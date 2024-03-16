50
  1. decisions
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    -4 for this lot.

    Areola
    Doughnut, Taylor
    Son, Maddy, Bowen
    Watkins, Morris, Toney

    A: FH
    B: Stick
    C: taken another hit for spurs defender and delay WC to 31

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      You have most covered ... stick

    2. Steavn8k
        25 mins ago

        Another Spurs defender could pay off in the long run, but no issue in sticking

        1. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yeah helps delay the WC.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Second

    4. Pukki Party
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      GTG?

      Son Maddison Bowen
      Toney Wissa Watkins

      1. decisions
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        No defence at all?

    5. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Morning! On FH anything you’d change?

      Flekken
      Doughty - Porro - Reguillon
      Bowen - Son (c) - Paqueta - Maddison - MGW
      Watkins - Toney

      Areola - Fofana - Robinson - Cash

      1. Steavn8k
          1 min ago

          Paqueta an interesting bet, Kudus and Bowen will be the more popular picks, so might be a good differential.

      2. kempc23
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Are we expecting to get any news on Watkins pre-deadline? I will make one transfer for 11, either Solanke or Toney for Watkins.

        1. Steavn8k
            22 mins ago

            Don't expect any news no, but I'm betting he'll play

            1. Flynniesta
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              I wonder if Toney will

              1. Steavn8k
                  just now

                  Of course he will, Frank wouldn't bench Toney, had he not scored all season. Such an important player for their style of play.

          • BullDogTevez
            • 13 Years
            27 mins ago

            Realistically at this point of the season where could you be placed to have a chance of winning FPL top 100, 1000, 10000 or higher?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              11 mins ago

              What's the chip usage in each ranking bracket

            2. GoonerByron
              • 12 Years
              just now

              I’d say Top 100 to be anywhere close to realistic.

              I am 900th, only 36 points off Top 100 but 107 off 1st

          • Taegugk Warrior
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Areola
            Udogie/Doughty/Reguilon(!)
            Son/Maddison/Bowen/Barkley
            Morris/Watkins(!)/Solanke*

            1FT, 10 Starter, 2 doubt

            A. Solanke to Toney
            B. Watkins to Toney
            C. Save FT

            1. Steavn8k
                2 mins ago

                Think both Reguilon and Watkins will start, so save

                1. Steavn8k
                    just now

                    Or do Solanke to Toney or Wissa, if you want something different.

                2. Hktrader88
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  A. if have Wildcard left

                3. Forgetmeknot
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  With a FT? Solanke to Toney for sure

              • Steavn8k
                  21 mins ago

                  Thoughts on free hit team?
                  Flekken
                  Doughty Porro Reguilon
                  Son Madders Bowen Gibbs-White
                  Watkins Toney Morris
                  (Kaminski Kudus Coufal Konsa)

                  1. Hktrader88
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Like all the others. There's really not much difference in teams. Whether it's Elanga vs MGW vs Bailey, it'll be luck of the day which one outscores.

                    1. Steavn8k
                        just now

                        True, so I should probably just stick. Trying to cover both Luton, Forrest, West ham and Villa having a good day, but rather difficult. Might do Kudus to Bailey to have Villa cover, if Watkins doesn't play.

                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    I don't think folks need to be worried about Maddison not spotted in the latest training video.

                    Ange did not mention Maddison in his presser and he is being managed in training

                    https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1768747288715788538?t=izGBQ4yPr87KNRNrTdAHmA&s=19

                    1. Steavn8k
                        2 mins ago

                        Good news! Also my thinking it would be weird for Ange not to mention him, if there was an issue.

                      • The Ilfordian
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks, that’s a relief

                    2. DavvaMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Current FH team. Stick with Morris or get Wiissa?

                      A. Wissa
                      B. Morris

                      Flekken
                      Porro / Regulion / Doughty
                      Son / Maddison / Elanga / Bowen
                      Toney / Watkins / Morris

                      Sels | Bailey | Coufal | Robinson

                      Thanks

                      1. Steavn8k
                          7 mins ago

                          I like the punt on Wissa, but who'll you loose for Brentford then? Flekken? And who will be the replacement?

                          1. DavvaMC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Ye Flekken, either Matinez or Areola

                            1. Steavn8k
                                just now

                                Comes down to gut feeling, but Wissa's current form might be something worth going for.
                                Don't expect neither Martinez nor Areola to keep a clean sheet, but more save points from Areola seems likely.

                        • Kno
                          • 13 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Any thoughts on which one goes to the bench? fH team obviously

                          A: Morris
                          B: kudus
                          C: elanga

                          1. Steavn8k
                              just now

                              If you have Bowen as well, I would bench Kudus.

                          2. Dynamic Duos
                            • 10 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Luton v Forrest predictions?

                            1. JBG
                              • 5 Years
                              1 min ago

                              3-2/2-1

                            2. The Knights Template
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Half time streaker, boozed up hairy corpulent male I’m afraid.

                          3. camarozz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Iv figure that my rival ahead by 52pts will take a hit to field 8 players.

                            I will have to take a -8 to field 8 also.

                            Two guys behind will have to play fh as they only have 2 players each.

                            My -8 team will be.

                            Areola
                            Taylor
                            Doughty
                            Udogie
                            Son(c)
                            Kudus
                            Wissa
                            Watkins

                            Think it might pay off in my big ML to save my FH?

                            1. The Knights Template
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              They’re called enemies.

                          4. FootballRookie
                            • 1 Year
                            6 mins ago

                            Would you get ;
                            A) Maddison
                            B) Bowen
                            C) Kudus
                            D) Elanga

                            And also...

                            1) Wissa
                            2) Toney

                            1. JBG
                              • 5 Years
                              1 min ago

                              B2

                            2. The Knights Template
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              A1

                          5. MGD
                            • 7 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Bailey usually subbed at 60-75… Worries me slightly picking him.

                            1. The Knights Template
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Unpick him.

                          6. Rhodes your boat
                            • 7 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Gtg?

                            0FT 8.4itb. Wc 30/31

                            Areola
                            Porro Doughty reguilon
                            Son(c) Bowen
                            Watkins Toney morris

                            Kelleher Ake saliba Saka palmer foden solanke

                            1. JBG
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Solanke and 3 playing strikers? Nicely done

                            2. ididnt
                              • 12 Years
                              just now

                              Foden > Maddison would be only consideration

                          7. ididnt
                            • 12 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            A -4 has got me here:

                            Flekken
                            Reg, Doughty, Moreno
                            Son c, Bowen,
                            Morris, Toney, Watkins
                            (Kaminski, Saka, Foden, Branthwaite, Plamer)

                            Worth another hit for Maddison or Spurs defender?

                            1. The Knights Template
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Stick

                          8. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Is Wissa over Toney a better punt this week?

                            1. GoonerByron
                              • 12 Years
                              just now

                              I don’t think so, especially with Mbeumo ready for minutes

                            2. The Knights Template
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Yes

                          9. Jet5605
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            1 FT and 2.2 ITB. Only six starters if Watkins & Rich are fit. Seven if I use my FT. Planning to save FH for GW34. 

                            A - Gusto > Udogie
                            B - Solanke > Wissa/Morris
                            C - Other suggestion? Should I take a -4 to get 7 out?

                            Areola
                            Doughty - Konsa
                            Son - Rich (injured)
                            Watkins

                            Raya - Gabriel - Gusto - Branthwaite - Palmer - Foden - Saka - Haaland - Solanke

