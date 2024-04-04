131
131 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    In a bit of a pickle here, 0 ITB but 2 FT's, don't want to waste a transfer but my hands are tied with what to do for this upcoming GW!

    Dub (Areola**)
    Branthwaite / Ait-Nouri / Gab (Gusto* / Lascelles**)
    Son / Palmer / Saka* / Salah (Garnacho)
    Solanke / Haaland / Darwin

    Is there any news on Allison/Ederson returning? If they're out for a longer I should do Areola to either Ortega at City or Kelleher

    Or any news on Palace's Richards? If he's fit I can replace Lascelles with him

    thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Richards out for 2-3 weeks

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sell Son for a Liverpool or Arsenal doubler in 34

      Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Watkins (BRE) to Isak (ful) a waste of a FT if Watkins is passed fit this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Watkins is good for one more week if he's fit

      Open Controls
  3. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    What would you do with this? 1FT 1.6 ITB

    Neto
    Gabriel Saliba Branthwaite
    Salah Saka Foden Son Palmer
    Watkins Solanke

    Turner Darwin Bradley Coufal

    Would you be looking to get Haaland back in, roll a transfer or something else?

    Open Controls
  4. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Whom would you sell Watkins for in a DGW34 dead-end team?

    A) Solanke
    B) Isak
    C) Cunha

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would Morris to Semenyo for free be a wise move or too side ways?

    FH34 and BB37

    Open Controls
    1. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry Muniz to Semenyo

      Open Controls
  6. arisms
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    is it worth doing son -> foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not before Son plays NFO

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.