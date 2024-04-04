As we race towards Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline, it’s time to take a look at our latest selection of differentials ahead of Gameweek 32.

To qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW32-36 fixtures: BUR | che | NFO + LIV | BRE | lut

A favourable home fixture against Burnley and a ‘double’ in Gameweek 34 leads us to believe that Everton’s Dwight McNeil (£5.4m) can deliver.

The 24-year-old is creating a chance every 35 minutes at home, compared to every 55 minutes on the road, and faces an appetising match-up against the Clarets on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s side have conceded 16 goals in their last six away matches, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 straight Gameweeks.

Indeed, over the last four, they have conceded more big chances (15) than any other team, despite maintaining an unbeaten run.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, McNeil bagged an assist, but with three home matches in four to follow, he also has the platform to maintain form beyond Saturday’s clash.

Profligacy in front of goal has hurt Everton this season, but one area that’s been very effective for them is set pieces. According to Opta, no Premier League club has generated more expected goals (xG) from such situations.

McNeil is one of the best corner-kick takers in the Premier League, so if Everton can properly utilise this threat, he can provide a worthy differential.

Even without set pieces, McNeil – who is owned by just 0.3% of FPL managers – is expected to be a central figure, given that he’s the Toffees’ main creative outlet from open play.

BEN BRERETON DIAZ

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW32-36 fixtures: CHE | bre | BUR + mun | new | NFO

Four goals and one assist in five Premier League games suggests that Sheffield United’s Ben Brereton Diaz (£5.0m) is starting to acclimatise to the top flight.

A hamstring issue may have curtailed his settling-in period, but he is clearly emerging as a viable midfield option, having averaged 7.0 points per match since making his loan switch from Villarreal back in January.

Over that period, Brereton Diaz has formed an impressive partnership with Oliver McBurnie (£5.4m).

The target man occupies opposition defenders using his hold-up play, creating space out wide for others to exploit.

Brereton Diaz’s underlying stats also catch the eye.

In his first five matches, he has been presented with five Opta-defined ‘big chances’, while his 159.3 minutes per xG figure is only bettered by four other players across the season.

Brereton Diaz can carry that momentum into Sunday’s clash with Chelsea, providing he makes it through tonight’s trip to Anfield unscathed.

The Blues have conceded 16 goals in their last seven matches and have kept just one clean sheet since the turn of the year.

Further promising fixtures follow, including a ‘double’ in Gameweek 34, so Brereton Diaz can be an effective differential not only for Sunday, but also for the longer term.

VITALII MYKOLENKO

FPL ownership: 4.8%

4.8% Price: £4.6m

£4.6m GW32-36 fixtures: BUR | che | NFO + LIV | BRE | lut

After returning from illness in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Tuesday, Vitalii Mykolenko’s (£4.6m) stock is back on the rise.

Over the last six matches, the full-back has offered a real threat down the left flank – he is third only to McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) for passes received (64) in the final third among Toffees players.

In terms of key passes, he’s produced six, while only McNeil has put in more successful crosses.

Mykolenko is available at just £4.6m in FPL, and enjoys a plum home fixture against Burnley on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s side have improved of late but even if they do score, they have a vulnerability down their right flank that Mykolenko, along with McNeil, can exploit.

The Clarets have conceded more key passes down that side (74) than any other away club except Luton Town.

With McNeil holding the width on the left and Mykolenko often darting inwards towards the box, it’s an aspect of Everton’s approach which could cause real problems for the visitors on Saturday.

The combination of Mykolenko’s attacking threat and the possibility of defensive returns makes the 4.8% owned Toffees full-back a worthy gamble for Gameweek 32, with three home fixtures in four and a ‘double’ to follow.