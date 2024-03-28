99
99 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    A. Toney (MUN, BHA, avl, SHU)

    B. Muniz (shu, nfo, NEW, whm)

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B given he’s 4m cheaper and scored 13, 8, 2, 11, 2, 13 in last 6 games vs. 6, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1 for Toney

      Open Controls
  2. TheDane
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    For this GW only, would you play Watkins or Muniz?

    Open Controls
  3. Zinedine Kilbane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    This is a bit of a random one, but I'm doing up the office and wanted a bit of FPL artwork for a convo starter for clients into somethint im interested in. I see a nice piece on highest points for each year with henry, ronaldo etc but was thinking more a team FPL legends, Baines, Mahrez, michu etc.
    Any idea if anything like that exists?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why not a nice portrait of a knight wearing a great helm?

      Open Controls
      1. Zinedine Kilbane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This was the back up, I already have 3 from the same angle, another might be the answer

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.