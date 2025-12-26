Team News

FPL Gameweek 18 team news: Thursday updates + Bruno latest

26 December 2025 298 comments
We’ve already heard from 12 managers on Tuesday and a further three on Christmas Eve.

We’ve had another press conference this morning: Fulham’s Marco Silva has faced the media.

The key updates are below, with a few nuggets from elsewhere also included in this article.

As for the other four managers, Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner provided updates after their midweek EFL Cup quarter-final. Further embargoed sections are to follow from those pressers but we’re not expecting much team news from them.

Beyond that, Pep Guardiola will reportedly “do TV instead” of a press conference (we’re yet to see that). That leaves just Unai Emery, who we’re also yet to hear from.

FULHAM

Marco Silva didn’t provide much of a clear-cut update on Harry Wilson (knock), who came off on Monday.

It doesn’t sound too serious but the Fulham boss stopped short of passing him fit.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring) remain out, while Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

BRUNO LATEST

In the second section of Ruben Amorim’s Christmas Eve presser, released from embargo on Thursday night, the Manchester United boss gave a vague timeline on Bruno Fernandes (hamstring).

“In three weeks, we’ll have Amad [Diallo], Nous [Mazraoui], Brian [Mbeumo], [the] return of Bruno, Kobbie Mainoo.” – Ruben Amorim

KONATE DOUBT?

Since Arne Slot’s press conference on Tuesday, Ibrahima Konate has not been seen in training. There may be a perfectly innocent explanation for this but it’s worth pointing out that he was reportedly met by a medical chief on his arrival at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

298 Comments
