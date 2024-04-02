197
197 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Better chance of starting this gw?

    A. Odegaard
    B. Havertz

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably Havertz due to xG data

    2. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ode is 100% to start imo

  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Probably will settle on Kerkez Madd to White Diaz -4, thoughts?
    FH and WC still available.

    Kelleher
    Gabriel/Porro/White*
    Salah(c)/Son/Saka/Palmer/Diaz*
    Toney/Solanke

    Martinez/Taylor/Doughty/Watkins

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tough, don't value hits for defenders although it could be the right week for it

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't fancy another Arsenal mid?

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Diaz vs Havertz I'm probably choosing Diaz and double up on Arsenal def but toss a coin really

  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone else think Saka will be rested ??

    1. Maddamotha
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

    2. Steavn8k
        3 mins ago

        I think it will be up to himself essentially, so difficult to say.

      • Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Luton were unlucky not to take points off Arsenal in the reverse fixture - Arteta will realise that it presents a great opportunity for a slip up. Not a week to take it easy and hope you can still get three points

      • Zarraga
          just now

          Imo there is a possibility.

      • Steavn8k
          9 mins ago

          With that report on Saka, would you bench him for Garnacho?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            No

        • ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Any Bournemouth fans here?

          Keen to understand if think Neto will lose his place? It was looking shaky a few weeks ago so the mistake at the weekend can't have helped

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Probably don't buy don't sell.

        • StayoutheSpiceZone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          I cannot decide who to bench between son and solanke. Have Saka too

        • Threat Level Midnight
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Thoughts on Cunha as a Watkins replacement? Great fixtures leading up to the double. Wildcarding in 35 so I can assess then. Other option is Darwin but not sure how I feel about his output/surety of starts.

        • el polako
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Should start Foden(currently in my bus team) or risk Richarlison hoping that he will start and West Ham will play Kalvin Phillips?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Foden over Rich. Moyes won't start Philips

        • Zarraga
            4 mins ago

            WC now. FH GW34, BB GW37

            Petrovic - Onana
            Gabriel - Udogie - Burn - Bradley - van Hecke
            Salah - Son - Havertz - Palmer - Garnacho
            Haaland - Isak - Muniz

            GTG or change something?

          • Steavn8k
              3 mins ago

              Worth a -4 to do Ake to Aït-Nouri this week? Allowing me to bench Taylor.

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Just play Taylor, defenders not worth a hit this season

            • Hutchiniho
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              How many ‘games’ does Ake miss?

              “ For sure, the next games he won’t be ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Nathan Ake

              Best replacement, already have Saliba ?

            • AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              GW31 anytime scorer odds

              Salah: 65%
              Haaland: 62%
              Darwin: 60%
              Nketiah: 49%
              Saka: 48%
              Havertz: 48%
              Jesus: 48%
              Gakpo: 43%
              Isak: 43%
              Toney: 43%
              Trossard: 43%
              Diaz: 42%
              Martinelli: 42%
              Solanke: 42%
              Son: 40%
              Richarlison: 38%
              Alvarez: 36%
              Foden: 35%
              Cunha: 33%
              Ødegaard: 33%
              Bowen: 32%
              Wissa: 31%
              Barnes: 31%
              Muniz: 30%

              Probability based on player playing 90 minutes.

            • Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Anyone else without Salah? Massive FOMO this week, but can't get him without a hit, so rolling transfer...

              Current midfield: Son Saka Palmer Bowen (Maddison)

            • La vida FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              A) Watkins, Son > Cunha, Salah -4
              B) Watkins, Foden, Areola > Mateta, Salah, Kelleher -8
              ?

