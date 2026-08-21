Five more of the best managers in Fantasy Football Scout’s Hall of Fame have provided team reveals ahead of today’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline!
These are the cream of the crop, the FPL bosses who haven’t just racked up one outstanding overall rank but several of them.
Our star-studded quintet are:
- Abinav C: 3rd in our Hall of Fame. 10 successive top 50k finishes, including 2 in the top 1k.
- John Walsh: 5th in our Hall of Fame. 9 successive top 40k finishes, including 5 in the top 10k.
- FPL Harry: 10th in our Hall of Fame. 8 top 30k finishes in 10 years, including 5 in the top 10k.
- Keilan Kenny: 38th in our Hall of Fame. 5 successive top 30k finishes.
- Nick (FPL Spartan): 63rd in our Hall of Fame. 9 successive top 50k finishes, and a separate finish of 282nd.
Remember that elite manager team reveals are just one of the benefits available to Chief Scout members in FPL 2026/27.
A bunch of superb tools, live matchday data, transfer suggestions, points projections, a team planner, Opta stats, defensive contribution (DefCon) data, and so much more are available with a subscription.
FPL GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM REVEALS
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