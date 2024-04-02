455
455 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Final call before deadline

    Best Morris replacement (WCing in 33)

    A: Isak Newton
    B: Charles Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    A) Watkins to Isak (EVE,ful,TOT) or Muniz (nfo,NEW,whu) for next 3?
    B) Maddison to Saka worth a hit? Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
  3. Ribus
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    RAN or Gvardiol on wc?

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Went for RAN myself in the end to leave the KDB, Haaland and foden triple up option open for GW37

      Open Controls
  4. KieranKA
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A. Aït-Nouri
    B. Bradley
    C. Muniz

    Rest of the team:
    Dúbravka // Petrović
    Van Dijk Gabriel Aït-Nouri Bradley // Gusto
    Salah(c) Son Saka Palmer // Gordon
    Haaland Solanke // Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Ait

      Open Controls
  5. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Who would you bench this week out of:
    Havertz, Son, Salah, Saka, Palmer
    Haaland, Solanke, Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  6. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Complete WC team (still have all other 3 chips)

    Keleher X
    Gabriel X X X X
    Salah son saka palmer X
    Haland muniz isak

    Which !

    A) petrovic bradley white aitnouri lewis kudus
    B) 4.3GK bradley white gvardiol gusto kudus
    C) 4.5GK bradley kiwior gvardiol gusto bowen
    D) 4.5GK gvardiol kiwior aitnouri gusto diaz

    Open Controls
    1. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  7. Ribus
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Martineli not the safest one week punt for Arsenal attacking cover? (Especially over Havertz, not enough money for Saka)

    Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which transfers to make... now that Ederson is 100% out for this GW, no GK.

    A) Ederson + Foden + Watkins --> Sa + Salah + Darwin -8

    B) Areola + Son + Watkins --> Sa + Salah + Darwin -8

    C) Ederson + Son --> Sa + Salah -4

    Don't have WC or FH left and planning to BB37

    Open Controls
  9. RomeluAndJuliet
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Best route to Salah?
    Two FTs

    A) Watkins, Foden, Gordon, Aké -> Muniz, Salah, Sarabia, Ait-Nouri,
    B) Watkins, Foden, Aké, Saliba -> Muniz, Salah, Gvardiol, Bradley
    C) Watkins, Foden, Son -> Darwin/Isak, Salah, Sarabia

    Open Controls
  10. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Ok to go without city cover thisc gw?

    Front 7

    Salah, saka, son, palmer, maddison
    Isak, toney

    Could do morris and maddison > Haaland and Gordon-(8)
    Or maddison >foden (-4)

    Open Controls
  11. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Play whom???

    MAguire(che A)
    Branthwait ( new A)
    Van hacke (brent A)

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Pick a move please:

    A) Watkins + Diaz —> Salah + 4.4 (-4) (not bad on paper but seems sideways and a -4 loss on pursuit of ML leader who has Salah)
    B) Foden —> Saka/Havertz (FT) (Hope Diaz covers Salah)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Salah is the best captain

      Open Controls
  13. Rudi Van Disarzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Maddison to Saka for free ? Already have Havertz
    Yes
    No
    Roll

    Open Controls
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Rudi Van Disarzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  14. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Anyone know if Gusto is still injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      There's no presser for the deadline. We won't know till it's too late.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Got a feeling he won’t play. I am starting him though.

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      "Gusto trained with the first team this morning"

      From a FPL IG account.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Great. Thank you

        Open Controls
    4. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Don't know why he'd be training on the day of a game?

      https://twitter.com/FPL_Harry/status/1775192089703162230?t=YmQ5Fs7oeNsDhiU36q5fTg&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Que?

        The match is on Thursday?

        Open Controls
  15. Sebastes
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    WC tinkering continues, best option from now til 34?

    A) Gvardiol, Haaland, Diaz
    B) VVD, Darwin, Son (becomes KDB in 33)

    Open Controls
  16. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Bring in Ait Nouri or Bradley?

    I’m thinking of BB34 and Bradley probably won’t be in the team then if Trent returns. Ait more nailed long term and keeps BB34 option open

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeh go
      With Ait Nouri

      Open Controls
  17. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Bring Isak in for Watkins and play over Saka? Or just play Saka

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.