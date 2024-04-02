In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 31.

Gameweek 30 Wildcard Review

The new troops managed to achieve a green arrow from 95 to 91k. The goal is to get nine green arrows on the bounce following the Wildcard to finish the season as strongly as possible.

It wasn’t a spectacular start and there was plenty of frustration in Gameweek 30 but a green is a green!

Chelsea conceding twice against 10-man Burnley, Alexander Isak (£7.7m) going big against West Ham and Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) scoring just once from 12 shots were among the tilting events over the weekend. The very last buttons I clicked on Saturday morning were to remove Isak out and put Darwin Nunez (£7.6m) in. The Liverpool forward better start and deliver against Sheffield United!

The Manchester City v Arsenal game finishing 0-0 was the worst possible outcome, having brought Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) back in and benching Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m). Two new defenders picking up injuries was also not in the Wildcard script!

On a more positive note, Salah, Cole Palmer (£5.9m) and Dominic Solanke (£7.2m), all of whom were Wildcard signings, delivered the goods. It was a close decision between Salah and Son Heung-min (£10.1m) for the armband so it was nice to fall on the right side of those points.

Gameweek 31 Bus Team

