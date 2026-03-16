Scout Notes

FPL notes: Henderson latest + why Gibbs-White came off

16 March 2026 70 comments
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We’ve got two more Sunday matches to get through in our Gameweek 30 Scout Notes: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds United and Nottingham Forest 0-0 Fulham.

GLASNER EXPLAINS HENDERSON ABSENCE

Dean Henderson (£5.0m) missed out for Palace on Sunday, which opened the door for £4.0m goalkeeper Walter Benitez to make his Premier League debut.

Oliver Glasner confirmed in his pre-match interview that Henderson was absent due to illness.

“Unfortunately, Dean is ill. The last two days he was at home, feverish, so it makes no sense to play him.” – Oliver Glasner on Dean Henderson

Henderson will likely return for Thursday’s European match against AEK Larnaca, then, with a still-to-be-confirmed Blank Gameweek 31 to follow.

As for Daniel Munoz (£5.9m), he failed to recover from a shoulder injury in time, with Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) deputising for him at right wing-back once more.

CALVERT-LEWIN MISSES PEN, STACH DEEPER

There was more frustration for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) owners at Selhurst Park.

The Leeds striker overcame a late fitness test on a knee issue to start, but his penalty miss defined the match, having dragged his spot-kick wide of the bottom left corner.

Calvert-Lewin did actually lead the line well, but he has now scored just one goal in his last nine Premier League games, a period which has seen him miss seven of his eight Opta ‘big chances’.

“I was happy with his overall performance, I was happy for him to take [the penalty]. Also, what he did in the second half, he was a crucial part today. Of course, you want to hit the target and he is disappointed. But this is football, even Harry Kane misses’ penalties. I was a striker – I missed more penalties than you can count.” – Daniel Farke on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Anton Stach (£4.7m), meanwhile, lined up in a slightly deeper role next to Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m), rather than playing as one of the two attacking midfielders in Daniel Farke’s 3-4-2-1.

It resulted in only 22 touches in the opposition half, his fewest in a match since Gameweek 12, but Stach still created three chances for his teammates – all from set-pieces – and banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

GUDMUNDSSON BAN, PALACE LACK CUTTING EDGE

Gabriel Gudmundsson’s (£3.8m) first-half red card was partly to blame for Stach’s more disciplined role, of course.

Having been shown two yellow cards, Gudmundsson will now miss Blank Gameweek 31.

However, the hosts ultimately failed to make their one-man advantage count, with Farke’s deep 5-3-1 successfully nullifying Palace’s offensive threat.

In fact, the Whites didn’t concede a single shot on target all afternoon.

It was Palace’s second home goalless draw in four days, following their European stalemate against AEK Larnaca.

But even with Palace in desperate need of a plan B, Glasner refused to pair strikers Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) together.

The Palace boss later explained his reasoning.

“He’s [Strand Larsen] always quite fatigued after the games and is now playing next game within three days and play again in four days. JP has to come closer to his best shape… He has to improve. He will improve. Then it’s definitely an option.” – Oliver Glasner on playing Jorgen Strand Larsen and Jean-Philippe Mateta together

With goals in short supply, all six centre-backs on show banked DefCon, as well as Ampadu and Stach:

Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) also racked up four shots in Gameweek 30, mostly from throw-ins/corners.

FULHAM’S FIRST CLEAN SHEET OF 2026

Sunday’s goalless draw at the City Ground marked Fulham’s first clean sheet since December.

It coincided with the return of Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) at centre-back.

“A clean sheet is something very important for us. I have to say that’s been missing and probably playing a big part in some games for us when we are not able to win the game, to not concede as well.” – Marco Silva

Andersen’s lack of mobility sometimes caused problems for Fulham, but overall, the performance/clean sheet was a real positive ahead of next week’s home encounter with Burnley.

Harry Wilson (£6.0m) was thrown straight back into Marco Silva’s starting XI, too, having fully recovered from an ankle injury.

The Welshman produced a couple of shots and took some decent set-pieces, but Fulham struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, with Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) missing their best chance, heading straight at Matz Sels (£4.6m) from six yards out.

Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m), meanwhile, missed out due to injury.

WHY GIBBS-WHITE WAS SUBBED OFF

As for Forest, Vitor Pereira reverted to a back four for this clash, but in another poor game, the points were shared at the City Ground.

Half-time substitute Dan Ndoye (£5.5m) had a goal ruled out for offside, while Ola Aina (£4.7m) crashed an effort off the woodwork, but there was a familiar lack of goal threat for the Tricky Trees, who generated just 0.89 expected goals (xG).

The decision to take off Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.4m) – who surprisingly started on the left wing – with 17 minutes left consequently drew some confusion.

Explaining his decision, Pereira said:

“Morgan is a fantastic player. But in the moment of the subs, usually I give some minutes to understand if the player has the energy to help the team and be himself. He ran a lot in the last game. For me, Morgan is not a winger. He is a player to play in between the lines and to play in the back of the striker. At half-time, I realised I didn’t want him to play as a winger because I prefer to bring him into the areas where he can decide the game. He tries.

“I put a true winger on to create situations one v one. Omari [Hutchinson] did very well. I tried with the substitution of Igor [Jesus] to put more energy on the pitch, with Taiwo [Awoniyi]. Taiwo created a lot of problems. I tried with Dan [Ndoye] to have another fresh winger. He likes to attack the space. For me, that was important in that moment. We tried everything the game was demanding, even the substitution of Morgan.” – Vitor Pereira on Morgan Gibbs-White

A quick word on Elliot Anderson (£5.5m), too. He probably should have done better with an early shot, picked up a booking and missed out on DefCon for the second time in three Gameweeks.

Forest have the lowest shot conversion rate of any top-flight team this season (7.3%) and are now seven league matches without a win.

Next up: a crucial trip to relegation rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Blank Gameweek 31.

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70 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    First WC draft. Will BB in 33 and FH in 34. Please rate.

    Raya, Verbruggen
    Gabriel, O’Reilly, Thiaw, James, Van Hecke
    Gordon, Bruno, Wilson, Szoboszlai, Gomez
    Halland, Thiago, Pedro

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    1. z13
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        James newly injured. Salah over Haaland if Liverpool win the QF but that's obvious. Looks really good, although Gordon scares me

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Middle of March and people are still backing Salah, wow

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    2. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I didn't even check the Palace lineup closely enough to see Henderson was out. Lost out on 6 points in Challenge.

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Palace have W.Benitez as well :/? Damn did not now that until now haha

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    3. Colesy34
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Reece James injured hamstring

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      1. z13
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Hopefully it's not bad and not the start of another long cycle,

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        • JBG
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          https://x.com/SJohnsonSport/status/2033546554804506730

          Exclusive: Reece James has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for several weeks. #CFC more here:

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        • FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          In other news, water is wet.

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          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Apparently it is not, so that is exciting news!

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      2. Warbling Wendy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/czr0d571r11t?post=asset%3A18dfedbb-2f83-4816-a7c7-0f9d3f6ddfe1#post

        'We need every element in our favour' - arteta

        I feel like this really sums up Arteta - he wants the best players, the decisions in his favour, the wind to blow in the direction he wants it to blow - he's so scared of losing he wants everything in his favour. It's pathetic and it shows in Arsenal's play - the core of their "style" is that they're scared of losing. So they try and stack everything in their favour by controlling as much as they can. Ugh, it's dire.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Not to stick up for Arteta, but is there a manager in the world who wouldn't want the best players, decisions, etc?

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        2. Ray85
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          God forbid a team doesnt want to lose. So dire that they've scored the most and conceded the league in the league......

          And the actual quote was about Ben White being fit and how he needs everything available.

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        3. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          even as a fan, arsenal matches admittedly arent entertaining to watch but boy does the hypocritical whining about it from other fans more than make up for it haha

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      3. I have no Wirtz
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Pick one defender and one front8

          A) Andersen(BUR)
          B) Hill(MUN)
          C) Senesi(MUN)

          1)JP(eve)
          2)Wilson(BUR)
          3)MGW(tot)
          4)Anderson(tot)

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            A2

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          2. Ray85
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            A2

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        • FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Where does it say here that Ekitike might not start?

          "Arne Slot is "hopeful" that Alisson (muscle) will return for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur, although there is still some lingering doubt, with the Liverpool boss saying he was not "100% sure" whether the goalkeeper will recover in time. Federico Chiesa (illness) should return, having missed the midweek defeat in Istanbul, but Alexander Isak (ankle), Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out. Away from injuries, Slot said that Rio Ngumoha is "definitely an option to start in one of the upcoming three games". Whether that's in Gameweek 30, Gameweek 31 or the rematch with Galatasaray is the big question, but the Tuesday-Sunday turnaround from Turkey to Tottenham is the most generous of the three in the upcoming week. You'd still imagine that there'd be changes aside from Ngumoha, with perhaps Jeremie Frimpong coming in for midweek starter Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo ousting Florian Wirtz, who may have his minutes managed after a recent return from injury. Andrew Robertson for Milos Kerkez is another plausible change at left-back, while Curtis Jones offers fresh legs - perhaps for Alexis Mac Allister - in midfield."

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          1. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            You've been deceived, virgin. Ask for a refund.

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            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Support@ffscout.com have stopped replying to my emails 🙁

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              1. z13
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Surprised they did bother replying at first

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                • z13
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    Also surprised that for all your complaining you haven't noticed the only half-relevant problem on the website at this moment

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              2. Hairy Potter
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Good job you're a lifelong Liverpool supporter and manager press conference obsessive, otherwise you would have been caught out by the Ekitike benching as well.

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                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  When Ekitike made the final scout picks selection, I thought I could rely on him to start.

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                  1. Pompel
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    He was in official FPL selected team also tbf

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                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Scout is expected to perform at a higher standard than official FPL otherwise we'd all cancel our paid memberships and consume their free of charge content.

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                  2. Funkyav
                    • 16 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    you really are the worst person on this website.

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                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      That's a bit hard on Pompel, mate.

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                    2. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                      Yet you lot engage every single time

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                      1. Hairy Potter
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        If I engaged with the people on here that I truly disliked, I'd be banned.

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            2. sirmorbach
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Hi all. Current team for the BGW, with 11 players (probably 10, I don't think Mukiele will play)

              Dubravka
              Virgil, Cash*, Hill, Mukiele**
              Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Wilson, Anderson
              João Pedro, Thiago

              (Raya, Haaland, Semenyo, Gabriel)

              I have only one FT and no money in the bank, but I've got WC and FH available. What would you do? Many thanks indeed.

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              1. z13
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Looks good for a roll and WC32

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                • Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  I'd take out Cash for someone with a game in GW31

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              2. Warblers
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                What a strange season this is. I have Haaland, does nothing of late, yet there’s no point in selling him because 1) there isn’t really anyone to bring in his stead that is any more reliable nor 2) there isn’t anything to do with the funds that might be released.

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                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Yeah mostly because Salah, Palmer and Saka aren't really putting the world on fire

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                  1. z13
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      I wonder how FPL will address this problem for next season if all the premiums bar Bruno falter. I assume Haaland will pick up form again though.

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                2. z13
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    'The Portuguese playmaker banked his sixth (!) consecutive double-digit haul on home turf.'

                    This makes me feel like a bit of an idiot as a Salah capper

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                    1. Black Knights
                      • 14 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      *owner

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                  • Bobby Digital
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                    Who is your bus team captain? Between Wilson and Bruno for me...

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                    1. Conners
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Leaving it on Bruno without a second thought.

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                  • jeffa79
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Are people looking at FH for GW31 or saving for a potentially even worse GW34?

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                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 40 mins ago

                      Saving

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                    2. el polako
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      At this point I’m looking forward to the next season 🙂

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                    3. PartyTime
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      People are saving. I may be forced to reconsider my approach with the injury crisis my team is facing.

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                      1. jeffa79
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                        Thanks all. What would you advise doing with this squad? (1FT, £0.1m ITB)

                        Kelleher (Dúbravka)
                        Hill Chalobah Mukiele* (Gabriel Timber)
                        Dango Enzo B.Fernandes Semenyo* (Rice)
                        Ekitike Kroupi Jr Haaland*

                        Basically 8/9 players depending on Mukiele's fitness. Rice presumably the one from the 5 not playing that is least worth keeping? (bar Haaland, but that is a longer conversation...)

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                        1. PartyTime
                          • 4 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          FH & plan for 34 with FT

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                  • PartyTime
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    Leonard Prescott(16 yo American) could be in goal for us v Atalanta, since we have goalie injury crisis. Doubt if he is in the official game 😆

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                    1. PartyTime
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Uh-oh Urbig with a miraculous return

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                  • jeffa79
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Thanks. What would you advise doing with this squad? (1FT, £0.1m ITB)

                    Kelleher (Dúbravka)
                    Hill Chalobah Mukiele* (Gabriel Timber)
                    Dango Enzo B.Fernandes Semenyo* (Rice)
                    Ekitike Kroupi Jr Haaland*

                    Basically 8/9 players depending on Mukiele's fitness. Rice presumably the one from the 5 not playing that is least worth keeping? (bar Haaland, but that is a longer conversation...)

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                    1. Bobby Crush
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      Mukiele to Anderson, or, Rice to Gordon?

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                  • Bobby Digital
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 32 mins ago

                    Thiago hatty needed tonight...

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                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Dead points whatever happens. Everyone owns him.

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                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        74,7% EO in top10k

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                  • Henryyy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    Do you think its worth getting Thiaw/Hall over just starting Alderete in 31? Got 2FT' spare, WC32 most likely

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                    1. Bobby Crush
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      I don't trust Newc defense, unless it is for a one week punt.

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                  • Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    I just did some team planning for GW33 and 34 based on whether City or Liverpool make it through in the cup (assuming Arsenal and Chelsea do)

                    And in both situations, Bruno Fernandes is a sell in 33.

                    Basically, Bruno has che in 33, I plan to FH him in GW34 and then on the other side, he has liv in 35. I think the play is to sell Bruno for a doubler in 33, FH him in 34, go without in 35 because of the Liverpool fixture and then buy him back in GW36 for the last 3 GWs of the season.

                    It enables me to get 10/11 doublers (Thiago is the SGW hold vs FUL) regardless of who makes it through in the cup between Liverpool/City. I don't have a BB worthy team (unless Darlow on my bench has a sneaky double vs West Ham) but with 5 FTs saved for then, I can get a very strong team out and then lean on FH34.

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                    1. lilmessipran
                      • 13 Years
                      58 mins ago

                      So essentially-

                      A Bruno vs Che (a)+ Pool (h) + 2 FTs
                      B Other mid (3 fixtures)

                      Yea, I'm not quite sure on option B right now, maybe Palmer that's it.

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                    2. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      57 mins ago

                      "go without in 35 because of the Liverpool fixture" - why would you sell before the most captainable fixture we have left

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                    3. Captain Mal
                      • 1 Year
                      55 mins ago

                      Just keep in mind there's a chance neither City nor Liverpool double in 33, in which case it's unlikely there will be 5 better mids than Bruno.

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                      1. Nightcrawler
                        • 6 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        i think there is no chance of that happening

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                        1. Nightcrawler
                          • 6 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          no realistic chance i shd add

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                        2. Captain Mal
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          If Madrid beat City and City beat Liverpool, the Burnley game could stay in 34.

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                    4. Moon Dog
                        46 mins ago

                        Yep exactly the same conclusion here. I plan on rotating him with Palmer. Start with Bruno on the 32 WC for LEE captain. He's standout that week with Chelsea and City playing each other. Then move to Palmer for the double, and then do Palmer->Bruno in 36 after the Liverpool game.

                        Bruno is such an important part of FPL atm, and so is worth devoting a couple of transfers for. It's affected how many FTs I've been spending in recent weeks, because I knew I'd want some on the other side.

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                    5. lilmessipran
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      How longer is Timber out for?Did the fraud share any info?

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                    6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Disaster of a GW that could yet get worse. Please blank Thiago

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                    7. JBG
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Thiago hattrick and Dango assisting every one.

                      Won't happen though, will probably be a 1-0 W to Wolves.

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                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        56 mins ago

                        Dango nailed to my bench for Theory Henry ffs

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                    8. Brosstan
                      • 11 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      Only a Dango hatty can save me from dropping into the 1m rank. Ekitike captain this GW for another fantastic GW score.

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                    9. Old Wulfrunian
                      • 9 Years
                      39 mins ago

                      Would appreciate your help with these two decisions.
                      2ft
                      a)Watkins or Jimenez
                      b)Gordon or Wirtz

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                      1. Jordan.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        2 penalty takers jimi and gordon

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                    10. BobB
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 16 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      W/C still to play, is this the week for free hit (City/Arsenal missing?)

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