Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are bracing themselves for a reduced round of fixtures, with just four matches limiting the pool of options for a Blank Gameweek 29 captain.

But, as usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling – and who should be trusted with the armband.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) dazzled in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa, with Ange Postecoglou’s side closing the gap in their hunt for Champions League qualification.

The South Korean showcased his Fantasy pedigree, providing assists for both Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) and Timo Werner (£6.3m), before rifling home high and hard from the edge of the penalty area.

Two shots on target and big chances created – both match-leading totals – helped Son to his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 16.

He is backed by not far off 60% of users to continue this red-hot form when Spurs visit Fulham on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney (£8.1m) registered his fourth successive league blank when Brentford lost at Arsenal. But his other performances since his Gameweek 21 return give cause for optimism.

He sits third among all players for big chances (nine) over that period, ranking joint-fifth for shots on target (12). Four goals and an assist over such a spell against the likes of Liverpool and Spurs boost Toney’s prospects ahead of a trip to the defensively frail Burnley.

The Bees’ forward is backed by just over one in seven voters to rediscover his goalscoring touch at Turf Moor.

Then there’s Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) in third place with 6.7% of the vote. David Datro Fofana (£5.0m) – is he so high up because he’s first on the ballot!? – is further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES