  1. Kiwivillan
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    WC done Saka out Salah and Foden in. God help me

  2. boombaba
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Madders to Havertz ?

  3. Junks
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    1FT 1.2ITB WC35 & BB37
    Areola* Turner
    Saliba Gusto* AitNouri Doughty* Taylor
    Saka Garnacho Salah Son Palmer
    Alvarez Solanke Haaland

    Turner & Doughty to Kelleher & White -4

    Or should I get a GK that will definitely start double GW34

  4. DavvaMC
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Havertz or Matinelli?

    1. Mufc202020
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Havertz

  5. Mufc202020
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    A) Toney (BHA)
    B) Haaland (AVL) -4

    Thanks!

  6. Roysgotnoboys
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Watkins to Solanke or Muniz?

  7. harrysponge
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Play Muniz or Maddison? Cheers!

  8. Atimis
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Which def to play?

    1) Doughty
    2) White -4 (Along Gabriel)
    3) Gvardiol -4
    4) Any other worth considering for a hit?

    1. g40steve
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I went B for Ake

      1. Atimis
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yeah suddenly tempted by him

  9. Top Lad Dakes.
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    rather bring in Darwin or Haaland this week for Watkins if WC35 BB37

