  1. Evil Greg
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone got any exciting impromptu wildcard plans thos week who also have FH?

    1. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      this*

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I do, team and plan is on the last page. Just the last couple of players I'm trying to work out.

      1. Evil Greg
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I'll have a look cos feel like doing something.

        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          My team was falling apart, thought I'm better off planning ahead now and making the most of my team value before it disappeared.

          Last decision is whether to have Garnacho, Porro & Udogie, or Johnson, Porro & Dalot (could be anyone).

          1. Evil Greg
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            very little in it. probably Garnacho Porro Udogie because of the advanced defender positions.

  2. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Would you use FH or BB for this team in gw34? Used the wc in gw31 with a view to lose son and Bb in 34, but not so sure now with son and palmer having a dgw in gw35.

    pickford
    gabriel white RAN
    salah son odegaard foden palmer
    darwin solanke

    hendo cunha VVD zabarnyi

  3. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Best short term punt to replace Neto for £6.5 or less?
    A. Garnacho
    B. Mac Allister
    C. Johnson
    D. Barnes
    E. Gordon
    F. Bailey

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      B or F

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Bailey I reckon

  4. GinjaWhinja
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Need to replace Ake. If Saka is out, I would likely swap him for Diaz and go triple Arsenal defence. Don’t fancy Liverpool’s leaky backline but if it’s a straight swap for Ake, that’s where I’d likely go. So.. which do you prefer?

    A) Saka & Robertson (1FT)
    B) Diaz & Gabriel/White (2 FT)

  5. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who are people capping? Between Salah and Haaland for me, but both in poor form.

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Too many options this week, Haaland out of the two for me.

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Between Palmer and Salah

    3. GinjaWhinja
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Salah.

      Playing the worst defence in the league by a country mile. Plus likely to be fired up given the rivalry (and well rested to complete 90).

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Yup. Good point. City also facung a low block.

    4. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      On Salah atm but not a lot in it

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        One of very few weeks Haaland is a differential it seems

    5. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Palmer

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Amazing form. Only 2 days of rest though.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Yea I’m normally wrong anyway, Palmer will blank and salah haul :))

  6. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Okay to save FT?

    Kelleher
    P. Porro — Gabriel — Gusto
    Salah — Son — Saka — Palmer — Foden
    Haaland — Muniz

    Areola — Morris — P. Torres — Doughty [1FT + 0.7m ITB]

    1. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Looks fine but Saka might be a doubt and Foden will sooner rather than later be benched by Pep, bit light if either don't show.

  7. Emm7980
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    GTG? Havertz was a regrettable transfer over Foden last week but might hold unless ye think there's a better option for this week?

    Petrovic
    Gabriel - Gvardiol - RAN
    Palmer Havertz Salah Son
    Solanke Haaland Nunez

    Kelleher Garnacho Burn Braithwaite
    FH34 BB37

    Play:
    A)Petrovic
    B)Kelleher

    Captain
    1) Palmer
    2)Haaland
    3)Salah

    Thanks

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A1

  8. D15jones
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Don’t know what to do with this lot:

    Petrovic/Raya
    Gabriel, Gusto, Udogie, Branthwaite, Zabarnyi
    Palmer, son, salah, Diaz, Sarabia
    Nunez, solanke, Haaland

    Who to start and what to do transfers wise? Have two frees but no FH for 34.

    Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated!

  9. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    A. Keherz > RAN
    B. Save FT (play Gusto)

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      B

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Debating playing Gusto against the worst team in the league?

  10. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Bench 2 from these.

    a. vvd
    b. gabriel
    c. white
    d. RAN
    e. zabarnyi

  11. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Which scores more?

    a) Gvardiol, Maddison
    b) Emerson, Jackson

