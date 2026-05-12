Scout Notes

FPL notes: DCL bonus confusion, Porro unlucky, Struijk + Bogle injuries

12 May 2026 25 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The two-way battle to avoid relegation could be heading towards some final-day drama after Tottenham Hotspur were pegged back by Leeds United on Monday night.

Here are our Scout Notes.

UNDER PRESSURE

After excellent recent displays against Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa, this was a nervier one from Spurs.

We shouldn’t be too surprised, given what’s at stake.

After an event-free first 20 minutes, the Lilywhites slowly started to get on top. By the hour mark, they were 12-3 up on shots, 0.95-0.18 up on Statsbomb xG, and 1-0 ahead. Mathys Tel (£6.2m), much improved under Roberto De Zerbi and delivering an attacking return for the second successive week, curled in a superb opener.

Porro unlucky

But for the final half an hour, Leeds bested them 1.39-0.26 on xG. Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£5.8m) penalty, after a moment of madness and a high boot from Tel, led to an edgy closing period, in which Antonin Kinsky (£3.9m) produced a wonder-save from Sean Longstaff (£4.8m). The same Leeds midfielder then completely mishit a very good back-post chance.

Tense, perilous times, which may set the scene for Spurs’ last two league games.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t play a great game; we played a good game. I think we felt too much pressure. It can happen if you fight for the relegation. ” – Roberto De Zerbi

NO LET-UP FROM LEEDS

Credit to Leeds who, despite having Premier League safety ensured before a ball was kicked on Monday, competed throughout. No capitulation at 1-0, and they were the likelier side to win by full-time.

Daniel Farke set the tone by naming as strong a side as he could, with his two changes enforced. Daniel James (£5.2m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) came in for the injured Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) and Noah Okafor (£5.6m). James played as a right-sided wing-back.

Porro unlucky

For those holding Leeds assets and worried about an ‘on the beach’ mentality, Farke won’t permit it.

“I wouldn’t allow it in a different way. If you put the white shirt on and represent this passionate and amazing club, you have all to play for because we represent the United. We want to make our supporters proud. And for that, if you’re then not highly motivated in a Premier League game, you have chosen the wrong club. And I would never allow anything less than just 100%, exactly what we’ve shown today,

“We also want to show this and to spoil our supporters, even a bit more, in our final home game [in Gameweek 37]. And then also, of course, on the final game day. If we can extend our unbeaten run and keep going, it would be great. And we will fight till the end for each and every point till the last game day.” – Daniel Farke

STRUIJK + BOGLE INJURIES

We mentioned the two enforced Leeds changes above. Okafor’s absence was confirmed in the pre-match presser but Bogle’s no-show was a surprise, and it turns out that it was a late, late injury that put paid to his involvement.

“Jayden Bogle was ready to travel with us. He injured himself somehow. So, first experience that I have during an activation session before our final session in the gym. I’ve never experienced someone who has a hamstring strain by doing activation.” – Daniel Farke

Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) did recover enough from a hip issue to start, but the same problem forced him off in the second half.  

“Pascal has been struggling since a few weeks with some hip problems. Also during the second half today, it was not possible for him to go further on.” – Daniel Farke on Pascal Struijk

CALVERT-LEWIN TO KEEP BONUS…?

Calvert-Lewin’s owners will be chuffed with the goal, but it looked like the forward was going to lose his bonus point. The striker dropped down to 17 BPS after the overnight update (not yet seen on the FPL site), with James Justin (£4.0m) moving up to 18:

Porro unlucky

However, regular DefCon/bonus updater Tom Hadley reports that Justin has been incorrectly awarded +3BPS for a ‘big chance created’ – so following the next next update, Calvert-Lewin’s bonus should stick!

Watch this space…

…BUT UNLUCKY PORRO TO LOSE DEFCON

Pedro Porro (£5.2m) will be the sole player dropping back down below the DefCon threshold, meanwhile:

It capped off a frustrating evening for Porro owners, who not only saw the clean sheet go up in smoke but also chances for attacking returns come and go.

The right-back supplied an excellent through ball for Richarlison (£6.4m) early on, only for the Brazilian to take a heavy touch and allow Karl Darlow (£4.0m) to smother the ball. Darlow then saved another close-range attempt from Richarlison following yet another Porro tee-up.

The Spurs defender himself could have scored, only for a goalbound shot to be cleared off the line.

The final insult was Tel’s goal. Had the winger controlled Porro’s deflected corner inside the box and scored, the Spanish right-back would have bagged the assist. As it was, Tel was a yard outside the area.

Exasperation for owners, then, but encouragement for the remaining two Gameweeks.

RICHARLISON WASTEFUL, KINSKY SUPERB + MADDISON RETURNS

Richarlison owners were left similarly irked. Aside from the opportunities that Porro set up, the Brazilian couldn’t scramble home a corner and then blazed over from close range following Randal Kolo Muani’s (£6.9m) centre. Four shots in the box and two big chances were a game-high.

At least he was in the right areas, but Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) might soon be back to challenge for the striker role.

At the other end of the field, Kinsky was excellent. As well as the save onto the bar from Longstaff, he made a superb low stop from Joe Rodon (£3.9m).

Ending on another positive note, we saw James Maddison (£6.8m) on the field for the first time this season. A non-playing substitute in the last three Gameweeks, he finally made it off the bench. He was bright, too, having 22 touches of the ball in his brief cameo.

Maddison was only an 85th-minute substitute, however, and it sounds like he may not be ready to start just yet.

“Great news for us. He is a different player [in terms of] quality, as a guy and he will be, I hope, crucial for us. Yesterday, I spoke with him about his physical condition and about how many minutes he could play. He played more than what he said yesterday. We are happy for him but I think we are in the right way.” – Roberto De Zerbi on James Maddison

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25 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tuesday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Pep up at 12.30pm BST today. Glasner, I think, is 1.30pm as usual, but will hopefully get confirmation of that.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Wonderful news, isn’t it?

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    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours ago

      They should go to bed earlier. Far too late to be getting up.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Glasner had a late one last night gorging on honey dipped avocados while talking to his wife in the third person.

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    3. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Khusanova time!

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    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      This is going to be so painful from Pep 🙁

      On a related note, I wonder why Cherki was removed from this article as a captain shout to gain rank.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/09/differential-fpl-captains-for-the-final-three-gameweeks

      They have removed the terrible FPL advice about Cherki but forgot to remove the picture of the player!

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        https://youtu.be/CSA_oQ2PSSE?si=DnW0Qe4EInPWv-rK

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Chance would be a fine thing!

          No responsibility will be taking as Cherki ends the double gameweek with two 1 pointers.

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    5. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      (Glasner is indeed up at 1.30pm)

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  2. HODGE
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Is Cherki out then?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      could get benched, cant really do anything about that now. Good enough to get something from bench.

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  3. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A- KDH (SUN-H)
    B- Wilson (WOL-A)

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A.

      Neale thinks Wilson will be benched - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/11/fpl-notes-mitoma-injury-andersens-season-over-wilson-at-risk

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      1. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Cheers mate, thank you

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  4. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    Gabriel, NOR, Kayode
    Cherki, BrunoF, Cunha, Ndiaye
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Thiago

    Dubravka, Szobo, Muñoz, Rodon

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  5. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Pep arrived early

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Nothing clear on Rodri and Khusanov. Training today.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Full quotes?

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          30 mins ago

          Rodri: "Better, training this afternoon. Better."

          Khusanov: "Tough knock against Everton. Yeah, Better. In(the squad)."

          On finals: "No, No, they are okay for that"

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        2. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          on rotation: "yeah, its not a problem for Palace game. We arrive four and half days. But if course we travel London after 3 days and then Bournemouth in 3 days. So I have to think about it. Yeah"

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  6. Visionaries
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Kind of want triple Arsenal and Thiago, tempted by the hit. Lewis Skelly nailed?

    A VVD > Saliba
    B Welbeck > Tiago
    C VVD & DCL > Skelly/Hinca & Tiago -4

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Skelly nailed and playing OOP. I'm going for him.

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  7. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    The curtains are soon to be drawn on another FPL season and along with death and taxes there’s a new guarantee in my life - namely a poor finish in FPL. Honestly - hand on my heart and without sounding arrogant, I used to be really good at this game - finishing in the top 12,000 in 2017-18, inside the top 18,000 in 2018-19 and inside the top 7,000 in 2019-20. I took a year off in 2020-21 but since I’ve come back I’ve been way off these rankings. Last season I finished around the 1.9m mark and this year I’m unlikely to break the 2m mark. I’m astute enough to know that luck only plays a small part in good finishes in this game - so I can’t consistently be unlucky year in and out. I listen to informed podcasts, avidly read the articles here on scout and the FPL site itself and watch as much premier league football as I can throughout the season. My conclusion is that I need to embrace the scientific approach to the game more - stats, xgi etc. I don’t make enough use of the member tables on this site - partly because their complexity puts me off them. Can any of you suggest what the key areas of the member suite I should be making more use off and is there any guidance as to how to use them please? Or what sources of information do you rely upon (if you don’t mind sharing) that helps your squad season in and out. I’m just fed up being so far off mini-leagues and OR. I wouldn’t be reaching out to this community if this game didn’t matter in my life. But over the years it’s been the crutch I’ve desperately needed to help me get over profound low-points in life. Any advice or guidance would be greatly appreciated. Thank-you to whoever reads this and/or who can share their knowledge.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      FPL Review would be the one I guess. But I find it very complicated and don't know how to use it.

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    I feel exactly the same.

    Does your scout membership not improve your rank?

    Do you use the members area much (unlike every other modern website I know it doesn't resize properly on mobile devices)?

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