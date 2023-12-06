Win at FPL with FFS Premium

December 6, 2023 at 10:45 am FFS Cup Latest Article

The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

Results to bring you from Gameweek 14, as well as the draws for Gameweek 16

By Skonto Rigga
110
Gameweek 15 result: Luton 3-4 Arsenal | Osho (Doughty assist), Adebayo (Doughty assist), Barkley (Townsend assist) | Martinelli (Saka assist), Jesus (White assist), Havertz (Jesus assist), Rice (Odegaard assist)

Gameweek 15 result: Wolves 1-0 Burnley | Hwang (Cunha assist)

Aston Villa: Emery expects players to be fit despite tiredness and pains

Brighton: De Zerbi to check if Mitoma can start

Chelsea: James back from a ban, still no Nkunku

Liverpool: Matip joins Alisson + Jota on the injury list

Sheff Utd have confirmed that manager Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked, with Chris Wilder placed back in charge

Man City: Rodri + Grealish banned, Pep uncertain about Doku's availability

Newcastle: Reports suggest Nick Pope could be out for 4-5 months - but Anthony Gordon has been spotted in training

