Gameweek 32 brings the third round of our latest FFS Members Cup for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

This tournament is for Premium Members, with a full breakdown of the £300 prize fund shown later in this article.

Also worth noting is that this cup competition is independent of those you can see on the FPL website.

FFS MEMBERS CUP THIRD ROUND

The full draw for round three can be viewed here.

Two of the three previous champions – Mayanyi and Scrumper – were defeated in midweek, although 2020/21 victor Mohd Rodzi (ranked 348,769th) fared worse than both and somehow squeezed through with a 44-41 victory. No other winner scored fewer points.

On the other hand, Batmaniac, VANISHINGSPRAY11 and Zakke were extremely unlucky to go out with 75, 73 and 71 points respectively. As was Admiral Benson (145,409th), who drew 63 apiece with Aintgotakalou (72,211th) but lost because of a lower standing.

Meanwhile, Berries (9,802nd) defeated Photis Panagiotopoulos (44,258th) by one point and will now face KISEKLUND (1,877th) in a tough clash where no opponents have a better combined rank. Of the 64 remaining participants, only HSF Wednesday (1,726th) sits higher than KISEKLUND overall and the wide range of current placings goes all the way down to Steve (2,647,908th).

A ‘David vs Goliath’ match-up will therefore pit Steve against someone 2.6 million higher up – Nirbhay27 (45,992nd).

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 29

Round 1 – Gameweek 30

Round 2 – Gameweek 31

Round 3 – Gameweek 32

Round 4 – Gameweek 33

Round 5 – Gameweek 34

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher