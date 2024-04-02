Gameweek 31 brings the second round of our latest FFS Members Cup for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.
This tournament is for Premium Members, with a full breakdown of the £300 prize fund shown later in this article.
Also worth noting is that this cup competition is independent of those you can see on the FPL website.
FFS MEMBERS CUP SECOND ROUND
The full draw for round two can be viewed here.
Recent champion Mayanyi (ranked 15,096th) made it through round one after a narrow 60-59 win and 2020/21 winner Mohd Rodzi (249,063rd) progressed with just 56 points.
But the 2021/22 victor Scrumper (696,060th) found it much more comfortable. Wildcard purchases Alexander Isak (£7.7m) and Luis Diaz (£7.5m) delivered to give him the week’s highest score of 86.
Meanwhile, unlucky losers include Uncle Baby Billy – whose 72-72 was one of four draws decided by highest rank – and IscaExtremadura, out with 71 points.
At the same time, Skid Vicious and plumbandy won with just 49 and 50 points. It’s all about the luck of the draw!
So the 128 remaining participants have rankings ranging from Bullet Tooth Toney (997th) to a manager simply known as Steve (2,662,782nd).
Furthermore, the toughest clash will pit MuddyData (12,447th) against NotReadyForPrimeTime (25,917th) – no opponents are closer in overall rank and their combined number is the lowest of all 64 matches.
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
The cup will be played out according to the following Gameweek schedule:
Qualifying – Gameweek 29 Round 1 – Gameweek 30
- Round 2 – Gameweek 31
- Round 3 – Gameweek 32
- Round 4 – Gameweek 33
- Round 5 – Gameweek 34
- Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35
- Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36
- Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher
