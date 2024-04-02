193
  1. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Best 4.4m or under defender for those WC'ing in 35..
    Kiwior?

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Kiwior won't be nailed
      Burn, potentially Hall with Newcastle's injuries, Van Hecke

    2. ran
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Braithwarte
      Richards
      Emerson

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    I think Maddison has to go.
    Martinelli or Havertz?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Watch the game later.

  3. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Keleher petrovic
    Gusto white gabriel lewis bradley
    Salah son saka palmer kudus
    Muniz haland isak

    Still have FH BB TC, which is the best gw to play each chip ?

    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Given your setup id be thinking TC34 Salah, BB37 and FH38

      1. Nightf0x
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yes i really like to FH in 38 so thats a viable plan

  4. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    A. Saka & Burn (likely keep Saka until GW36)
    B. Gordon & Trippier

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Trippier is out for a bit.

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        GW35 & 37 is when I'd look to utilise him, may just opt for Burn

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Saka vs Gordon then?

          1. Wılly
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Potentially Saka to Gordon in 35 & reverse it in 38 if I've got the spare FT

  5. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    All I want this week is for Saka to start and return coz my mini league leader got rid.

    Any news on Saka?

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      https://youtu.be/sgl4q7JclkI?si=DAbQ8iylINooiiLy

      1. NotReadyForPrimeTime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Cheers, Rainy!

      2. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Made my day thank you

  6. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    If Gusto is fit to play vs Sheffield, which defender do I bench?

    Gabriel, Udogie, Branthwaite, Gusto

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      U dog

  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Price changes 3rd April

    Rises: Salah (13.4), Isak (7.8), Luis Díaz (7.6), Mac Allister (5.9), Raya (5.1), Aït-Nouri (4.7), Bradley (4.3), Kelleher (3.9)

    Falls: Watkins (8.8), Ward-Prowse (5.8), Bailey (5.6), Douglas Luiz (5.6), Neto (5.5), Alex Moreno (5.1), Morris (5.0), Aké (5.0), Adebayo (4.8), Doughty (4.6), Senesi (4.4), Ogbonna (4.2)

    1. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Thanks, Rainy!

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    3. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Oof, 4-1 (can't shake Senesi from my bench).
      Bit late for me now, I've fallen far beyond the pack with injuries having ravaged my squad worse than Eddie Howe.

    4. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

      4-0

  8. R.C
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Why is Gvardiol popular suddenly in FPL?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Ake injured, City need to fix defence if they want to have a chance to win title. Already kept a clean sheet vs Arsenal.

      1. R.C
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Is he the only other player who can play LB?

        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Akanji & Rico (although he tends to play on the right)

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Ake & Walker injuries

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Had one clean sheet, that's it. Everyone seems to have short memories with City defs once one of them picks up a few points once

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        They've had 4 clean sheets in 7, conceding 3 goals (1 each to Chelsea, Liverpool, United).

        City will tighten up with the end of the season looming and have already shown that.

  9. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Not really sure why I am considering a GW34 BB over a 37 BB maybe it’s because I can get to the team below with no hits for 34.
    Any feedback on which might be the better BB week and why? Either way WC in 35. No FH left. 13 dgwers, Foden and Palmer

    Henderson Neto

    VVD Gabriel Saliba Alt-Nouri Zabarnyi

    Salah Saka Eze Foden Palmer

    Darwin Solanke Mateta

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I would definitely BB that in 34.

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thanks remaining moves to make are
        Martinez to Henderson
        Gusto to Ait-Nouri
        And maybe KDB to Eze

  10. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    WC team:

    Ederson Petrovic
    Porro Akanji Burn VDV - Van Hecke or Gusto
    Palmer Salah Saka Son Garnacho
    Haaland Isak - Jackson or Solanke or Hojlund

    Undecided on Gusto or Jackson as third Chelsea, depending on yellow card situation.

    Would you have Foden over any of the midfielders?
    and if yes, do you drop Ederson or City defender?

  11. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    First time there's a respite from points on the bench

    Turner that is!

  12. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Maddison
    Should I keep him for NFO (H)?

    I didn't watch the game last night, so not sure how was he. But Spurs seem not firing at the moment.

    Plan is FH34, so it's not difficult to keep him through BGW34 of Spurs.

    But Ben said DGW36 are more likely than DGW35 for Spurs. That reduce the benefit of keeping him.

