow to his ankle but was able to walk off the pitch without help. There was no update from Mikel Arteta after the game, and this may have just been the latest weekly non-injury that sees Saka briefly flagged.

Max Dowman (ankle) has returned to training over the last few weeks, with Mikel Merino (foot) the only long-term absentee.

BOURNEMOUTH

Lewis Cook felt his hamstring in training last Friday and missed the West Ham United game the following day. His manager said it doesn’t seem to be a “big” issue but added that scans are needed and that he expected him to be “out a little bit”.

Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (hamstring) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out for the Cherries.

Matai Akinmboni featured for the under-21s recently after months on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

BRENTFORD

Michael Kayode sat out the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion with a “knock”, and we await the latest on him.

Keith Andrews couldn’t offer us much post-match on fellow right-back Aaron Hickey, who limped out of the same game.

Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo all remain out with knee injuries.

CHELSEA

Wesley Fofana will sit out the Arsenal game after being sent off for two bookable offences last Saturday.

Estevao missed the Burnley match because of an “awareness of his hamstring”.

Liam Rosenior hasn’t able to confirm any timeline on Marc Cucurella (hamstring), amid reports that the left-back could be out for 3-4 weeks.

Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Dario Essugo (unknown), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) are still on the sidelines.

Filip Jorgensen was described as “close” to fitness at the back-end of January. He hasn’t featured since.

Romeo Lavia (quad) could be involved: he has returned to training recently and played 45 minutes for the under-21s last Friday.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Maxence Lacroix (adductor) is set to make a quick return from injury, although Thursday’s UEFA Conference League clash with Zrinjski may still come too soon.

“Still a small question mark with Maxence but he trained the session [on Wednesday]. In a few situations, he could feel a little bit of awareness but he looks okay. We now have a little bit more than 30 hours [to kick-off], with treatment and everything.” – Oliver Glasner on Maxence Lacroix

Elsewhere on the injury front, Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) and Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) will remain out till mid-March.

We now have a timeline on Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), too.

“I think I mentioned it [last week] that he had a setback and it will take him now a few more weeks. We are now at the end of February. We expect him back in training… I think it will be the end of March, but we don’t have games, so it looks like it will be April [on the pitch].” – Oliver Glasner on Eddie Nketiah

Cheick Doucoure (knee) has been on the grass recently, although it’s not clear how close he is to a playing comeback after being sidelined for 12 months.

EVERTON

Carlos Alcaraz missed the Manchester United game on Monday after picking up an injury in training. His manager expects him to be out for a “few weeks”.

Mark Travers sat out the same game with a finger injury. That issue is currently being assessed.

Jack Grealish (foot) is out long term, too.

Jake O’Brien returns from suspension, at least. He served a one-match ban last weekend after being sent off for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity against Bournemouth.

FULHAM

Sasa Lukic (hamstring) returned to training last week, although the Sunderland game came too soon for the Serbian midfielder. An extra week of training may see him back in the squad for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

Samuel Chukwueze (calf) is also expected to return after a brief lay-off.

There’s less optimism about Kevin, who was forced off on Wearside. Marco Silva said it didn’t “look good”.

Antonee Robinson also missed the game with an ankle problem but there is less concern about him.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot said last Thursday that Jeremie Frimpong (groin) was aiming for a Gameweek 28 return, so we might see the full-back this weekend.

Both the Dutchman and Florian Wirtz (back), who was a late withdrawal last Sunday, were pictured in their training kit on Thursday. While descending some stairs isn’t quite a green light that they’re fully recovered, Slot was confident about Wirtz’s availability.

Alexander Isak (ankle) will likely be out until April, while Wataru Endo (foot) is one the long-term injury list with Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee).

Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) have also been on the sidelines for months.

MANCHESTER CITY

Jeremy Doku (calf) was “not ready” last week and Sky Sports reported in midweek that the Belgian winger was still absent from training.

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out.

Max Alleyne wasn’t involved in Gameweek 27, having hobbled out of the FA Cup win over Salford City a week earlier. We’ve got no details of his issue, if there is one.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Bryan Mbeumo hobbled out of Monday’s win over Everton but it did look a lot like cramp. We await confirmation of that from Michael Carrick on Friday.

Lisandro Martinez sat out that victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a calf issue. Reports suggest he will be out for 1-2 weeks.

Carrick was again pretty sketchy on Mason Mount (minor issue) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) ahead of Gameweek 27, suggesting the former is closer to a comeback but not passing either player fit. And, unsurprisingly, both players missed out.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) remains sidelined for sure.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

It is thought that the Everton game will come too soon for Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle) and Tino Livramento (hamstring), who are aiming for early-March returns.

Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain out for longer periods.

Jacob Ramsey missed the midweek victory over Qarabag as a precaution because of a tight hamstring but Eddie Howe is hopeful of his return in Gameweek 28 after a scan came back clear.

Sven Botman (back) and Yoane Wissa (knock) returned for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League win.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Vitor Pereira, like Oliver Glasner, faced the media on Wednesday ahead of European play-off second leg.

It doesn’t look like they’ll recover any injured players for the clash with Fenerbahce on Thursday but Matz Sels (groin) is closing in on a return soon.

“Matz Sels will come back, I think, Monday with the team.” – Vitor Pereira

We’re no further forward with Nicolo Savona (knee) or Chris Wood (knee), however.

“Wood, we need to wait but he is working to come back. “Savona is doing exams, tests to know exactly how long. I think he is with the medical department and I think they will have a decision about him as soon as possible.” – Vitor Pereira

Willy Boly (knee) and John Victor (knee) also remain on the sidelines.