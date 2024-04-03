184
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Any chance Salah misses out tonight? Foden vc

    1. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Yes

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Slim.

    3. The Night Trunker.
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Salah WILL MAKE FodEN@S HAUL LOOK LIKE A HAUL OF Sardines rather than cold cod fRom the Arctic Circle.

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Ok

      • Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not unless his hamster dies.

    4. FplmorelikeFml
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        My fellow wise men, or at least wiser than me. What are the odds Halaand starts against Palace? Was sure he would be fixture proof but was surprised he got benched. Deciding between bringing him in or Foden (need to also consider that Foden likely to benched next I guess?)

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Trying to determine Peps next move will tie ya up in knots

          1. FplmorelikeFml
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              It has left me with many sleepless nights!

        2. The Night Trunker.
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            So where are the Foden owners here then?
            Oh, there you are!
            Of course I knew you would be here, where else would you friken be.
            Choke on my Salah captain TodaY because I just threw Son out for him today.
            Correct?

            1. OneDennisBergkamp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              32 mins ago

              Did Foden > Salah 🙁

              1. The Night Trunker.
                  2 mins ago

                  That looks like perfect score for a sideways move in the tradition of this site.

              2. Bggz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                14 mins ago

                Lucky I’m not one to say I told you so but Foden is second only to Salah for all players for the run in imho

                1. The Night Trunker.
                    8 mins ago

                    Salah Foden on the run in looks mint. Done deal like BTC coin the day.

                    1. Bggz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      To the moon!

                      1. The Night Trunker.
                          1 min ago

                          Looking like it.
                          About time someone went there ^

                2. Price Changes
                  rainy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Price changes 4th April

                  No rises

                  Falls: De Bruyne (10.3), Amdouni (5.2), Areola (4.2)

                  1. The Night Trunker.
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      I have to get Kev in before hE dies.
                      like flies from a body left to CSI investigates like the farm with dead bodies volantarily.

                    • GreennRed
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Cheers Rainy.

                    • FPL price manipulators are …
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      The inglorious rise and fall of KDB in FPL this season. If he's still here next season he should be priced £8.5m

                  2. Bounce
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Big question for the dead-end 34'ers...

                    Who to get for the 3rd Arsenal slot?

                    Ødegaard, Havertz or double defence?

                    1. gart888
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      Odegaard I think. Pretty easy to flip from Son to him in 34.

                      1. Bggz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        How long can we keep ignoring havertz?

                    2. The Night Trunker.
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        End of season always has better goal rate than early season.
                        I would double Arse attack.

                    3. CheesyZoot
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Woken up to see the season’s over having captained Haaland with Saka VC.

                      All the tinkering season long and mini leagues will come down to this!

                      1. The Night Trunker.
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          We can always gamble with a pretty good bias here.
                          There are big clues here akin to Sportsmole but with more or if's!

                        • Bggz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Wait on Salah and Palmer - if they both blank your 0 x2 won’t be much worse than everyone else’s 2 x2

                        • Ruinenlust
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          Why didn’t you captain Salad?

                          1. Bggz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 13 Years
                            56 mins ago

                            Tbf Captain Salad is a great username

                            1. CheesyZoot
                              • 4 Years
                              51 mins ago

                              lol salad - don’t have him, was hoping this week would be a bit of a differential going without

                              1. The Night Trunker.
                                  1 min ago

                                  Mammoth fails need Mammoth responses.

                          2. Bushwhacker
                            • 4 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            What does season over mean? You’ll still play.

                        • PastaFasul
                          • 10 Years
                          31 mins ago

                          So glad I took a hit instead of swapping Foden to Salah

