109
109 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Morning! Do you think Haaland will be needed for this team vs CP? If so, I may need to finally hit the WC.

    Martinez/Kelleher
    Porro/White/Gabriel/Doughty/Taylor
    Salah/Son/Saka/Diaz/Palmer
    Watkins/Toney/Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      WC.

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Just WC. Holding the WC until gw35 just makes you lag behind.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        But apart from Haaland or City def over Porro, are there any insta buys for GW32?

        Open Controls
        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Isak

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Can go Watkins to Isak as my FT this week

            Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Depends on your other chips

      Not a bad core of a team really and lots of GW34 doublers already

      Kelleher
      Porro/White/Gabriel
      Salah/Son/Saka/Diaz/ Palmer
      Toney/Solanke

      Martinez / Doughty/ Taylor Watkins/

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Honestly been thinking about FH34, WC35 and BB37

        Open Controls
        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I was on this plan too but decided my team needed a refresh, lots of price changes affecting my team so I used my WC.
          Didn't use it in 31 because Liverpool players would have meant that I'd have planned transfers until 37, but now there's a bit more freedom in who to bring in.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Yeah quite happy that I kept WC, now trying to figure out if I can push it any longer

            Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Don’t do that

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Why is that?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Sub-optimal

              Open Controls
        3. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Looks optimum to me and a few transfers on the way.

          WC now is a bit early for your BB

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Consider sticking with FH34/WC35/BB37 plan. Go without Haaland in 32 and sell Son for funds to get Haaland (C) v Luton in 33

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Good point

        Open Controls
    5. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      How much extra do you need to do Watkins -> Haaland?

      Risky but could just do Watkins -> Isak this week and leave out Haaland.

      Could also be an injury to one of your mids in the next two days which could make your decision easier.

      Open Controls
  2. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Good morning.Best pick to replace Elanga?

    A)Saka
    B)Foden
    C)Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I've been drafting my WC and I've removed Saka completely, looked at Saka to Foden in 33 or keeping him until 36.
      He's the main man for Arsenal though so I think he should be the priority.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Is this a yes or no?

        Open Controls
        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          You tell me

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            You’ve removed Saka but he is the main man and a priority to bring in. I’m going to suggest, wih the greatest of respect, that you are a Fool of a Took!

            Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    If you play Fantasy Elitserien the absolute worst you can be doing is 42k! Join the Hallen av Skam (Hall of Shame) to enjoy the fun!

    33mwiq

    Open Controls
    1. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Guess who is leading the Hallen av Skam after GW1?

      Open Controls
  4. WVA
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I've still got my WC BB FH and don't think I need to use any yet?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Udogie Zabarnyi
    Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Toney
    Turner Morris Doughty Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Squad looks good for this week for sure, no need to WC yet. Maybe WC33 then BB34 ?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        WC33, BB34 and FH37 is a good plan.

        Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Foden to Maddison

      Open Controls
  5. Thomas Magnum
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Anyone see the Wolves game?
    How did Ait Nouri compare to Semedo? stupidly left Semedo in and left out Ait Nouri. Smh

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      You realise Ait Nouri scored a goal?

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Yes lol. Meant more positioning

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Thought Higgins might’ve been keeping you in the dark!

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 8 Years
            45 mins ago

            Yes, unfortunately the guest house only has scores on delay!

            Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Played LW, 1G, 1 big chance missed and 0.39xG...yup unfortunately mistake made there. May continue to play LW but that would be until Hee Chan is back which is 32/33

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Cheers. Sounds like he was very promising

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 8 Years
          51 mins ago

          Hopefully Semedo repays me eventually!

          Open Controls
  6. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Neto
    Saliba Gabriel Porro
    Saka Foden Son Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Solanke

    Areola Zabarnyi Mateta Lamptey

    1FT, 0.5itb

    Is this a save for GW32??

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Building towards my dead end BB34 squad.

    With Alisson fitness news, Areola to Kelleher is too risky this week?
    I also have Dubravka, but would like a DGW keeper for BB34.

    I will WC in GW35.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yes. A bit risky.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yes Kelleher may not start both games in 34

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Suggest waiting until 34 to make that decision

        Open Controls
        1. Bubbles1985
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I will.

          Roll my transfer this week and keep it saved.

          Open Controls
    3. Bubbles1985
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Agreed, unfortunately. He would be great at that price.

      From an FPL POV, an Alisson setback would be nice. [Just for 10 days or so!]

      Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Should I play BB next GW if all of these stay fit?

    Petrovic vs Sheffield
    Reguilon vs Villa
    Doughty vs Bournemouth
    Muniz vs Newcastle

    Open Controls
    1. Bubbles1985
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I can see the temptation, but not for me.

      If not, when do you plan to use it?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Using my FH in 37. Will have to see how the team stacks up in each of the other weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          BB is always a meh chip, we’ve all had 30 points on the bench but when played it fails to work out.

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Absolutely right

            Open Controls
        2. Bubbles1985
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          If not building a squad for BB34, then go with your gut and play it!

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      If no plans to BB in double then seems decent enough

      Open Controls
  9. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I don’t care if it’s Luton next. Best Solanke replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Aii. Lover boy

        Open Controls
  10. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Who to bench next GW?

    A) Gabriel (bha)
    B) Udogie (NFO)
    C) Gusto (shu)
    D) Branthwaite (BUR)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Udogie

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Branthwaite

      Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Any changes to bench for bus team?

    Neto
    White, Gabriel, Gusto
    C Palmer, Son, Salah, Saka,
    Darwin, Haaland, Solanke

    Flekken, Ran, Burn, Gordon

    .6

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Steve’s bus team has killed the vibe!

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      No way I bench Ait-Nouri with his current positioning. Would rather bench Gusto even if it's SHU.

      Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Sell Maddison regardless of chip strategy. Been in poor form since injury and lower xMins

    Ange says no knock for Maddison this game or last - his substitution tactical both times.
    https://twitter.com/CDEccleshare/status/1775277215422599561?t=J9bA5IGb7yFyhlyk6TUtkA&s=19

    Open Controls
  13. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Morning all, thoughts here? 1.2 itb. WC in 35

    Neto
    Gabriel Porro Doughty
    Salah Saka Palmer Foden
    Haaland Solanke Darwin

    Areola Saliba Garnacho Baldock

    A) Baldock -> Ait Nouri
    B) Garnacho -> Eze
    C) Save

    *Note - A and B would require benching Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  14. John Colby (Capt)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    With so many reams either with or due to have Salah - Son - Saka - Palmer in them is there any point deviating away from the new template and if so who are you looking at?
    For my tuppenence’s worth I’m considering Mbuemo, Havertz and Richarlison as midfield differentials.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      You need at least one differential per position in my view.

      Muniz
      Isak
      MacA
      RAN have been mine recently.

      There's also variations in defence and goal but these tend to be around a theme of a particular club so requires a penalty save or goal to offer up gains.

      Open Controls
      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Morning AC/DC. I like your thinking around having at least one differential per position! Those are really good suggestions and I think that Brentford will have new momentum with Mbuemo back fit to push them further up the table. I’m so so wary of following the given template at any point in time - we only have to look at the disastrous decision to go with the Free hit last month with only 4 fixtures available. If it’s true that Saka is playing through an injury then Havertz or Jesus or Odegard could be huge differentials to pick.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I looked at Mbuemo back in too.

          He looked decent enough recently.

          I think a core midfield of Salah, Saka and Palmer with 2 differentials could work well.

          Of course most will say stick with Son against Forest, but they've improved including defensively.

          At some point you need to leave the template to play against the pack for net gains in rank.

          Unless your goal is to solidify mini league positions but I'd rather go for it.

          Does it matter if you win 5, or 8, of your mini leagues?

          By definition the more competitive 2 or 3 mini leagues will demand a higher OR to prosper.

          So it's kind of the same thing.

          Playing complete template at this point of the season is sort of boring and too safe.

          Havertz could be a good option still.

          Open Controls
          1. John Colby (Capt)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I totally agree with you on how boring it is going with the emerging template!! Cheers for your insight mate.

            Open Controls
    2. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not with the players who are likely to score big and be heavily owned. Keep them, then use your 5th mid and 2nd/3rd striker, defence and captaincy choice to gain rank. I have Reguilon, Foden, Toney and Muniz. Foden isn't a massive differential but he's in less than half of squads in top 10k, and Muniz in 1 in 5. There'll be lots of good captaincy options coming up too.

      Open Controls
  15. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who do you think will win this week:

    Me: Salah, Foden, Havertz

    Rival: Saka captain

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Enemy

      Open Controls
  16. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Would you change anything here? Tempted to get a keeper but no idea who to get.

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Gusto Bradley
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Solanke

    Areola Konsa Zabarnyi Neto 1 FT 1.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Save FT. DGW 34/37 and chip plans may impact which GK you want to bring in

      Open Controls
    2. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm looking at an Areola replacement, are you using FH34 and WC35? If no WC then Petrovic looks good, if you have a WC with FH then maybe Ortega or if you have neither WC but no FH then Kelleher?

      Open Controls
      1. agueroooooney
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        *ignore "neither"

        Open Controls
      2. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I still have WC. Can’t get Kelleher as I’ve 3 x LIV.

        I think it’s Pickford/Raya or leave as is

        Open Controls
  17. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    I’m going to bed early so I can wake up early to watch the games, they start at 05.30 down under! Good knight to all in this wonderful Kingdom!

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Knight-knight Knight

      Open Controls
  18. Jones Kusi
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    How do I afford Haaland?
    FH34 BB37 no WC

    1 FT 1.1 ITB
    Neto Flekken
    Gabriel Ait-Nouri Udogie Pau Doughty
    Maddison Salah Saka Son Garnacho
    Toney Isak Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Maybe in 3 moves - 2 FWDs and Maddison

      Open Controls
    2. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Haaland gonna make you cry tonight tho

      Open Controls
      1. Jones Kusi
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thank you for the shittiest respond ever!

        Open Controls
    3. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Im in the same dilemma, and im thinking maddison has to go. BUT, do we really need Haaland now? Could it wait until gw 33? City have two important cl games coming up, and they surely will need to rotete. I suppose Haaland will play most games, but lets not forget about his injuries .. if you are not capping him anyway its not as scary to go witout. Isak is an option then

      Open Controls
    4. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Can you do something like:

      Son & Toney > Haaland & Sarabia

      Open Controls
  19. Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Has anybody else activated their TC this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      What's the appeal for this GW? If you can't use TC due to other chips in 34/37 then why not target Spurs/Chelsea double likely in 36?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Salah home to Sheffield United could be much better than playing floppy Spurs and Chelsea players across a double where they play each other.

        Palmer being the solid exception to that.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Both Spurs and Chelsea defence aren't great and 2 rolls of the dice at 180 mins.

          Sure, Salah can do well against SHU but that might be at lower xMins due to quick turnaround against United.

          Open Controls
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Temptation got the better of me I think 🙁
        Still have all other chips available and panicked!

        Open Controls
  20. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Very interesting post on injuries at Bournemouth and Newcastle under Eddie Howe

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1775431949621805260?t=XvMfDvpIual4ECr_NtqU1g&s=19

    Open Controls
  21. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Need an Areola replacement (

    Open Controls
  22. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Need an Areola replacement (4.6 max) just for the next two (FH34, BB35, Dubravka two poor fixtures).

    A) Petrovic
    B) Kelleher
    C) Ortega (does he start the next two?)
    D) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Flekken may get some save points if he can repeat his performance against Man City

      Open Controls
    2. HNI
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like Pickford as Everton has conceded very less goals for a bottom half team. If not going for any more liv players then obviously B. Can advice me.below bro?

      Open Controls
    3. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd get Petrovic

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Petrovic is the safe option in terms of guaranteed starts.

      Potentially could get 32/33 from Kelleher based on Alisson’s estimated return date.

      Ederson is due back soon.
      https://twitter.com/FPLMaineRoad/status/1774890905788387411?t=juWrl-aPxiZRo378G5SBAw&s=19

      Open Controls
  23. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    1FT 2.8ITB

    Worth doing KDB + Hwang -> Salah + Elanga (-4)?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Saliba Gomez
    Foden KDB Saka Palmer
    Isak Haaland Solanke

    Turner Zabarnyi Taylor Hwang*

    Open Controls
  24. HNI
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which of these is best for DgW 34
    1) Pickford(NFO LIV) + Havertz (wol CHE) (needs extra FT but anyway WC 35)
    Vs
    2) Raya + Eze(WHM NEWC)
    IF 1 then another dgwker worth considering?.I thought of Sa but Everton defence seems better

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think 1. I'm planning to FH 34 and likely have Pickford in goal + Havertz

      Open Controls
  25. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    2ft and 0.3itb

    Petrovic
    Porro Saliba Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Kelleher; AitNouri, Garnacho, Lascelles*

    Will FH34 and likely BB37. Got no other issues at the moment so just Porro -> Udogie to get more cash to help upgrade Kelleher and Lascelles later?

    Open Controls
    1. HNI
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would do Lascelles to Van Hecke as you building for long term and Brighton has dgws left too...Can advice me above?

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Not a fan of Van Hecke. Ideally would like to upgrade Lascelles to a City defender

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice plans. Wish I still had FH available.

      Open Controls
  26. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any rumoured team news for tonight’s games?

    Open Controls
  27. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Might be tight for folks that need Richards on BB34

    Oliver Glasner confirmed last night Chris Richards will miss Manchester City on Saturday and is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks.
    https://londonnewsonline.co.uk/sport/crystal-palace-boss-explains-defender-switch-in-bournemouth-defeat-with-usa-international-sidelined-for-upcoming-manchester-city-game/

    Open Controls
  28. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    I was gonna roll FT this week but Porro > Ait Nouri is a move I'm likely to make next week. Worth bringing it forward a week?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.