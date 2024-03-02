In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Gameweek 26 and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 27 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 26 REVIEW

Gameweek 26 was the first time I’ve taken a -8 this season and it did not go to plan. New signings Pau Torres (£4.6m) and Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) are now flagged, having both blanked in their first appearances for the troops. I was very close to buying Douglas Luiz (£5.6m) over Hwang, which rubbed salt in the wounds.

It resulted in a red arrow from 51k to 77k. My overall rank hasn’t really changed much since Gameweek 16, when it was 75k. My Gameweek 38 goal of a top 50k finish is very much on and hopefully, I can kick on higher than that with the Wildcard, Free Hit and Bench Boost still in hand.

Gameweek 27 Bus Team

