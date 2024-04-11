35
  1. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    White or VVD for the next 2 GWs? Already have Gab.

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      VVD

    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      White, probably. I can't remember the last LIV clean sheet.

    3. CHICKENDINNER3000
        just now

        could see a ben white rest soon now that tomi is back, white has higher ceiling but risker, vvd is the safe pick imo

    4. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Porro, Gabriel, Saliba
      Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son, Salah
      Haaland (c), Solanke

      Areola, Muniz, Zabarnyi, Taylor

      2ft 0.2itb OR 14k. BB and WC left

      Really not sure what do do here for next week. I also need to set up for the doubles.

      What transfer would you make here?

      1. hazza44
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        I’m in a similar position to you. Possibly Porro to VVD & Foden to Diaz

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          This if Foden Starts then Porro, if we don't know or he has been rested then Diaz Or Robbo as he is rested tonight from leaks

        2. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm thinking something similar. I might just do those moves as even if Foden does start he's likely to be subbed early.

          I've also thought about Areola to Henderson. Then play him next week.

    5. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      If Salah starts on bench tonight, surely he's by far the best captain choice? Nailed and more minutes than anyone else. Maybe Palmer second choice

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yeah, only Son away to Newcastle is the alternative unless we get team news leaks for Man City

      2. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        You really think Klopp will bench Salah in 1/4 finals of EL?

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Against a strong side too

    6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Guys already burned a transfer last week. Still no idea what to do. Fh34 , BB37.

      Petrovic
      Bradley gabriel gusto
      Salah son saka palmer
      Darwin haaland isak

      Onana garnacho nouri udogie

      2ft.0.0itb

      A) udogie nouri to van hecke gvardiol
      B) nouri darwin to van hecke jao Pedro

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        A

    7. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Team GTG?

      Neto
      Gabriel Saliba Emerson
      Saka Salah Bowen Palmer
      Darwin Haaland Solanke

      Areola Udogie Olise Doughty

      0itb, 0ft, FH and BB left

      Planning Bowen to Diaz next GW

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        gtg

    8. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Hi all. 2 FT, WC and BB left. Areola is my main problem, but I have no money in the bank for a keeper now. How not to burn a transfer here?

      Leno
      Gabriel, Branthwaite, Kilman
      Salah, Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer
      Haaland (c), Solanke

      Areola*, Muniz, Robinson, Doughty

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Son out to someone cheaper to generate funds

    9. FootballTeam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Can someone explain the 'you can’t have two frees the week after a Free Hit' rule mentioned in the article as I'm a little confused.

      Currently have 1ft which I wasn't planning on using this GW. Playing FH in 35 and was assuming I'd then have 2ft in 36 (my current one + the one added in 36). Is that not the case?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not the case, you lose your rolled transfer if you use FH/WC

        1. FootballTeam
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Ah! Thanks for the clarification. Will bring forward one of my planned 35 transfers. Cheers.

        2. FootballTeam
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          BTW, I appreciate your respect for the RZA. Bobby Digital's a nice little album.

    10. FootballRookie
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Who to transfer out to bring in Reguilon this week?

      A) Bradley
      B) Branthwaite

      Gonna do FH 34

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B

    11. Orion
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Guys, is there any suggestions for this team?

      Pickford
      Gusto Bradley Gabriel
      Salah Saka Havertz Son Palmer
      Darwin Haaland
      Areola Muniz A. Robinson Branthwaite

      Played wildcard and FH, BB and TC left…
      2fts, 3.8 itb…

      1. The Tonberry
          just now

          TC Salah in 34 and BB37.

          With WC and FH gone, I'd look at teams that have a double gameweek and a good single in the weeks that other teams double. The ones that stand out are Wolves (double in 34, good single in 37) and Man Utd (good single in 34, double in 37). All have good fixtures in 35, and Wolves and Utd also have good fixtures in 35. Everton also fall into this category but you already have their best assets.

          Areola and the two Fulham assets are the best ones from your team to sell. If he's passed fit, then I'd probably do Robinson to Ait Nouri and roll the other transfer for next week.

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Safe to go without Haaland for rest of the season? Will have KDB from City.

        1. Rhysd007
          • 12 Years
          just now

          playing catchup in mini leagues? I'm w/o Haaland rest of season ye. Also going KDB

      3. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Mac Allister or Diaz for BB34? Mac Allister probably 150+ minutes but Diaz more explosive

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          same dilemma. McAllister also allows to spread fund elsewhere, so there's that too.

      4. Leeds-Utd
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        2FT ..gonna FH Next week so need a keeper for the double 35/37 Gw...
        Aerola out for who??

        Suggestions plz

        1. Bruno Commando
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Henderson is the flavor of the week

      5. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Have 2FTs and 1.5 in the bank. What is the better option? Original intention is to sell Son and Bradley for Diaz and RAN, which means that I will end up with both Foden and RAN, who are injury doubts. Also planning to WC35 + BB37.

        1) Foden to Odegaard
        2) Foden + Bradley to Diaz + RAN/Munoz

        Dubravka
        Gabriel Bradley Branthwaite
        Salah Foden Son Palmer Saka
        Haaland Darwin

        Areola Semenyo Kerkez Doughty

        1. The Tonberry
            just now

            I'd take the punt on Havertz over Odegaard for Foden and roll the other transfer.

        2. Malkmus
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A'noon all. 2FT, 2.2 ITB. WC35, BB37 is the plan. Any thoughts on the below?

          1. For GW33, Son to:
          A - Havertz
          B - Diaz

          2. Best GK for GW34:
          A - Pickford
          B - Henderson

          Ta!

