Best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 29: Players + teams to target

In ‘Frisking the Fixtures’, we pinpoint the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams and players with the strongest runs of matches from Gameweek 29 onwards.

As the schedule will change radically from Gameweek 33 (blanks and doubles kick in from this point), here we take a three-to-four-Gameweek look ahead for managers who are considering two different strategies.

Firstly, we’ll look at the best teams and fixtures to target for those managers who intend to ‘dead-end’ their team and play their Wildcard in Gameweek 32, covering Gameweeks 29 to 31.

Secondly, we assess the best teams and fixtures to target for managers planning to play their Free Hit in Gameweek 31, highlighting the best fixtures for Gameweeks 29, 30 and 32.

As always, our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

ABOUT THE FIXTURE TICKER

Using this tool as a Chief Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings.

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours.

Gameweek 32 Wildcarders

Managers looking to play their Wildcard in Gameweek 32 can afford to recruit players with nice short-term fixtures before dead-ending their teams in Gameweek 31.

Here are the teams with the best schedules (on paper!) across the next three matches.

FULHAM

Fulham face top-seven teams from Gameweeks 32 to 35 but that is of no concern to Gameweek 32 Wildcarders.

Instead, they can look forward to the west Londoners’ home matches against West Ham and Burnley and a trip to Nottingham Forest – three sides they have already beaten this season.

West Ham and Burnley have the fifth-worst and second-worst away form this season, conceding a combined 60 goals on their travels. The Clarets are the only side without a clean sheet on the road.

Forest have now lost three successive matches under new boss Vitor Pereira.

Players to target

This is where it gets complicated, as the two main targets are flagged as doubts!

Harry Wilson (£6.0m) would ordinarily be the first name on the teamsheet here. Lying fourth in the midfielder’s standings, Wilson is having the season of his life. He is particularly strong at Craven Cottage: only one midfielder can better his total of 10 returns on home soil. Wilson has also already scored 23 points against West Ham, Forest and Burnley this season.

At the back, Fulham have not been watertight but Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is a regular provider of defensive contribution (DefCons) points. Only two defenders can better his tally of 32 DefCon points in 2025/26.

However, these two now have yellow flags next to their names due to injury and illness respectively. Our advice would be to wait for Marco Silva’s press conference on Tuesday afternoon before committing to either player.

Aside from this pair, Raul Jimenez (£6.1m) has been flying under the radar despite hitting form of late. He scored in the reverse fixtures against both West Ham and Forest, while 13 attacking returns from 23 starts and some sub appearances is pretty good going. The problem is the return to fitness of Rodrigo Muniz (£5.3m), who will eat into Jimenez’s minutes – and may even start in midweek.

Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) has shone since returning from AFCON and would represent an intriguing short-term differential. He’s among the top 10 midfielders for chances created (12) in the last six Gameweeks.

BRENTFORD

Brentford are enjoying a dream 2025/26 and will be looking forward to their forthcoming matches against Bournemouth, Wolves and Leeds.

They trounced Bournemouth 4-1 and overcame Wolves 2-0 earlier this season and will certainly be confident of scoring against two sides vulnerable to the counter-attack. Leeds, who held them to a 1-1 draw, might prove a tougher nut to crack but Brentford are good in transition and will look to pick off Daniel Farke’s side, who are more front-footed at Elland Road.

Players to target

Igor Thiago (£7.1m) is a strong candidate for the short and medium term. He’s rattled off 18 Premier League goals already this season – only Erling Haaland (£14.8m) has scored more – and the Brazilian ranks second in the game for big chances (33) and expected goals (xG, 15.6).

Dango Ouattara (£5.9m) has looked at the top of his game since returning from AFCON. Between Gameweeks 24 and 28, the winger produced two goals and two assists. He ranks joint-third among midfielders for both big chances received (three) and first for big chances created (five) in that time.

Kevin Schade (£6.9m) is a differential to consider for the short term, having regained his starting place from Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m). Lest we forget, he scored a hat-trick against Bournemouth in the reverse fixture. No midfielder has had more big chances (16) in 2025/26.

LEEDS UNITED

With every passing Gameweek, Leeds look increasingly likely to stay up. The fact that they have yet to confirm their Premier League status is good news for owners of their assets; there is still everything to play for.

The Yorkshire side have lost only three games since the end of November, two of which were against the top two.

In Gameweek 29, they host a Sunderland side ranked 17th in the away league table. The Black Cats average only 0.5 goals per match on the road.

Crystal Palace have won only three of their last 18 matches in all competitions, and Leeds will have sweet memories of a 4-1 home win over the Eagles just before Christmas.

Brentford will be a tougher test but the Bees have just conceded eight goals in the last four Gameweeks, so aren’t impenetrable.

Players to target

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) is a decent short-term punt for those in the market for a cheap forward. Though he has scored only once in the last six appearances, he has 10 goals (from 20 starts) this season and the underlying stats speak well for him: he ranks fourth for big chances among forwards (22) in 2025/26.

The set-piece-taking Anton Stach (£4.7m) is a budget-friendly option to consider, too. He is now into double figures for goal involvements this season, while he’s joint-fourth among midfielders for chances created (50). An average of 5.0 points per start is excellent for a player of his price.

All of the backline can be picked up for under £4.5m, including goalkeeper Karl Darlow (£3.9m), who impressed on Saturday. Keep an ear out for an injury update on Joe Rodon (£3.9m), who hobbled out of Gameweek 28.

LIVERPOOL

Unless you are already well stocked with them, the recruitment of Liverpool players is now advisable, whether you are dead-ending in Gameweek 31 or not.

The Reds are on the charge to finish in the Champions League places and can help their cause with three pretty benign fixtures across the next three Gameweeks. Arne Slot’s side face rock-bottom Wolves, relegation-imperilled Spurs, and an inconsistent Brighton outfit.

Despite some belated fight being shown by Wolves of late, they and Spurs rank 19th and 20th for xGC across their last six matches. Spurs have are without a win in 10 matches too, with the change in manager having little effect.

Liverpool have beaten Brighton twice already this season, scoring five times with no reply. The Seagulls have kept only one clean sheet against a top-half team in 2025/26.

Players to target

The question is not whether to buy Liverpool assets but which ones to get.

Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) had been a source of enormous frustration for owners in recent weeks but finally delivered on strong underlying numbers in Gameweek 28. He’s second among forwards for shots (17) and big chances (eight) in the last six Gameweeks.

With Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) all but ruled out of Gameweek 29, Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m) represents an excellent cheaper alternative. Despite having to fill in at right-back of late, the Hungary international has returned two goals and two assists in his last five outings. He’s also chipped in with four DefCon points. A total of 17 chances created in his last six starts ranks joint-third among midfielders.

With the return of Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) and Joe Gomez (£4.9m), Szoboszlai should be needed much less in defence.

Last but not least, Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) is arguably now the go-to defender in FPL. The centre-back produced successive attacking returns in Gameweeks 26-28, with Liverpool’s set-piece threat on the up. That’s good news for Szoboszlai, too.

BOURNEMOUTH

An away trip to Burnley in Gameweek 30 should provide goal opportunities aplenty even for a Bournemouth side who have struggled on their travels. Brentford and Manchester United, while far from easy opponents, are attack-minded teams who will offer up goalscoring opportunities. United proved as much in the reverse fixture, which finished 4-4 at Old Trafford.

As much as anything else, the Cherries have got plenty of momentum behind them. They’re third in the eight-match form table.

Players to target

DefCon monster Marco Senesi (£4.9m) remains an attractive proposition. No defender has as many as his 40 DefCon points this season. Fellow defender James Hill (£4.0m), however, looks even more desirable at present. Since the two started playing together 10 Gameweeks ago, Hill is out-DefConning his centre-back partner.

In midfield, Rayan (£5.6m) and especially Marcus Tavernier (£5.3m) are exciting – if not risk-free – options.

The Brazilian has produced an attacking return in three of his five appearances, while he has registered 11 shots and seven chances created across his four starts.

Tavernier was flying before he picked up a hamstring injury that sidelined him for four Gameweeks, recording back-to-back returns before pulling up. He is threat on set-pieces and may also be on penalties.

Neither is guaranteed a start in Gameweek 29 due to the tight turnaround and plethora of options in midfield. Beyond that, we’d expect at least Tavernier to be a regular fixture in the side, with no more midweek Gameweeks and no cup involvement for the Cherries.

Up front, much will depend on Andoni Iraola’s presser on Tuesday. Evanilson (£6.9m) picked up a dead leg on Saturday and may miss midweek; otherwise, we’d expect him to replace Eli Kroupi Jr (£4.7m) up top.

Gameweek 31 Free Hitters

Here are the teams with the best fixtures across Gameweeks 29, 30 and 32 for managers who plan to use the Free Hit Chip in Gameweek 31.

LIVERPOOL + BRENTFORD



Liverpool are the top team to target before any other club. Their fixtures are strong in the short and medium term and Reds assets are a must.

A home match against a Fulham side without a clean sheet since Gameweek 18 should provide yet more opportunities for Ekitike, Szobszolai, Virgil and co to shine in Gameweek 32.

Brentford are strong at home and the visit of Wolves and Everton in Gameweeks 30 and 32 should provide ample opportunity for Bees assets to thrive. Indeed, the fixtures continue to look good for Keith Andrews’ side beyond Gameweek 32 with home matches against Fulham and West Ham presenting further opportunities for points.

We’ll refer you to the above section for suggested players.

MANCHESTER CITY

Many FPL managers have at least two City players at present and are looking to offload them ahead of Blank Gameweek 31. Free Hitters, however, would do well to hold what they have, and even load up on more where possible, given their attractive run of matches.

It is, in fact, not yet certain that City will not play in Gameweek 31, as their match against Crystal Palace could yet fall within that Gameweek.

One thing we do know is that City are breathing down Arsenal’s their neck in the title race. We also know that when it comes to title run-ins, Pep Guardiola has form and distance. The prospect of taking on Forest, West Ham and Chelsea will have the Spaniard, not to mention Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m), the two highest-scoring players in the game, rubbing their hands in anticipation.

None of City’s next three opponents are much good at keeping goals out. No side has fewer clean sheets than West Ham in 2025/26 while Chelsea have only kept one shut-out in 12 league matches.

Of course, there will be Champions League and FA Cup matches as well as the League Cup final to factor in, not to mention the rescheduled Palace match, which will take their toll. Pep Roulette is not far away.

Players to target

All eyes and ears on Guardiola’s presser on Tuesday after Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) came off with an ankle issue on Saturday. If he’s fit, he’s a desirable pick. Nominally a defender, O’Reilly is effectively being played as an attacking midfielder, and has demonstrated his output at both ends by delivering three goals and two clean sheets in the last five Gameweeks.

If O’Reilly is out, January signing Marc Guehi (£5.2m) is a very decent, if less exciting, alternative. He’s been outstanding since landing at the Etihad, delivering three clean sheets and plenty of goal threat from set plays.

Further forward, Haaland and Semenyo are the clear standouts. Again, like O’Reilly, we await news on Haaland’s fitness ahead of Gameweek 29.

ARSENAL

As with Man City assets, many FPL managers are looking to release their Arsenal assets ahead of Blank Gameweek 31. But Free-Hitters don’t need to, and Arsenal’s position atop the league table suggest their players are worth holding.

The upcoming fixtures are not completely straightforward. Arsenal’s trip to bogey side Brighton will not be easy, while Everton are in great away form and Bournemouth are unbeaten in eight.

As with City, the further the Gunners go in European competition and the cups, the more Mikel Arteta will have to make full use of his strong squad players, but it is largely clear which players are nailed-on for League starts.

Players to target

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m), Declan Rice (£7.5m) and Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) are all among the top 10 highest scoring players. Rice is another player who we need an injury update on, after he asked to come off on Sunday.

These are the stand-out three, with Gameweek 29 not a great entry point for differentials such as Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) – there could well be rotation at the Amex, with 72 hours between fixtures.