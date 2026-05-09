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Liverpool v Chelsea team news: Wirtz out, Isak a sub

9 May 2026 174 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Two of the season’s biggest underachievers meet at Anfield in the Gameweek 36 curtain-raiser.

Liverpool v Chelsea kicks off at 12:30pm BST.

A win for the Reds would all but seal UEFA Champions League qualification, with Bournemouth, the only team that could then catch them, having an inferior goal difference.

As for Chelsea, defeat would all but end their Champions League hopes. Already out of reach of fifth spot, they’d be rank outsiders for sixth place without a positive result today.

Remember, sixth could end up being enough to qualify for Europe’s top-tier competition in 2026/27.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot makes three changes from the side that lost to Manchester United last weekend.

Giorgi Mamardashvili returns in goal after recovering from injury, so Freddie Woodman makes way.

There’s the expected change at left-back, too, with Milos Kerkez replacing Andrew Robertson.

The other alteration is an enforced one, as Florian Wirtz misses out with a stomach bug. The German had missed training in midweek but had actually returned to the grass by Thursday.

Rio Ngumoha starts in his place.

Alexander Isak is back on the bench after a brief absence, meanwhile.

Mohamed Salah and Alisson, described as “close” to a return to training on Friday, remain out.

As for Chelsea, interim boss Calum McFarlane makes five changes from the defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The fit-again Levi Colwill gets his first start of the season, while Jorrel Hato and Wesley Fofana also come in to a new-look defence.

Andrey Santos is brought into midfield, as Filip Jorgensen gets the nod between the posts.

Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Romeo Lavia drop to the bench, while Robert Sanchez and teenage attacker Jesse Derry miss out with head injuries.

Reece James has to make do with substitute duty again.

Thanks to the chronic shortage of fit wingers, it looks like Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella are tasked with the wide-midfield roles today.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Jones, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha, Gakpo.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Isak, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Morrison, Wright, Ndiaye.

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Andrey Santos, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Cucurella, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Slonina, James, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Lavia, Eboue, Kavuma-McQueen, Delap.

price change predictions
174 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    oh man just realized I forgot to play my TC chip loool at me haha ))

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Haaland?

      Also don't understand why people just don't press the button asap, instead of waiting. You can cancel it if you need to.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Same with people who forgot to press the BB chip. Just do it.

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      2. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah locked in 4 days ago

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      3. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        yep

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      4. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        no I forgot to push TC entirely))

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Oh okay thats different haha, shame. Kind of waste C this GW then

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          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            well who knows may be blessing in disguise) imagine Haaland getting say just one goal overall

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            1. JBG
              • 8 Years
              just now

              As a non owner, I'm hoping for a blank so I'll take that even

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      Try bench boosting with 14 players with Casemiro no show who I bought for a hit, yeyyy season.

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      1. MikeBravo
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Unlucky Greg. I brought in Saka for Casemiro. It was a toss-up between getting rid of him or KDH. I got lucky this time, but I think I'll take a break next season. I feel your pain.

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  2. JBG
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Enzo loves a YC

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  3. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    On BB and just seen Okafor's red flagged

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  4. JBG
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wtf was that on the goal line? Can't stand the way teams setup now on attacking corners.

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  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Caicedo is a talent, but also a dirty, cheating bell.

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  6. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kept Mbeumo for this game. Can't wait to get rid.

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  7. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    So the rumors about Brazil having a deal with United to rest Cunha was pure bs as I said..

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