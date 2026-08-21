Five more of the best managers in Fantasy Football Scout’s Hall of Fame have provided team reveals ahead of today’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 deadline!

These are the cream of the crop, the FPL bosses who haven’t just racked up one outstanding overall rank but several of them.

Our star-studded quintet are:

Abinav C : 3rd in our Hall of Fame. 10 successive top 50k finishes, including 2 in the top 1k.

: 3rd in our Hall of Fame. 10 successive top 50k finishes, including 2 in the top 1k. John Walsh : 5th in our Hall of Fame. 9 successive top 40k finishes, including 5 in the top 10k.

: 5th in our Hall of Fame. 9 successive top 40k finishes, including 5 in the top 10k. FPL Harry : 10th in our Hall of Fame. 8 top 30k finishes in 10 years, including 5 in the top 10k.

: 10th in our Hall of Fame. 8 top 30k finishes in 10 years, including 5 in the top 10k. Keilan Kenny : 38th in our Hall of Fame. 5 successive top 30k finishes.

: 38th in our Hall of Fame. 5 successive top 30k finishes. Nick (FPL Spartan): 63rd in our Hall of Fame. 9 successive top 50k finishes, and a separate finish of 282nd.

Remember that elite manager team reveals are just one of the benefits available to Chief Scout members in FPL 2026/27.

A bunch of superb tools, live matchday data, transfer suggestions, points projections, a team planner, Opta stats, defensive contribution (DefCon) data, and so much more are available with a subscription.

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM REVEALS