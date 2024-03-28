In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his big team decisions for his Gameweek 30 Wildcard.

GOODNIGHT, GAMEWEEK 29. THERE WILL BE NO ENCORES…

There’s usually a Gameweek review at the start of my Scout piece each week but there’s no way I’m going to relive the pain of Blank Gameweek 29 or put you through it again. Nobody wants to go back there! Thankfully it’s a distant memory and we can look forward to the final nine Gameweeks of the campaign.

The Wildcard has been active since the Sunday night of Gameweek 29 but I’ve not done much tinkering during the break. There’s been very few price changes so I’ve been able to switch off from FPL despite having it active, which has been refreshing. I’m feeling a lot more enthusiastic about the game and the rest of the season than I was a few weeks ago. A break is always good!

With the Bench Boost and Free Hit chips available, there were a few possible routes to take.

ALTERNATIVE APPROACH CONSIDERED

The first thing I did was build a draft with a Double Gameweek 34 Bench Boost in mind as it’s usually best to use that chip as close to the Wildcard as possible.

The conclusion I came to was that I just didn’t love the squad for that strategy, so I’ve settled on sticking to the original plan of Free Hitting in Double Gameweek 34 and playing the Bench Boost in Gameweek 37.

Overall, I’m not worrying too much about the Bench Boost as it’s the least valuable of the chips, in my opinion, and I don’t want it to dictate my transfers between Gameweeks 30 and 37 too much. Doing well with a strong XI in the eight Gameweeks outside the Bench Boost week is more important.

The Free Hit in Double Gameweek 34 looks fun. I can cherry-pick the ideal triple-ups at that time from Arsenal and Liverpool and there’s plenty of scope for differentials that week too.

GAMEWEEK 30 WILDCARD TEAM

Best of luck for Gameweek 30 folks.

