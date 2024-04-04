160
  1. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    I will end up with the team below for DGW34 with 9 doublers. I will then WC35 to prepare for DGW37. Should I use my BB in 34? Or save it for 37?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Branthwaite RAN
    Saka Odegaard Salah Diaz
    Haaland Semenyo Darwin

    Areola Palmer Kerkez Doughty

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Not overly appealing. No idea if Areola will be fit and limited mins for Kerkez.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah will have to wait and see about Areola. Guess BB37 then!

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      It means your next transfers will be goalkeepers and then maybe Palmer to Olise, but BB 34 looks good. Would require about 1m in the bank though to fix GKs.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        The team already took into account the FTs that I will be using, meaning I will end up with it for DGW34. Any additional transfers will mean point hits unfortunately...

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Oh, then, absolutely not BB34 in my opinion. A pair of decent playing keepers is pretty much my main criterion for playing BB.

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Got it, thanks J!

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Nie team, a hit for Dub to a DGW GK34 and Palmer to Olise/Eze may not be the worst plan in the world?

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Is Zinchenko nailed now he's back?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      No

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      If Kiwior spot was not nailed after decent form then neither is Zinchenko.

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Bench 1 from these.

    a. vvd
    b. gabriel
    c. white
    d. RAN

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Start double Arsenal def. Not much between VVD and RAN wrt CS odds, RAN edges it with attacking potential

  4. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    No emergencies so I think I can roll my FT for a move next week, but no chips left and 1.0 ITB and looking ahead to DGW34 I suppose, Cheers!

    1. Save FT
    2. Gross —> ? Gordon maybe? Havertz?

    Neto (Leno)
    Zabarnyi - Bradley - Gabriel (Robinson - Lamptey)
    Foden - Palmer - Saka - Salah (Gross)
    Darwin - Solanke - Haaland

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Issue with the transfer is who are you benching if you make the transfer

      1. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Good point, I guess that is a case for rolling and having some low cost midfield to then upgrade Bradley and Gross to VVD and Garnacho

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Prefer the flexibility of 2FTs over a benching headache

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Roll and wait for City line up saturday

  5. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Will Salah be Ramadaming this evening?

    1. Tsssst
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      feasting on the blades

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes until sunset then can break the fast

      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Hope he doesn’t overdo it at HT

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes, simply because I don't have him.

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        *ignore

  6. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    On WC32, FH34, BB37. Trying to pick my defence & GK's is tough.

    My shortlist is:
    Ederson, Petrovic, Vicario, Onana

    Porro, Udogie, Burn, Gvardiol, Akanji, Dalot, Maguire, Van Hecke, Gusto.

    Would you add any others and who would you choose?

  7. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Diaz to Foden and bench Toney/Watkins or Watkins to Isak and bench Toney?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      what would you do if Diaz hauls tonight?

  8. Bob_the_builder
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Douglas Luiz to Foden for a -4 or is it better to wait next GW to do the transfer?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Next GW (33) might be the fixture Foden gets his rest

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Then again, it may not be and foden hauls....perhaps :).

  9. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Any transfers you would make here? I'm using FH34 and BB37 so ideally want to sell any non DGW37 players. Any suggestions welcome.

    Onana Petrovic
    Gusto Udogie RAN BRADLEY GABRIEL
    Son Foden Palmer HAVERTZ SALAH
    Haaland Isak MUNIZ

  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

  11. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Which two defenders to bench this week?:

    A) Gabriel (bri)
    B) Saliba (bri)
    C) Porro (NOT)
    D) Konsa (BRE)
    E) Zabaryni (lut)

    Currently starting Gabriel, Porro and Konsa.

