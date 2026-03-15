Scout Notes

FPL notes: Brilliant Bruno + why Barkley got maximum bonus

15 March 2026 69 comments
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Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) helped Manchester United to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

ASSIST KING BRUNO

Bruno was the difference maker for Manchester United once more on Sunday, as the Portuguese playmaker banked his sixth (!) consecutive double-digit haul on home turf.

He’s now up to 10 overall, the most of any player:

Above: Players sorted by double-digit hauls (DD) in 2025/26

On Sunday, Bruno showed real quality in the final-third. The United captain was the provider for Casemiro (£5.7m) and Matheus Cunha’s (£8.0m) strikes, as he claimed his 15th and 16th assists of the season.

It could have been more, too, with his superb delivery for Diogo Dalot (£4.6m), who was back in the starting XI after being ousted by Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) last time out, volleyed over in the first half.

Bruno is now only four short of the all-time season assists record, with eight matches still to play.

“We’re delighted to have him. He’s proven over a period of time how impactful he is in the big moments. He’s there all the time, he puts himself forward in training and games. You can always count on him to be there. It’s a really good trait to have. He’s been through ups and downs here but it’s never knocked him. He was there today to make the difference.” – Michael Carrick on Bruno Fernandes

WHY BARKLEY GOT MAXIMUM BONUS

But somewhat surprisingly, Aston Villa’s Ross Barkley (£4.8m) went on to claim the maximum bonus, rather than Bruno.

His goal, plus a 90% pass completion rate and four successful tackles, amongst other things, helped him to a final Bonus Points System (BPS) score of 43.

It was three ahead of Bruno, who received minus BPS for being tackled (-4).

From our Members Area, we can see a breakdown of those BPS Plus tallies:

G = goals, A = assists, WG = winning goal, PC = pass completion, Rec = recoveries, CBI – clearances, blocks and interceptions, Tkl = successful tackles, BCC = big chances created, KP = key passes, Dri = successful dribbles, On = shots on target

ANOTHER CASEMIRO GOAL, SESKO IMPACT

Casemiro has started every match under Michael Carrick so far, and has been in really decent form in that time.

Superb in both boxes on Sunday, the Brazilian has now netted seven times in 2025/26.

Notably, Bruno has assisted five of those strikes.

“He’s got a really understanding with Case and working with Jonny [Evans] on set-plays and different things and spaces and whatnot. There’s a bit you can coach and a little bit of the players and the understanding with the players, they’ve got a great connection there with that and they’ve done it a few times before, so that was good.” – Michael Carrick Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro’s partnership

Casemiro is leaving Old Trafford in the summer, of course, but he’s doing his very best to ensure United qualify for the UEFA Champions League prior to his exit.

Carrick, meanwhile, chose to recall Amad Diallo (£6.2m) to the starting XI in Gameweek 30, in place of Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), with Bryan Mbeumo (£8.7m) consequently moving up front.

That looked to be a sub-optimal approach in the first half, as no player was able to get on the end of some superb United deliveries.

However, Sesko replaced the ineffective Mbeumo at 74 minutes and made the game safe with a third goal shortly after, his fifth in his last seven league matches.

Mbeumo appeared to be limping upon his departure, although we haven’t yet spotted any mentions of an injury post-match.

VILLA POOR AGAIN

While Manchester United’s season is on the up, Aston Villa’s has stalled.

The return of John McGinn (£5.3m) was welcome at Old Trafford, but Unai Emery’s team still have issues in attack, and unless they improve quickly, they are at real risk of giving up their place in the top four.

Villa have managed just seven goals in their last 10 Premier League games, the fewest of any team.

It’s just two wins and nine points in that period, too.

Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) and Ollie Watkins’ (£8.5m) drop off has coincided with that downturn, with the latter failing to register a single shot at Old Trafford on Sunday, before he was hooked on the hour mark.

Villa are at least top of the ticker over the next six Gameweeks, with all of their opponents currently in the bottom half of the table.

Elsewhere, Matty Cash (£4.7m) missed out in Gameweek 30, having failed to recover from injury in time.

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69 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    So hard to make any ground this season, what ranks are people at going into the final 8 GWs of the season?

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    1. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Around 140k and don't have Thiago

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    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      30k Kelleher to play

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    3. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      12k with Thiago tomorrow

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    4. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Out come all the great ranks hehe

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      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Kelleher Dango and Dango to go, 390k, season over but ya never know……I do know though haha.

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    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Terrible, appalling rank here. Once again my paid scout membership doing sweet FA to help me.

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    6. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      480k with only collins left

      just hoping to finish top 250k

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    7. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      350k with Thiago to go. Still hoping to squeeze into top 100k but realistically might be over optimistic.

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    8. ΒAZEΛOS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      200k with Thiago, Dango, Kelleher to go

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    9. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      106 k with Thiago and Dango to play

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    10. Webbster2k
      • 4 Years
      just now

      6k with Kelleher and Thiago to play

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  2. abaalan
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    What happened to Henderson?
    Cash likely to be back next gw?

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    1. abaalan
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      And Munoz be back?

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  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    3 hours ago

    Would you rather have bowen, mgw or Gordon for the next 3/4 gws?

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Gordon is Newcastle get knocked out of UCL

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        *if

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    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      3 or 4 makes a huge difference, as Gordon could blank in 33 and double in 34. When do you plan to FH?

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      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I meant double in 33 and blank in 34

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  4. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    They've got to look again at defcon next season. 47 players I think so far getting those extra 2 points with 1 game to play. Pretty sure this was not the idea of it. Threshold is far too low

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    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reward is too high.
      Should only award one point for reaching the threshold, and two for doubling it.

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  5. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Up to almost whopping 400k now, just gotta laugh, absolutely sick with Ekitike as captain, Slot healing for that!

    Anyway, may as play freely now purely for enjoyment.

    How’s it looking for next GW here? Any transfers you’d make?

    Kelleher
    Thiaw - Senesi - VVD
    Dango - Bruno F - Mbuemo - Wilson
    Ekitike - J.Pedro - Thiago
    _______________________________
    Dubravka: Semenyo: O’Reilly: Gabriel

    1 FT, 5.9 ITB

    Cheers gents!

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    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Cheers lads

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  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    As an Ekitike captainer, I still cannot get over how disappointed I am with the Liverpool predicted line up by Scout.

    The clues were there but they were ignored.

    All you had to do was look at the circumstances when Gakpo last played as a number 9. There was a precedent there. You just had to put the time and effort in to work backwards.

    Scout even transcribed word for word Slot warning us on Friday:

    "As you know, for the fifth time this season, I think, we have to play three games in seven days, with an early kick-off [next Saturday], an away game at Brighton.

    “That means you need more than 11 players and of course, the midweek game can also be longer than 90 [minutes].

    “Every player that is fit has the chance to play, or to start, in the upcoming three games.”

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      You ignored them when the majority captained the form guy.
      Slot favours Gakpo when he can.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I'm not going to respond because I'll say something I'll regret. But once just once, I'd like someone from Scout to come out and say that they got it wrong and show a little bit of empathy for the pain the mistake has caused. But instead they will try to cover their backs with B.S. like Slot not declaring that Ekitike hadn't trained.

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    2. ΒAZEΛOS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Why are you disappointed with Scout and not yourself for captaining him?
      The clues were there for you as well no?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        It's not my full time job to get the line up correct. I'm relying on scout to do the research I don't have time to do. The clues were there from the last time Slot did this. You just have to review the circumstances from then and apply them to now.

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        1. ΒAZEΛOS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          40 mins ago

          do you have Bruno F in your team?

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          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            1 min ago

            He does, save yourself the energy. GW is practically over.

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    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      All the "Jump the Wave" team predictors picked him to start so hard to get it right when Slot is involved. Benching him and Salah in the predictions gets him nowhere too.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yes I know he was a 100% with Jump the Wave, but if you watched Planet FPL The Weekender, then James (i.e. someone who knows what he is talking about) predicted this.

        The fact that Ekitike wasn't even mentioned by name in the scout write up here https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news seemed to indicate that his start was secure.

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          CL is slightly more important than playing Spurs with a fragile forward. The reason many didn't go there were limited minutes at best.

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          1. Gazwaz80
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Bruno has had 5 double digit hauls in the last 10 games and a 5,7 and 8 point in between those. Ekitike has 2 double digit hauls in the same period with the rest of his points being 1s and 2s. Bruno at home playing an Awful Villa team. You need to start thinking for yourself…

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            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              It’s called not being a sheep

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        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          James predicted Ekitike to start and also captained him. He knows Spurs are terrible currently as a supporter.
          Not sure what prediction you are talking about?

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  7. ΒAZEΛOS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who to bring in and why?
    A: Szoboszlai
    B: Gordon

    Thoughts guys?

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Really depends on the 2nd legs.

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      1. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        So wait it out?

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        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          What's the rush before Friday?

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          1. ΒAZEΛOS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Gordon's unaffordability after tonight

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            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Well you know the risks with that. Gordon is a derby could do anything if available.

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              1. ΒAZEΛOS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Very true, on pens as well.

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    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Same issue for me. Leaning towards Gordon as a differential and form atm

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      1. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I'm always scared about a hammy with Gordon. Feels like Szobo has more routes to points maybe but Gordon playing more upfront.

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        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Also true. Both decent options imo. Pens vs free kicks as well

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          1. ΒAZEΛOS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            well..Szobo is also on pens when Salah is out dont forget..game changer?

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            1. Royal5
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Hmm this is new to me. Thought it would be Ekitike

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              1. ΒAZEΛOS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Nop. Salah, Szobo, Mcallister

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                1. Royal5
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Szobo has taken two it seems. Scored on and missed one

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  8. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Rice >

    A) Szobo
    B) Gordon
    C) Others

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  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    2ft, use 1 to play 11 or both?

    Which is the better use?

    Semenyo to Gordon

    Guehi to Andersen or Thiaw

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    1. ΒAZEΛOS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Why the rush to sell Semenyo? He's their best player right now. Absorb the blank and dont sell

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  10. abaalan
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    No chance there's double in 32?

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      If Palace get knocked out Thursday along with Man City, there's a decent chance.

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      1. Absolutely Muñozed
          45 mins ago

          on such a short notice??

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        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          6 mins ago

          When does GW32 start?

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    2. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Have 1FT and $7.8 ITB, any upgrades (will WC 32) or just roll:

      Dubravka
      VVD - Senesi - Thiaw
      Bruno - Szoboslai - Dango - Wilson
      Pedro - Ekitike - Thiago

      Raya - Gudmundsson - Gabriel - Semenyo

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      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Looks a roll.

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    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (114 teams)

      Current safety score = 46
      Top score = 67

      https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      1FT - 0.8 bank
      Kelleher
      VVD-Hill-Cash
      Palmer-BrunoF-Szoboszlai-Wilson
      Pedro-Thaigo
      Dubravka-Haaland-Semenyo-Gabriel-Guéhi

      Haaland to Ekitiké+5.9bank
      Cash to Thiaw for a hit

      Makes as much sense as any I suppose
      Still have WC2,Free Hit2 and TC2
      Not sold on Ekitiké but options are sparse

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      1. thegaffer82
        • 14 Years
        40 mins ago

        Don’t see the point in the hit to be honest. You only need 1 transfer to get XI out, Thiaw gonna need to do very well to pay back the hit.
        I’d probably do Semenyo to Gordon provided he comes through CL unscathed

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        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cash to Thiaw would be after midweek games

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    5. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Semenyo to Szlaboslai or Haaland to Sesko? Or other better option?
      Thanks!

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      1. Bob_the_builder
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Personally, just did Haaland to Sesko. More points for half the price. Gives great flexibility for the rest of the season too. Can virtually upgrade to anyone with a single transfer.

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        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sesko min a worry

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    6. Absolutely Muñozed
        47 mins ago

        Pickford
        Thiaw Keane Hill
        Bruno F. Wilson Mbuemo Rogers Semenyo*
        Haaland* J. Pedro

        Dubravka Timber Gabriel Guiu

        3 FT and 1.4 itb

        Any suggestions please

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      • New article
        RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        42 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/16/fpl-notes-slot-explains-ekitike-benching-richarlison-threat

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