  camarozz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    49 mins ago

    My team.

    Dubravka

    Gabriel/Doughty/Udogie

    Salah/Son/Palmer/Saka

    Haaland/Kudus/Muniz

    (Areola/Watkins/Taylor/Braithwaite

    1ft.

    Wat would u do this wk. Fh-ing 34 ,wildcard and bb left too

    camarozz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Sorry kudus 5th mid obviously

    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Doughty to Bradley?

      camarozz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not a bad shout tbf

  Bobby Digital
    6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Team GTG? Planning to roll a transfer...

    Neto
    Udogie Gabriel Saliba
    Saka Bowen Palmer Son
    Haaland Solanke Toney

    Areola Maddison Emerson Doughty

    0.8m itb, 1 FT

    No Liverpool, don't know how to get one. Maybe Toney to Darwin?

    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Darwin could be benched or have minutes managed with Gakpo ahead of the United game. GTG mate

      Bobby Digital
        6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

    drughi
      14 Years
      just now

      toney to darwin for sure

  Miguel Sanchez
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Sold Lascelles for Ait Nouri, should I start him over Gusto or let autosubs do their things?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel White Gusto
    Salah(c) Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Muniz

    Petrocic Watkins Ait-Nouri C.Richards 0 FT 0.6 ITB

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      just now

      Start RAN

  Rollercoaster
    10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Any news on Gusto and Doughty, difficulties to field 11, already took a hit

  SpaceCadet
    10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Tempted to sell saka on wc for havertz. Need a differential to get a rank boost and the xtra 1.7m would be useful for bb34. Thoughts?

    I Member
      8 Years
      2 mins ago

      It could work but personally I don't trust Havertz to cover Saka.

  Bobby Digital
    6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Captain:

    A. Saka(LUT)
    B. Haaland(AVL)

    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      B from those

  Peter Ouch
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Good afternoon, anyone knows if Walker will be fit for Villa, thanks

  romperstomper
    14 Years
    22 mins ago

    I only have FH chip left. Is 34 bigger opportunity than GW 37?

  drughi
    14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start 2

    A. Porro
    B. Gusto

    1. Petrovic
    2. Onana

  Eyes of Blue
    1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Is Areola, Foden & Watkins > Raya, Salah & Darwin for a -8 a good idea? I don’t usually like taking big hits like that but seemingly 2 of them won’t play, and the replacements all have a DGW34 too. Also the only playing options on my bench consist of Branthwaite & McAtee.

  sirmorbach
    7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench Palmer (MUN), Foden (AVL), Solanke (CRY) or Muniz (nfo)?

    Rollercoaster
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Muniz

      Ribus
        10 Years
        just now

        Muniz easy

  Ribus
    10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who is nailed now in the Newcastle defense apart from Schar and Trippier (when back)?

    Saka Rice
      9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Burn surely

      Open Controls
      Jimmers
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Unfortunately he's a liability in that defence. Decreases the chances of a CS

        Ribus
          10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yup, but cheap defender for bb37

  Saka Rice
    9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team? Im doing FH34 and BB37.

    Raya Petrovic
    Akanji Gusto Burn Ait-Nouri Braithwaite
    Salah Son Saka Díaz Palmer
    Haaland Isak Nunez

    Ribus
      10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Prefer a dgw37 keeper instead of Raya

      Open Controls
      Saka Rice
        9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I can do Raya to Onana later down the line

        Ribus
          10 Years
          just now

          Yea but probably you will be happy to keep this transfer for other issues

    FPL Blow-In
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice

    Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      just now

      No Arsenal defense? Gusto was injured on Saturday, not sure on any updates. Based on Chelsea defense, seems like Petrovic isn't the best choice.

  Camzy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bored so did a fantasy challenge team again.

    After testing in the first week and can confirm autosubs works even after manually messing with your team, this is how I intend to play Challenge to maximize info.

    Mee*
    Gabriel White Ogunneye* Shaw*
    Saka Havertz (vc) Jota* (c) Diaz
    Muniz Darwin
    (Leno Thiago* Isak Robinson)

    Hoping for a Fulham CS. If they do I will let the auto subs do their thing. If not, I will replace Mee and Ogunneye with Arsenal/Liverpool defenders.

    In midfield, Jota is captain again. The plan is simple, if Havertz gets huge captain points (over 10), I will replace Thiago with Salah and let the VC go to Havertz. If he doesn't, I replace Jota with Salah and Salah gets the armband.

    Thiago allows me to get Isak or not get Isak depending on if he returns. But because strikers get double points this week most likely I will want to bring him on which is easy enough to do depending on who I want my captain to be.

  Gazza2000
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    3 mins ago

    1FT 2.7 ITB (WC35)

    Dubravka
    Saliba Gabriel Reguilon
    Foden Palmer Son Saka
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Areola Gordon Gusto Doughty

    A) Son, Watkins to Salah and Darwin
    Or
    B) Foden, Watkins to Salah and Mateta

  Arvin-ation
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    2 mins ago

    How's the WC draft looking?

    Raya (Petrovic)
    Gabriel Akanji Burn/Gusto (Ait Nouri, Bradley)
    Salah Palmer Foden Diaz (Garnacho)
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Chasing a lot of points in ML, so had to go a little different without Spurs and Saka.

    Burn/Gusto depending on Gusto injury news.

    Thoughts?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    Ribus
      10 Years
      just now

      Also on wc and struggle to get a city defender in or not

  RedLightning
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    13 Years
    just now

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/01/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-30-3/

