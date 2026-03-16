Scout Notes

FPL notes: Le Fee, Ballard + Mukiele injury latest, Sunderland drought

16 March 2026 154 comments
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We continue Saturday’s Scout Notes with a look back at Sunderland 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion.

INJURY UPDATES ON BALLARD, MUKIELE, LE FEE + MORE

Sunderland are rivalling Tottenham Hotspur in the injury stakes.

Already without six players in the run-up to Gameweek 30, they lost a further two in training – Enzo Le Fee (£5.0m) and Nilson Angulo (£5.0m) – before Saturday’s game.

To compound the misery, Dan Ballard (£4.7m) hobbled off with hamstring discomfort and Wilson Isidor (£5.1m) was unusable on the bench.

“It wasn’t possible [to bring Wilson on] because he got an injury.

“Dan had discomfort with his hamstring, so we hope it isn’t too serious.

“We expect Enzo to be ready for Newcastle, it might be possible. For Nilson, we’ll have to wait at least four to six weeks.” – Regis Le Bris, via the Sunderland Echo

As for other potential returnees in the Tyne-Wear derby, it sounds like Reinildo Mandava (£3.8m) has the best chance.

Regis Le Bris sounded less sure about Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) and Robin Roefs‘ (£4.8m) availability for Gameweek 31 when asked last Thursday. Speaking on Saturday, the Sunderland boss was again cautious about Mukiele.

“Reinildo will train with us tomorrow, so that’s good news.

“Nordi is getting better, we’ll see for next week. It’s always the same: you can take the risk, he might play against Newcastle, but if we lose him for eight weeks after, it doesn’t make sense. We are always on the edge so we’ll try to manage the situation properly.” – Regis Le Bris, via the Sunderland Echo

SUNDERLAND GOAL DROUGHT

There’s some mitigation, then, for the goal drought.

And what a drought it is. First off, Sunderland are the lowest scorers in the division over their last six league matches.

injury Mukiele

Above: Teams sorted by fewest goals over the last six Gameweeks

But the situation is even worse than it first appears. In their last eight league and cup matches, they’ve scored just one non-penalty goal. That includes meeting with Oxford United and Port Vale.

The Black Cats didn’t actually play badly on Saturday, and they were again solid at the rear, but they didn’t carve out too many clear chances. Chemsdine Talbi (£4.9m) saw an early effort cleared off the line, while Chris Rigg (£4.7m) sent a bicycle kick just off target, but ultimately, not one of their 14 shots even registered 0.1 for xG.

For those playing a Free Hit or otherwise in Gameweek 31, a Newcastle United defender is very tempting.

Sunderland’s leading goalscorer, Brian Brobbey (£5.4m), is at least back from injury, marking his return with a start on Saturday.

MINTEH NETS ON STARTING XI RETURN, HINSHELWOOD THREAT

Sunderland were unfortunate to lose their clean sheet to a freak Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) goal.

The winger was making his first start of 2026, having been made to work hard to reclaim his place by his exacting manager. Even in the post-match praise, there was the challenge to be “more reliable defensively”.

“He has the quality not many players have and I’m really happy for him because he overcame a really difficult phase he went through.

“He understood what he needs to come back on the pitch. He was waiting for his chance. Then he got his chance and I think he used it in a really positive way.”

“I think that’s the thing we have to work on with him, to keep doing unpredictable things offensively, but keeping more reliable defensively.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yankuba Minteh, via the Argus

While Minteh bagged the lucky winner, Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) had the two best Brighton chances. Both drew saves from Melker Ellborg (£4.0m), the first of which was a superb reflex kick away from a close-range effort.

Hinshelwood has been playing as a ’10’ during Brighton’s recent run of good results and his underlying numbers, if not his goal count, are good in that time:

Above: Midfielders sorted by shots in the box over the last five Gameweeks

SOLID SEAGULLS?

At the rear, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m) was impressive again.

Brighton, interestingly, have conceded zero or one goals in 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches. Liverpool may not find it straightforward at the Amex in Gameweek 31.

It was a DefCon bonanza for the Seagulls, with six players picking up said points. Ballard was the only Mackem to deliver on that front.

Mats Wieffer (£4.9m) actually averages more contributions per 90 minutes (14.19 v 13.92) than the much-hailed Elliot Anderson (£5.5m) this season.

Above: Brighton players picking up DefCon points on Saturday

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154 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. basilfawlty
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    What would you change here? Thinking Chalobah out as priority.

    Dubravka
    Chalobah Hill Andersen VVD
    Fernandes Rogers Wilson Tavernier
    Ekitike Thiago

    Raya Haaland Semenyo Gabriel 2 FT

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Surely keep for the blank at least and reassess once we know the DGW landscape?

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        This is what I'm doing

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  2. Conners
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Morning

    Just wondered if there are any late points / bonus adjustments pending from this weekend's games? (such as we've had in previous weeks).

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  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Thiaw a good option until the end of season?

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yes..will get one of him/Hall this week

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    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yes

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  4. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    3FT 0.2m ITB

    Dub
    Andersen VVD Senesi Alderete
    Bruno Mbeumo Dango
    Ekitike

    Raya - Gabriel Rice Semenyo Haaland Guiu

    Need 2 more players to get me to 11, guess I just go for 2 from Wilson, Gordon and JP?

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    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Who’s got least value tied up?
      I did Semenyo > Gordon

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      1. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        0m in Rice, 0.1m in Sem, 0.2m in Haaland, so maybe Rice + Sem to Wilson + Gordon could be the play

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  5. Tripswich
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I've got a dark horse transfer in mind for this gameweek, it's Richarlison. Over JP I might add.

      Is this

      A) A brilliant left-field move

      B) Just the latest in a long, long line of ridiculous transfers that keep me in a perpetual state of FPL mediocrity

      Thanks in advance.

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      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        B

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        1. Tripswich
            3 mins ago

            Thanks Steve, appreciate your brutal honesty.

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        2. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          If you got a WC, sure why not

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      2. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Assuming the blank is on, use 3FTs - sell Timber/Dorgu/Rayan, and WC next week?
        Alternatively could be Haaland out for Thiago instead of Rayan; if Rayan out, I'm thinking Gordon, MGW; Timber and Dorgu replacements, for sure Fulham def, maybe Thiaw, or maybe double Fulham def.

        Raya/Dub
        Gab/Timber/VVD/Dorgu/Heaven
        BrunoF/Enzo/HWilson/Dango/Rayan
        Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

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        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Gordon decent & on pens

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        2. aapoman
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I have no idea what you just said in the second paragraph

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          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour ago

            Haaland to Thiago vs Rayan to Gordon; else, need to get two defenders.

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      3. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Look I know it's not exciting but would appreciate some love

        2FT (WC next week)

        Munoz > Andersen
        Haaland > Sesko

        Only other alternative would be Haaland > Pedro as a blocking move in my H2H

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        1. aapoman
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          Looks ok. Only issue with Sesko is that he might not start. I'm thinking about getting Bowen or Pedro instead of him

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          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Have Bowen already

            Why is Sesko at risk? Or just general rotation?

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            1. aapoman
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              I mean in the last eight games he has played any minutes he only started two of those

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      4. aapoman
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        4ft and 2.8itb

        Kelleher
        VVD Andersen Rodon
        Bruno Mbeumo Gordon Wilson Anderson
        Thiago

        Dubravka; Haaland, Timber, Gabriel, Mane

        Unless any surprises I'm thinking about Timber + Mane -> Thiaw + Bowen, bench Rodon. Sound good? I'm not yet 100% sure I will WC in 32.

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        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          I would just play Rodon tbh

          Don't like losing Timber, especially if you have funds tied up

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          1. aapoman
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I don't. His current selling price is less than what I paid for him

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        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Like the plan

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      5. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I've used my WC already. All other chips available.

        GW 31:

        a) Use Free hit
        b) Field 9 players
        c) 10 players -4 hit
        d) 11 players -8 hit

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          Probably B, but it really depends on who the 9 are...

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            ** Taking a hit for Gordon / Hall / Thiaw might be worth it given the decent-ish home fixture and a potential double for Newcastle later on.

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          2. estheblessed
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Kelleher
            Thiaw, Alderete
            Bruno, Wilson, Dango, Gordon
            JP, Ekitike

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            1. Conners
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Definitely go with 9.

              Other than Thiago, you have the key / highly-owned players covered.

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        2. I have no Wirtz
            51 mins ago

            b

            Imagine you take -4 and get 2p in return. Bad economy.

            Who would you sell btw?

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            1. estheblessed
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              I am thinking to sell Rice and O'reilly

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              1. estheblessed
                • 11 Years
                just now

                But if just for a -4 O'reilly

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          • lilmessipran
            • 13 Years
            30 mins ago

            D..get in New and Chelsea players, goodish fix in 31, plus likely double in 33.

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          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            C

            Save it for Gw34

            Unless you fancy playing into the fixtures?

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        3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          Early thoughts folks…..

          Who to start here???

          A- Darlow(Brentford home)
          Or
          B- Kelleher(Leeds away)

          And

          1- Hill(United home)
          Or
          2- Rodon(Brentford home)

          Cheers everyone!!

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        4. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          42 mins ago

          Any news guys on Matty Cash injury?

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        5. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Repost. Best option for bgw31?

          A. Ekitike
          B. Gordon
          C. Iwobi

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            B

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        6. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Another rubbish gameweek

          how many of these clowns would u be looking to sell this week? Have 5 FTs

          Sanchez (Dub)

          VVD Andersen Alderete (Gabriel* Guehi*)

          Bruno Mbuemo Wilson Enzo (Semenyo*)

          Thiago Pedro (Haaland*)..

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Just Guehi and play 442

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        7. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Moving on ...

          Built up value means I should bench Haaland, Semenyo and Gabriel if I want to consider them for my wildcard team in Gw32.

          Meaning I need to sell Timber and O'R to try to field 11.

          Do Andersen and Thiaw look like the fixture play?

          The Newcastle man for goal involvement.

          I have £2.2m to use if I also have to hit out Mukiele to get to 11 players.

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          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Eyeing both as well, who else? Aina? Double Fulham def?

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            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              I just had a quick look at it

              Although the template chip strategy was fairly obvious and may well play on BB33, it feels stymied so far.

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        8. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Gw31 fixtures

          Bou v Man Utd might have goals

          BHA v Liverpool screams 1-1 but you never know.

          Can Forest score at Spurs? Crunch match. Could be a few.

          I fancy Newcastle to overcome Sunderland at home but it could be a tight one, depending on who the mackems have back.

          Leeds v Brentford might be the goal fest.

          Can Fulham turn it on at home?

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I can see goals in BOU-MUN and that is about it to be honest. But we are coming off a weekend where half the league just did not score or scored complete flukes

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        9. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No one playing tonight so all out

          14 points benched with Stach and Van Hecke...

          Beating the 13 from 7 of my players.

          Only Dub, Gab and Bruno scored anything decent to make 41 points.

          Obviously a red and a Gw rank around 5m that will tank further tonight.

          Oh well

          The weather is much warmer on Wednesday and Thursday...

          Roll on Spring sunshine. There's more to life than fantasy transfers, for virtual points!

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