412 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Toney’s fine

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Just running back to the Grosvenor where he left his chips.

    2. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      But for how long

  2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Chances of Haaland staying on bench if City are cruising?

    1. Sospeter
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      No chance

      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Fare thee well Ait-Nouri points

      2. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Why not? There's every chance

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          No. Chance.
          Ands that's the bottom line, cuz Sospeter said so!

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yes, he was dropped for a reason, what reason that is we don't know yet?

      If he does come on it will be form related, which maybe more worrying

  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Went Darwin over Haaland in the end but not counting my chickens, unless GD is on Klopp's mind.

    Kept Foden and Saka in 5 man midfield.

    Seymeno is off the bench, Estu benched, and Gusto 2nd on the Bench but see Estu coming on for a cameo. I was tempted with a White -8 but kept it to VVD -4. over RAN, so I wouldn't have gone there, might be next week though..

    I do wonder if Haaland is rested or injured like Saka

    We will just embrace the chaos .

    Did NARESH drop Haaland with Camzy?

  4. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Martinez out with illness. Olsen in goal for Villa. Not good for our chances

  5. Zladan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Martinez injured in warm up now

    1. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Illness rather.

      Olsen starts.

  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/03/__trashed-6/

  7. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Who starts the busted clean sheet bingo? Probably Luton, judging by the lineup shocks

  8. Zladan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    So much going against me this week..

    Would love Havertz to haul after a risk to go against Saka for this fixture.

