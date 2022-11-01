73
FanTeam November 1

The transfers and scoring of FanTeam’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy game

73 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam’s World Cup Fantasy game launched last week, so start selecting your team right now!

In less than three weeks, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be on the back burner and we’ll be sitting down to watch England face Iran, France play Australia, and Germany clash with Japan.

Choose a star-studded line-up from the world’s most elite talent, enabling you to combine Harry Kane (£12.0m), Neymar (£13.0m) and Lionel Messi (£12.0m) in the same side.

And we at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with FanTeam to bring you detailed game rules, picks, team reveals, strategy guides and more ahead of the big kick-off.

The contest has a similar scoring system to FPL and will be played over seven Gameweeks, starting on November 20.

ENTER YOUR TEAM NOW
(UNLIMITED TRANSFERS UNTIL THE WORLD CUP STARTS!)

CASH PRIZES

There are two different entry routes for FanTeam World Cup entrants.

FanTeam's World Cup 2022 Fantasy game has launched 1

The main game requires a £5 buy-in and is restricted to one team per user. There’s a minimum prize pool of £50,000, with the winner bagging at least £5,000.

For those who like the old-school FanTeam where multiple teams are allowed, the £20 buy-in tournament allows up to 25 entries per user. It boasts a minimum guaranteed prize pool of £100,000 and first-place wins at least £10,000.

As both options have a progressive prize pool, the £100,000 and £50,000 will continue to rise with each new entry beyond the minimum guarantee.

GAMEWEEK DEADLINE AND TRANSFER INFO

Deadlines occur right when the Gameweek’s first match kicks off, with no late entries accepted – if there’s no team by the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, you won’t be able to participate.

GWMatchesDeadline (GMT)TransfersPlayer limit
1Group Match 1Sunday 20 November, 16:00Unlimited3 per team
2Group Match 2Friday 25 November, 10:002 free transfers3 per team
3Group Match 3Tuesday 29 November, 15:002 free transfers3 per team
4Round of 16Saturday 3 December, 15:002 free transfers3 per team
5Quarter-finalsFriday 9 December, 15:00Enforced Wildcard4 per team
6Semi-finalsTuesday 13 December, 19:003 free transfers5 per team
7FinalSunday 18 December, 15:003 free transfers7 per team

Unused free transfers can be rolled over into the next Gameweek and, like in FPL, each additional transfer costs four points. Unlike FPL, there will be no rise or fall in player prices.

It’s also worth noting that points will not be scored for extra time, penalty shoot-outs or the third-place playoff.

HOW TO PLAY AND SCORE POINTS

Both money routes have the same format and rules. An 11-man team will be created with a £90m budget, increasing to £95m for the enforced Gameweek 5 Wildcard.

The line-up is composed of a goalkeeper and at least three defenders, two midfielders and one forward. It’s also worth noting that, post-deadline, neither captaincy nor starting XIs can be switched for that day’s matches. Your captain and vice are locked in for the round, FPL-style.

As for scoring points, regular FanTeam users will be familiar with the system. It’s the same as for the Euro 2020 and seasonal Premier League games, with the one difference to the usual Weekly Monster rules being that there will not be a stacking penalty applied to defensive double-ups.

However, there are slight differences to FPL:

  • Firstly, if an attacking player stays on the pitch for the entire game (including stoppage time), they will receive an additional point.
  • Also, goalkeepers earn 0.5 points for each save, rather than collecting one point per three in FPL.
  • If the player’s team wins during the period of their involvement, that player will be awarded 0.3 points. They will be deducted 0.3 points if they lose the period.
  • Midfielders and strikers will get 0.4 points for each shot on target, whilst defenders and goalkeepers earn 0.6 and 1.0 respectively.

HOW SAFETY NET WORKS

As there is no squad here, just a team of 11, the Safety Net feature will take place. Therefore, when one of your players doesn’t start, they will automatically be substituted for the next-priced (descending) starting team-mate of the same position.

For example, you own forward Harry Kane but he isn’t starting for England. Fellow forward Raheem Sterling is. At kick-off, you’ll instead get Sterling’s match points, regardless of whether Kane comes off the bench for a cameo.

Safety Net is designed to make it much more likely that you get 11 starting players and don’t get burnt with one-minute appearances. Obviously, it backfires if your player comes on and scores but that’s the beauty of Safety Net, it can work both ways.

So listen inside and allow your World Cup excitement to take over by heading over to FanTeam now. More articles on this game are to follow.

PICK YOUR FANTEAM WORLD CUP TEAM NOW

18+ | Please gamble responsibly | http://begambleaware.org | #ad

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

73 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I own Foden and I am pretty sure I know what is going to happen if I had to transfer him out...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I wouldn't transfer him out mate. I'm likely going to hold in any case.

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    If I use TSB %, Trippier, Almiron and Pope are the three most selected Newcastle players. Is there a way to find out what percentage of people have that combination?

    Just interested to know how many people are currently tied into 3 Newcastle assets which aren't Almiron, Trippier, Wilson.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/combos

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        You, are an excellent human. (as is Ragabolly).

        Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I’m glad Wilson is still relatively low ownership and I can continue with the gainz for another week or two

      Open Controls
    3. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      I’d take a guess at 10% ?

      Open Controls
    4. PelePelz9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Owned Trippier almiron n Wilson for the last 3 gws... major rank boost

      Open Controls
  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Is that Taremi again?!?!?
    What a player to own in UCL FPL!!

    Open Controls
  4. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Porto 1 up. Taremi.

    Open Controls
  5. Ray In Bruges.
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Kepa** (Ward)
    Cancelo Dalot Trippier Guehi (Doherty)
    Saka** Martinelli Foden (Andreas Longstaff)
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    1FT, 4.3ITB

    What's priority here?

    Open Controls
  6. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Salah & Foden > KDB & 9.7 or below mid

    Tempted by maybe Rash or Trossard

    Open Controls
    1. SpeedyPro
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Problem with binning foden is he WILL score 15pts the week you get rid. I'm in the same boat, only had him 2 weeks and he hasn't played either game, infuriating!

      Open Controls
  7. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    2.8 ITB, 1 FT

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Shaw Doherty Guehi Justin
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Jesus Wilson

    KDB is definitely coming in.......what's the better move?

    A) Salah>KDB (Zaha first on the bench and 3.1 ITB)
    B) Jesus>Solanke, Zaha>KDB for a -4 (Solanke first on the bench and a satisfying 0.0 ITB)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        cheers, I suppose I could use that money to get TAA in for GW 16 🙂

        Would you start Doherty or double up on Leicester defence away against Everton?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think I'd go with double Leicester to be fair. Everton don't tend to have many games in them and I wonder how tired Spurs will be as their focus will be on tonight. (You'd imagine they'd be fine but they still concede in any case).

          I would probably go:

          Ward
          Trippier - Shaw - Justin
          KDB - Foden - Martinelli - Almiron
          Haaland - Wilson - Jesus

          Haaland cap, KDB vice.

          Are you getting KDB in to captain him btw?

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            If there's any doubt whatsoever about Haaland (which I suspect will be the case), I'm captaining KDB.

            Open Controls
  8. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    How's this for a WC team?

    Pickford (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Martínez (Cresswell, Saliba)
    KDB, Trossard, Martinelli, Almirón (Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. SteJ
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      I don't think they are all going to the World Cup

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Har har.

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      looks like most teams i guess. i think it's fine

      is there a way to make better use of aggression targeting specific fixtures? Be good to see the gw16 starters.

      Can you get Dalot over Martinez? I would find a way.
      White over Saliba seems smart if you need the cash.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you, sir, that's much appreciated!

        I could go Dalot, and then Zouma insted of Cressie...

        Open Controls
  9. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Is it logical to suggest that hits are less worth it with only GWs left for them to pay off?

    Open Controls
    1. SteJ
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      More, how long you intend to keep the player I'd say.
      But yeah, earlier you take the hit, the more time it has to pay off I guess

      Open Controls
  10. Old Gregg
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I have 3 Newcastle and 3 Man City in my team already.

    2FT - Which move please?

    A) Pope + Toney > De Gea/Pickford + Wilson

    B) Salah + Toney > Son + Jesus/DCL

    C) Botman + Toney > Tarkowski(4.4) + Wilson.

    D) botman + Salah + Toney > Dalot + Trossard + Wilson (-4)

    E) botman + Salah + Toney > Dalot + son + Wilson (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      i think i like B (with Jesus) or E.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Gregg
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks.
        Shame B cannot be with Wilson.

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh also I meant D, not E. I prefer Trossard to Son.
        Maybe TAA/Robbo, Trossard & Wilson would be my three.

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      None of these effect City. Did you want to make a transfer to change those players?

      If not, A.

      Open Controls
  11. DagheMunegu
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Guys is Salah Mitrovic Zaha to KDB Wilson Trossard worth -4 ?

    Open Controls
    1. SteJ
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah, why not

      Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is Zaha>Trossard necessary to afford the other 2 moves? Edouard might be injured, which could theoretically mean that Zaha plays upfront.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        agree with this.
        Zaha(-4) vs Trossard is tight for me.
        add in Welbeck maybe back along with Edouard maybe out.

        i'd hold on that part of it until later in the week so we get all the news.

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Mateta?

        Open Controls
  12. DagheMunegu
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Yeah can't afford the 2 other moves without selling Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      in that case, I'd go for it. Zaha is such a troll there that he'll score a brace

      Open Controls
  13. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is foden in the dog house?

    Was looking at buying (again) for this weekend

    But not so sure now after pep comments. T

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      What has Pep said about it in his CL presser?

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He was asked why foden hasn't been starting recently and said 'no reason'

        Which seems odd given his form.

        Just reminds me of when he was published for being a naughty boy

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Suspect it's a don't buy don't sell scenario unless we hear something more concrete

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Prob right

        Open Controls
  14. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Wilson

    Iversen Neco Guehi Andreas

    1FT, 1.1itb

    1. Mitrovic >> Jesus
    2. Guehi >> Dalot
    3. Andreas >> Groß

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Beefheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Tough, probably 1

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      2 probably, as boring as it is

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        just now

        and start him over Perisic??

        Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  15. Captain Beefheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Rodrigo v BOU for one week, any takers?

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes I'm considering Zaha > Rodrigo. I think he can score against spurs too so will probably play him for both games.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Beefheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Am WC next week so will probably get rid then, probably only making 2 or 3 transfers but it's use it or lose it, surprised not much chat about Rodrigo for this week

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      he is still coming off early and not getting much more than 60mins right now. (45, 45, 63, 51 in the last 4). i guess it's fitness related.

      I think Summerville might be a fun punt though....he looked quite good on the weekend and has 2 goals in the last 2. Suspect he'll continue to get the minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Beefheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Good points

        Open Controls
      2. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        His minutes is why haven't made transfer yet but leaning towards doing it. Summerville on my radar.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Beefheart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          He's now on my radar haha, was also thinking Almiron but I usually avoid players who have had a run like his if I didn't get on it early enough, thinking he can't continue those stats

          Open Controls
  16. Cheeky Onion
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best punt until WC:

    A) Trossard
    B) Rashy
    C) Almiron (have Wilson & Trippier)

    Leaning A at the moment

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I don't think C is a punt at this point

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm still quite salty I didn't pick him up on WC in GW12

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Beefheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  17. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Down to 500k, horror show after being at 100k in gw8.

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Guehi
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Wilson Mitrovic

    Iversen Perisic Neco Andreas
    0ft 0.1m

    Don’t like team this week, was forced in to Toney to Wilson.

    Any changes?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      On paper looks ok, not sure I'd take hits to resolve too much

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Haha, went from 10k in gw11 to 130k, join the club. Wanted to get rid of Zaha/Mount then Toney happened. Hoping the WC break will help me re-focus.

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Ouch

        Open Controls
  18. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Doherty and Emerson both on bench tonight with Sessignon and Perisic starting- not quite sure if this is good for a Doherty start at the weekend!

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Doherty can't defend to save his life. I'd be surprised if he starts Vs Liverpool.

      Open Controls
  19. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Ward (EVE)
    B. Guaita (WHU)

    Open Controls
    1. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Guaita

      Open Controls
    2. Backstreet Moyes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Playing Ward

      Open Controls
  20. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any Haaland news?

    Open Controls
  21. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Paul merson is clueless

    Open Controls
  22. FPL_Bharat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best combo for next two

    A: Taa + Rashford + any fwd upto 8.8
    B: 4.4m def + Rashford + Kane (-4)
    C: Patterson + Son + Scamacca (-4)

    Open Controls
  23. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    A random one, can anyone recommend any good sports books? Just finished Relentless, thoroughly enjoyable

    Open Controls
  24. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    On WC for next two:
    A. Salah, Zouma (two fodders)
    B. Kane, Dalot (Zouma and Andreas on bench)

    Open Controls
  25. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Raya (ward)
    Cancelo triper guehi (gomez saliba)
    Zaha salah taverner foden martineli
    Haland toney (mitro)

    Which?

    A) toney zaha to wilson rash/tross/almiron
    B) toney zaha taverner -4 to wilson rash/tross almiron
    C) toney salah taverner -4 to kane rash almiron
    D) toney salah taverner -4 to wilson rash tross
    E) gomez toney to dalot wilson
    F) gomez toney salah/zaha -4 to dalot wilson rash

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.