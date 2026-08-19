FPL

FPL 2026/27 – Fulham: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

19 August 2026 138 comments
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Our team previews for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 continue with a focus on Fulham.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Best cheap players for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost 2

FRESH IDEAS

Alvaro Arbeloa, the newly appointed head coach of Fulham, should bring some much-needed fresh ideas to Craven Cottage.

With a clear intent to play attacking football and provide opportunities for young players, the proposed adjustments sound pretty good, at least in theory.

Marco Silva did a decent job at Fulham, with finishes of 11th, 11th, 13th and 10th in his four Premier League seasons in charge, but it was still probably the right time for a change.

A fluid, possession-based approach under Arbeloa, likely in a 4-3-3 formation, could work well for Fulham’s Fantasy assets, then.

A SUPERB RUN OF FIXTURES AFTER THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL BREAK

Fulham will face local rivals Chelsea in their first match of the 2026/27 season.

A potentially tricky run follows, too, with Sunderland (a), Crystal Palace (h), Liverpool (a) and Manchester United (h) to come before the first international break.

But after that, Fulham have a superb three-match run, as they face all three of the promoted teams in succession:

FPL Fulham 2026

Fulham could face difficulties early on, as they have to navigate a tricky schedule whilst adjusting to Arbeloa’s methods.

However, the above sequence should allow them to put some points on the board and relieve any early pressure on the Spaniard.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

FPL notes: Spurs' centre-halves + Wilson keep up fine goal records

REPLACING THE GOALS

This summer, Fulham have lost their two top goalscorers from 2025/26: Harry Wilson (£6.5m) and Raul Jimenez.

The pair accounted for just over 40% of the Cottagers’ Premier League goals last season, with 10 and nine respectively:

How will Fulham’s FPL assets fare under Arbeloa? FPL Fulham 2026

After Raul’s departure, Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) and new arrival Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) are Fulham’s two main strikers, but the latter represents a significant gamble, given his age and the fact he is new to English football.

ARBELOA’S INEXPERIENCE

Arbeloa doesn’t have much experience in the hot seat.

Although he has spent some time with Real Madrid’s youth and reserve teams, he’s only had six months as a head coach.

FPL Fulham 2026

How will Arbeloa handle a poor run of form, potentially in the first few weeks, given the fixtures, and is he a decent man-manager?

Time will tell, but it’s a clear concern as we head into the 2026/27 season, especially since Fulham perhaps don’t have the players to implement his attacking approach.

FULHAM: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 25 | Fulham 0-2 Norwich City (n)
Jul 28 | Fulham 1-1 Al-Ahli Saudi FC (n) | Sessegnon (Iwobi assist)
Aug 1 | Farense 1-2 Fulham (a) | Iwobi pen (Smith Rowe assist), Muniz pen (King assist)
Aug 7 | Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (n) | Robinson (Bobb assist)
Aug 12 | Malaga 2-2 Fulham | Sessegnon (Castagne assist), Iwobi (Castagne assist)
Aug 15 | Fulham 1-0 Stuttgart (h) | Castagne (Iwobi assist)

Form Players: Iwobi (2 goals, 2 assists), Castagne (1 goal, 2 assists), Sessegnon (2 goals)

FULHAM: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

FWD | Jonah Kusi-Asare | Bayern Munich (£5.2m)
FWD | Gonzalo Garcia | Real Madrid (£34.2m)
MID | César Palacios | Real Madrid (£8.6m)
MID | Shea Charles | Southampton (£30m)

Key Transfers Out:

MID | Harry Wilson | Leeds United (free)
FWD | Raul Jimenez | Wolverhampton Wanderers (free)
DEF | Issa Diop | Ipswich Town (£8.5m)
MID | Sasa Lukic | Ipswich Town (£9m)

Wilson and Jimenez have, effectively, been replaced by attacking midfielder Cesar Palacios (£5.5m) and striker Garcia.

It’s a big gamble, with both youngsters short of much first-team experience. Palacios, indeed, has never started a competitive senior match.

They’ve both featured heavily in pre-season since reuniting with their old boss in west London, and at least one, possibly both, looks set to start in Gameweek 1.

As for the centre of midfield, the Cottagers have effectively replaced the Ipswich-bound Sasa Lukic (£5.0m) with Shea Charles (£5.0m). Charles wasn’t far off the required mark for DefCons per 90 minutes (11.3) in the Championship last season, but first has to crack the Fulham starting XI.

Jonah Kusi-Asare (£4.5m), third in line up top, has made his loan move permanent.

OPENING FIXTURES

FPL Fulham 2026

As mentioned earlier, it’s the triple-header in Gameweeks 6-8 that whets the appetite. Fulham are the first team to play all three promoted clubs, and they do it all in a row.

Given the mostly tricky tests that precede this run, most FPL managers will be on a watching brief to see how a young-looking Cottagers side are faring under their equally inexperienced boss.

Gameweek 6 being a popular window for Wildcards will no doubt help swell the ownership figures.

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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138 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which option you prefer?

    A. White and Gross
    B. NWilliams and Ndiaye
    C. Ajer and Tzolis

    Thanks

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

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  2. no1baj
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    I haven't played for a good few years now! ..
    Any tips/suggestions are most welcomed.
    A totally different game with all the new chips to 2022 when I last played.

    Kinsky
    O’Reilly / Mosquera / Shaw
    Palmer / Foden / Wirtz / B.Fernandes / Semenyo
    Thiago / Joao Pedro

    Subs - Scherpen / DCL / Diop / Hume

    Plan is to BB GW1.

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very solid non-Haaland team! BB1 looks nice.

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  3. Tellloth
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) Mosquera, Mbeumo, Haaland
    or
    B) Gabriel, Bruno F, Isak

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    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

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    2. waldofeen
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

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  4. D_R_S_PORT_S
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Why nobody is talking about Chelsea defense? Isn’t sanchez is a good pick in GK ? I can see possible clean sheets in first two matches against ful and BHA.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      People don't trust their defence, at least yet.

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  5. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    29 mins ago

    Konsa or Vuskovic a better option after the first couple of GWs?

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    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      4.5m for a ARS defender

      surely not even a contest?

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  6. FlamingMoe
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    A) Thiago and Gvardiol

    Or

    B) Isak and a 4.5 Def

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Thiago + ARS

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    2. waldofeen
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

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  7. Boomerang V
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Havertz nailed for GW1?

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  8. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Already have and only Raya for Arsenal defence.

    Calafiori (no bench)
    Or
    De Cuyper and Muharemovic rotation

    Which one?

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B in a vacuum, but there should be no reason you cant have Cala and De Cuyper.

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    2. waldofeen
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

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  9. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    If anyone’s keen to have a look here.

    I’m torn between 2 strategies. What team would you prefer.

    Team A (BB1, more template)

    Verbruggen
    Maguire Calafiori Gvardiol
    Bruno Mbuemo Tzolis Ndiyae
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Kinsky Gomez Rodon O’Shea

    Team B (BB1, Early FH/WC)

    Lammens
    Palestra O’Reilly Calafiori
    Bruno Mbeumo Szob Tzolis Ndiyae
    Isak Pedro

    Verbruggen DCL Tarkowski Neco

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think you have too much spent in your 5th Def slot in B. If I was going no Haaland (which is likely), I would 100% have Gab. I think he's nearly essential in non-Haaland teams to try and get a haul GW1 v COV.

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    2. waldofeen
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

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    3. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      The former is more relaxing.

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  10. Manani
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    LeFee or Ndiaye?

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      ELF if you are going to pivot early, Ndiaye if you just want to hold until WC.

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    2. waldofeen
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      N'diaye

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    3. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      C. Schade

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  11. waldofeen
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts please:

    Raya (Phillips)

    Calafiori Guehi Shaw (Konsa, Diop)

    N'Diaye Szobo Saka Mbeumo (McAteer)

    Haaland DCL Isak

    Had Cunha initially but the general feeling is Mbeumo is the better option.

    Is it worth getting Bruno and downgrading Saka?

    Was also interested in Jacquet as a differential.

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    1. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes and yes.

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    2. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Guehi not nailed, risky for 6.0 I would prefer others even some 5.0's. If you want City, Nico at 6.5.
      Mids are good, not sold on Mcateer. I think Bruno is a go.
      Like the FWD's but if you have Haaland, Isak is hard to stomach, maybe settle for Thiago/Pedro and get Wirtz to cover Isak?

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  12. Vladimir Plotnikov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    I wanna TC Bruno GW1, any reason why I shouldn't?

    Haaland plays Hull during heavily congested Christmas Season on Dec 19th, Hull is probably the easiest team to target. Ipswich are buying up players, Coventry may be decent and got 2 big big lads at the back.

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hull easiest to target, but GW1, (A) probably enough to put me off.

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      1. Vladimir Plotnikov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Even though Bruno usually starts strong, even his shite seasons?

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        1. The Pretender
          • 10 Years
          just now

          World Cup is the potential kicker for me. I don't quite know what to expect.

          I wouldn't say absolutely not to TC, fyi. Just enough doubt for me.

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    2. David Parkinson
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      He hasn't had much of a pre-season so might not be at his best.

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