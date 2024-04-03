667
667 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Went Saka over Foden because of this Luton game. Can’t wait for next season.

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mac 24
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ditto, screw 23/24, can’t buy a break at all! Had Foden all season, stupid to get rid on wildcard for Saka, was a coin toss

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Same sort of, but went for Havertz instead

      Open Controls
  2. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Maddison and Watkins ---> Garnacho and Haaland -4

    Open Controls
  3. sankalparora07
      7 mins ago

      I was 15 points ahead of my mini league rival before the city game....but guess who he had as his trump card.....Foden single handedly ruined this GW for me

      Open Controls
    • Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I genuinely don't think I have ever been more incorrect about a player in my entire life.

      Open Controls
    • TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anyone doing worse than me?

      Neto 7, Gabriel 6 then seven blanks. Salah c and Foden to come

      26 points from 9

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        This makes no sense

        Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        19(-4) from 8. Salah(c), Darwin, Garnacho, Maguire to come. Huge red arrow and ML lead slashed. Bad night

        Open Controls
      3. Make Arrows Green Again
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Do you mean Palmer by any chance?

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah my bad

          Open Controls
      4. SUPERMAN
        • 11 Years
        just now

        12 from 7. Salah (c), Bradley, Darwin and Palmer to play

        Open Controls
    • MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      40% red arrow. 9 effective points by Foden. Crying blood!!

      Open Controls
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        This will probably be my worst season ever.

        Open Controls
    • Thanos
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Vardy coming on for City

      Open Controls
    • Zalk
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Foden you beauty

      Open Controls
    • Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Oh stop it. Now foden owners will climb like crazy...as if. If Haaland doesn't score next game he probably isn't worth it until gw37

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He needs to explode not just score

        Open Controls
    • gart888
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Foden dapping up the ref on his way off the field. This team...

      Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sold Son over Foden for Salah to avoid (-4) is the colour of my lucky day 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Same here, was a 50/50 for me and was agonizing the whole week on who to choose.

        Open Controls
      2. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Same. Saka's DGW was the only reason it wasnt him instead of Son. Got lucky last night with Son.

        Open Controls
    • The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Foden subbed at 80 mins, Xmins issue

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Son 1-0 Foden

        Open Controls
        1. The Red Devil
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Obviously go for the more nailed player at this time of the season
          Spurs with more doubles left than city

          Son 3- 0 foden

          Guess son also scored a hat-trick on foden

          Open Controls
      2. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I am triggered for the second game in a season by foden astounding.

        Open Controls
    • Keeptakinghits
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Put Foden first sub and started Saka. Turned out ok.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nahhhhhh, that’s crazy

        Open Controls
      2. The Red Devil
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Might as well but a lottery ticket at this rate

        Open Controls
    • Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      So, I captained Halland and had VC on Saka. Does this mean my 1st bench Zabarnyi becomes captain if Haaland does not come on?

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Nope

        Open Controls
    • boombaba
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I feel the pain by not having Foden
      But my ML rival sold Foden for Saka
      Captained Saka and VC Haaland.

      Jesus

      Open Controls
    • Feanor
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      No Haaland means I get Maguire off the bench

      Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Unlucky Naresh, sold Foden this gw just because Camzy done it. Ouch.

      Open Controls
      1. HNI
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It's a non issue as he is around 10k rank, not gonna win the league anyway, just deluded

        Open Controls
    • Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      It is true though

      Why were most of us so fixated on getting Haaland and then not bothered by Foden who’s 6m cheaper?

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Because Haaland has 30 goals this season? The fear factor

        Open Controls
    • tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ultimate Troll if Pep brings Haaland on now!

      Open Controls
      1. HNI
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        It will good for Haaland non captainers

        Open Controls
        1. Cilly Bonnolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Some of us don’t even own him.

          Open Controls
    • Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gabriel bonus point

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        nope

        Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Incorrect

        Open Controls
        1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          just now

          My FPL shows
          Ødegaard (32)
          Zinchenko (32)
          Saliba (28)
          Gabriel (25)
          Raya (25)

          Open Controls
      3. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Wow, I’ve never been so underwhelmed with getting a bonus point. Unless Darwin gets 4 tomorrow, this has been a disaster

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      City with 1 sub left... will it be Haaland next?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No God plz Nooo

        Open Controls
      2. Effe
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I really hope not

        Open Controls
      3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        just now

        5 mins won't do anything for his form and only risks an injury, tell Pep

        Open Controls
    • HNI
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hi guys,
      Which of these is best for DgW 34
      1) Pickford(NFO LIV) + Havertz (wol CHE) (needs extra FT but anyway WC 35)
      Vs
      2) Raya + Eze(WHM NEWC)
      If I pick 1 then another dgwker apart from Eze worth considering?.I thought of Sa but Everton defence seems better

      Open Controls
    • DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nightmare. Being having a good few weeks on the wildcard but switched Foden to Son on it of course which did work well last week. Damn.

      Been going through my 5 transfers planned up to 34 and I actually need to switch Son back to Foden this week ironically as well! I have 2 FT’s now and I’ll essentially lose 4pts if I don’t do that this week. Queue a Son hat trick at home to Forest!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.