Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for a wide-open armband conversation, with at least four genuine captain contenders in the mix for Gameweek 32.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Cole Palmer (£6.0m) proved the match-winner in Chelsea’s 4-3 stoppage-time win over Manchester United, with the former Man City youngster grabbing a hat-trick.

Chelsea’s talisman slotted home twice from the spot, bringing his tally of Premier League penalties this season to eight. He then blasted home with the aid of a deflection in the 101st minute following a short corner routine.

Palmer is backed by almost 27% of our users to continue his red-hot form when Chelsea visits Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland (£14.3m) was an unused substitute as Man City cruised past Aston Villa, with hat-trick hero Phil Foden (£8.2m) sublime in the comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Haaland’s absence was a rest, rather than injury-related:

‘In two-and-a-half days we have another game at 12:30. I think all the teams at the top have a big squad, a good squad, and of course we have it.’

At the time of writing, a fatigue-free Haaland is backed by just under one-quarter of our users for the armband ahead of City’s visit to Selhurst Park for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) occupies third place with 13% of the vote, closely followed by Son Heung-min (£10.1m) and the aforementioned Phil Foden.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES