FPL 2026/27 – Leeds: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with Daniel Farke’s Leeds United.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

BUCKING THE RELEGATION TREND IN AN IMPRESSIVE 2025/26 SEASON

Leeds had a really impressive first season back in the Premier League, which gives them a decent platform from which to build.

After a tricky start, the Whites turned it around and were officially safe from relegation with three matches to spare. After the struggles of newly promoted clubs in recent years, they – along with Sunderland – were a real success story.

Since then, three new players have arrived: James Trafford (£5.0m), who was wasted on the bench at Manchester City, DefCon magnet Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) and goal-grabbing Harry Wilson (£6.5m).

The new arrivals bring optimism for a top-half finish in 2026/27.

SOLID FOUNDATIONS

An underrated backline provided the foundation for much of Leeds’ success.

From the turn of the year, they were surprisingly ranked seventh for fewest goals conceded (24). They finished joint-fourth for clean sheets in that period, too, with six in 20 matches.

Could Trafford further improve the defence simply through stronger shot-stopping, too?

Karl Darlow and Lucas Perri (both £4.5m) both let in more league goals than Opta deemed they should have last season. Trafford was in the black, however. While there’s a small sample in Trafford’s case, Man City’s then cup goalkeeper also boasted a positive xGP figure in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

With three of their first five games in 2026/27 on home turf, where they are typically strong, it feels like Leeds are in a good place.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

AWAY STRUGGLES

While Leeds held their own at Elland Road, particularly against sides ranked eighth or lower, they really struggled on the road.

There were just two away wins all season, one against an abject Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Even the addition of DefCon points couldn’t help any of their defenders to a better points-per-start average than 3.3 on their travels.

COMPETITION AT THE BACK!

Not a reason to be fearful of Leeds’ form – more a slight worry for owners of Joe Rodon (£4.5m) and Jaka Bijol (£5.0m)!

On Wednesday, the Whites secured the signing of Nico Elvedi, who usually features on the right or middle of central defence.

There’s no need for immediate panic; as Farke showed with Bijol last season, he’s happy to take his time with new arrivals and adopt the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ approach.

In effect, Elvedi is coming in as the new Sebastiaan Bornauw, the back-up stopper who has departed on loan, although the incoming Swiss international is perhaps a peg or two ahead of the man he’s replacing, ability-wise.

LEEDS: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

MID | Harry Wilson | Fulham (free) DEF | Tarik Muharemovic | Sassuolo (£34.1m) GK | James Trafford | Manchester City (£45m) DEF | Nico Elvedi | Borussia Mönchengladbach (£6.8m)

Key Transfers Out:

GK | Illan Meslier | Arsenal (free) DEF | Pascal Struijk | Brighton and Hove Albion (£20m) GK | Karl Darlow | Manchester United (free) MID | Jack Harrison | New England Revolution (undisclosed) MID | Joe Gelhardt | Hull City (£6.5m) FWD | Joël Piroe | West Ham United (loan) DEF | Sebastiaan Bornauw | Hamburg (loan)

LEEDS: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Form Players: Calvert-Lewin (3 goals, 2 assists), Aaronson (2 goals, 2 assists), Nmecha (3 goals), Longstaff (2 goals, 1 assist), Rodon (2 assists), Tanaka (2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

Gameweeks 1-5 might be as good as it gets in terms of fixtures, at least in terms of sustained runs. As mentioned above, three matches being on home soil is a boon.

Gameweek 6 Wildcarders could opt to hop off at this point, as a nasty little run awaits:

Annoyingly, the appealing Coventry and Ipswich home games are dotted in between daunting away matches.

Perhaps a rotation pairing with a Spurs defender could be one way of circumventing this:

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS