Hall of Fame

5 FPL Hall of Famers’ Gameweek 1 team reveals

21 August 2026 180 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Five more of the best managers in Fantasy Football Scout’s Hall of Fame have provided team reveals ahead of today’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline!

These are the cream of the crop, the FPL bosses who haven’t just racked up one outstanding overall rank but several of them.

Our star-studded quintet are:

  • Abinav C: 3rd in our Hall of Fame. 10 successive top 50k finishes, including 2 in the top 1k.
  • John Walsh: 5th in our Hall of Fame. 9 successive top 40k finishes, including 5 in the top 10k.
  • FPL Harry: 10th in our Hall of Fame. 8 top 30k finishes in 10 years, including 5 in the top 10k.
  • Keilan Kenny: 38th in our Hall of Fame. 5 successive top 30k finishes.
  • Nick (FPL Spartan): 63rd in our Hall of Fame. 9 successive top 50k finishes, and a separate finish of 282nd.

Remember that elite manager team reveals are just one of the benefits available to Chief Scout members in FPL 2026/27.

A bunch of superb tools, live matchday data, transfer suggestions, points projections, a team planner, Opta stats, defensive contribution (DefCon) data, and so much more are available with a subscription.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM REVEALS

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

180 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Just jarvo
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    good to go? or any changes?

    Lammens
    Calafiori white maguire
    gross Bruno wirtz semenyo
    JP haaland DCL

    Dubravka o'nien diop Hughes.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Gtg

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  2. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    How does this BB team look?

    Kinsky (Verbruggen)
    Maguire, Califiore, Hume (Davis, Rodon)
    Tzolis, Mbuemo, Bruno F, Schade, Wirtz
    Haaland, J. Pedro (Walle Egeli)

    0.0 itb

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Don’t expect much from Walle but avoids a transfer later so gtg

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      1. ididnt
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        yes he is obviously not ideal, but allows upgrades everywhere else and could do something GW1

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        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh sorry just seen BB!

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      2. No Kane No Gain
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I don’t think he’s picked walle to play very much if at all lol

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  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Kinsky Horníčec

    Good GK combo and team name

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  4. Lukakus Unit
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    How is my team looking (planning for GW2 BB)?

    Lammens
    Reece James - Ben White - Hume
    Bruno Fernandes- Odegaard - Tzolis - Szoboszlai
    Haaland - J Pedro - Brobbey

    Bench : Kinsky - Caicedo - Rodon - Bobby Thomas

    Not sold on Szoboszlai, but I can’t fight >40% ownership early on.

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  5. Ask Yourself
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Think I’m settling on BB2, how does this look ?

    Lammens // Kinsky
    White Calafiori Shaw // Thomas Van.Eewijk
    Bruno Wirtz Szobo Tzolis // Yirenkyi
    Haaland JP DCL

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm also on simiulat BB2 team , but struggling with 5th mid. Havent looked at Yirenkyi, but I guess you plan him for this GW only ?

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  6. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Both options score 12 points, which do you think is more likely to occur in the option quarter (9 x GWs)?
    A) defender scoring a goal and hitting DEFCON twice.
    B) defender making FOUR assists.

    When I put it like this, my Palestra selection seems stupid.

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ooops it is DEFCON 3 times.

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        one goal and DEFCON 3 times is still miles more likely than a defender making 4 assists.

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah but Defcons are boring and attacking returns are fun

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        That's a good point and I will use this as a mantra for starting with Palestra.

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  7. madhatter_129
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    A: Porro - Bruno F - Thiago
    or
    B: Van Hecke - Gomez - Haaland

    Thoughts?

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    1. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

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    2. Bumbaclot
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      The one with Haaland

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    3. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      The one with Bruno

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  8. The Iceman
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    A) Diop, Mbeumo, Igor Thiago
    B) Jacquet, Ndiaye / Schade, Isak

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    1. Bumbaclot
      • 15 Years
      just now

      B with muharemovic

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      1. The Iceman
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Already got him but thanks 🙂

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  9. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    G2g? BB1

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Calafiori Muharemovic Maguire Davis O'Shea
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Ndiaye Sangare
    Haaland JP DCL

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  10. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Reckon we’ll have Arsenal team leak malarkey before deadline?

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Someone will post fake news that Tzolis is benched for sure

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Ha, true enough…

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      If Saka is leaked starting it will throw the cat amongst the pigeons

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Also true enough…

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  11. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Why are most going Szobo over Wirtz? The extra 0.5?

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    1. Bumbaclot
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yea and the guaranteed mins and set pieces

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    2. Lukakus Unit
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      >40% ownership for me

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  12. Bumbaclot
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi all

    A. Ndiaye and Gross

    Or

    B. Sangare and tzolis

    Thanks

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    1. Robson-Canoe
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      B for me

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    2. Jullepuu
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

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    3. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

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    4. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

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  13. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    For bench boost GW2

    a) Rushworth
    b) Petrovic

    (Have van Ewijk)

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    1. Jullepuu
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

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    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

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  14. apprehensivepipe4
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    ANY CHANGES?

    Donnarumma (Steele)
    White, Calafiori, VVD (Shaw, Davis)
    Semenyo, Bruno, Mbuemo, Schade, Wirtz
    Isak, Pedro (DCL)

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Donnarumma > Raya and Wirtz > Szsoboszlai?

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      1. apprehensivepipe4
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not sure I want 3x Arsenal defence. Who would you swap White out for?

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  15. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Tzolis now up to 22.5% ownership, I call this before the Community Shield back when he was 4.2%
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/16/fpl-pre-season-villa-injuries-another-ndiaye-pen-no-norgaard#hc_comment_27677546

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Insane. I put Groß in my team at 1.5%, now at 14%

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Painful as someone with Tzolils before the community shield only then then see his ownership increasing by ~500%!

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  16. Jullepuu
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Have Sangare (Brentford) or Ajer first on the bench?

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  17. Robson-Canoe
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    GTG? Or for example a different 4.5 def on the bench? Also is Kinsky the best 4.5 GK?

    Kinsky (Dub)
    Calafiori White Maguire (Mitchell Thomas)
    BrunoF Mbeumo Tzolis Szoboszlai (Slater)
    Haaland(C) JPedro DCL

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  18. HighestPeake
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any news on New Brighton sticker David? Or is it best to stick to Georgino for now

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stickers not nailed... they're glued!

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        🙂

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  19. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Non Bb team g2g? 1m itb.

    Verbruggen
    White shaw Hume
    Bruno mbeumo white tzolis
    Haaland Pedro dcl

    Kinsky Davis van ewijk slater

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why the 1m itb? Loads of improvements could be made with that

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        What improvements would you make?

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          White in midfield to start 😉

          Better bench, Slater - Sangare or Gross
          Shaw to Maguire
          Shaw to Frimpong/Palestra/Gvardiol

          Quite a few options

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers

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    2. The Tinkerman
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      White in midfield?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry Wirtz

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  20. The Tinkerman
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Final decision, no Haaland BB1, FH3:

    A) White, Ballard, Mbuemo, Isak
    B) Gabriel, Shaw, Palmer, Emersonn

    On A, I’m worried White loses his place, I need him GW4, and Mbuemo is a liability for mins also. Isak an injury risk.

    On B, Shaw can just be benched after GW2, Emersonn is a 1 week BB punt then benched. Palmers bad fixture in 3 is skipped due to FH then I have him for Hull in 4. Gabriel over White fixes the aforementioned dilemma.

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

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    2. Beto Hall Tzol
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Option A.

      Big chunk of team value you have question marks on in either scenario - you must have very low expectations of Haaland.

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  21. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Repair bottomed-

    Best option purely for first two weeks folks??

    A- DCL
    Or
    B- Brobbey

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thankyou mate

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  22. Hairy Potter
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is this player being slept on?

    https://youtu.be/SYhPH0Ok8pY?is=_6FT7MdzAl8KqbgT

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wish I had that Men in Black memory wiper to cleanse the brain cells I lost listening to this atrocity

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        😆

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope

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  23. Lallana_
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Good to go? WC5 maybe

    Kinsky
    White | Maguire | Calafiori
    Semenyo | Wirtz | Tzolis | Mbeumo
    J. Pedro | Haaland (C) | Isak

    Dubravka, Mitchell, Slater, Thomas

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  24. Cherkiblinders123
    3 mins ago

    What do we think of this bb team
    Kinsky,verbruggen
    Maguire,cal,James,diop,greaves
    Bruno,mbuemo,gakpo,gross,Sangare
    Haaland,JP,strand Larsen
    Ik strand seems like a weird pick but he’s expected too start and the differential between him and dcl is crazy

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  25. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hello people, any comments on this draft. BB2 is the plan

    Kinsky
    Maguire Ballard Calafouri
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Ndiaye
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Bench- Petrovic Muhremovic Grimes Van Ewijk

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  26. Elijah's Wood
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    RMT

    Raya
    Nico Konsa Calafiori
    Bruno Anderson Mbeumo Gros Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubrav Walle Kadioglu Mitchell

    3-5-2 and wanted some depth rather than going £4m category (outside of GK). Probably not going for BBGW1 but open to

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  27. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    1)
    A) Vuskovic + Rodon
    B) Muharemovic + Kadioglu

    2)
    A) Wirtz
    B) Szoboszlai

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  28. Special 1
    • 17 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kinsky/ Verbruggen
    Calafiori/mosquera/maguire/ajer/diop
    Bruno F/mbuemo/tzolis/grob/sangare
    Haalland/pedro/DCL

    A Bruno, dcl, mosq
    B wirtz , thiago, Gabriel
    C semenyo, thiago, mosq

    Help appreciated

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  29. Von Lipwig
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) O'Shea + Wirtz
    B) Muharemovic + KDH

    On BB GW1

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  30. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Help please. Stay with Gvardiol or choose another defender? Already have 3 man utd and 3 arsenal.

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