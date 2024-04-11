In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 33. There’s a transfer to be used before the Gameweek 34 Free Hit.

GAMEWEEK 32 REVIEW

The dream of achieving nine green arrows following the Wildcard is already over! The score of 58 points resulted in a red arrow from 87k to 103k. Looking back on the season, I was ranked at 103k in Gameweek 14, too. I’ve made no progress, which is frustrating, but the top 50k end-of-season goal is still alive.

The plan last week was to bring in Phil Foden (£8.3m) for the Crystal Palace fixture. With the early team news before the deadline, those plans changed.

I was set on moving Darwin Nunez (£7.7m) to Alexander Isak (£7.9m) but I needed to free up funds. I was concerned that Bukayo Saka (£8.9m) could miss out again having not even made the bench the previous midweek so I took the gamble and shipped him out for teammate Martin Odegaard (£8.6m), to enable the Isak transfer. As is often the case in FPL, doing nothing would’ve been much better! Odegaard and Isak blanked, while Saka and Darwin delivered. There’s a lesson in there somewhere…

Going forward, I’m happier to own Isak over Darwin but Saka may need to come back in at some point. It was easier to lose them with the Free Hit chip available for their doubles in Gameweek 34.

Why do I own three Chelsea players? Double Gameweek fever strikes again. Dorde Petrovic (£4.6m) and Malo Gusto (£4.3m) have done absolutely nothing since coming in on the Gameweek 30 Wildcard. The Blues have conceded seven goals in their last three matches. They better do something in the doubles! The Cole Palmer (£6.1m) captaincy call didn’t pay off, either, but at least he got something.

One of the most satisfying things in FPL is when you get rewarded for your faith in a player. Pedro Porro (£5.9m) has been passing the eye test all season and he finally registered his first goal of the campaign in the last fixture of the Gameweek. My rank was heading towards 150k but the Tottenham Hotspur right-back saved the day. More of that during the final six Gameweeks please, Pedro!

Gameweek 33 Bus Team

