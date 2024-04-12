48
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Haaland or Maddison for me.

    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Maddison! Now, there's a differential for you

    2. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Does Haaland start?

      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Lord, who knows - you'd assume so. He didn't exactly wear himself out in Madrid from what we saw

        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          yeah he should have plenty of energy. if theyre winning early he'll come off at 60 mins perhaps

  2. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Right then a quick question... I will FH next week and WC the week after so for 1 week only:

    A. Son -> KDB(c)
    B. Solanke -> Alvarez(c)

  3. Saint & Reevesy
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    is there any reason why KDB isnt more popular captain pick?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      no idea if he will play

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Because he’s mine. Have to think he’ll statt over Foden so naturally the opposite will happen.

  4. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I've just transferred in Nunez I think for the first time in my life.

    cue the sub appearance with red card and missed penalty

  5. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Palmer, highest ppm asset, most reliable and most explosive player in the game, regardless of how crap Chelsea have been....should be in the conversation for captain again this gw ?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      he's a great shout

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        Currently a distant 4th in scout poll though....

        1. Scratch
          • 14 Years
          48 mins ago

          The scout poll is worthless

          1. Alan Watts
            • 5 Years
            42 mins ago

            Yeah, still, it goes to show Palmer just isnt being considered

            Liv and City both only won 1-2 in reverse fixtures, granted they're now at home,

            Palmer only 2 blanks since gw20, 6 double figure hauls in 12 gws

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              35 mins ago

              Everton not bad defensively, but otherwise Palmer is my default choice as captain many weeks.

              1. Alan Watts
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Fair play for diverging from the hive

            2. Scratch
              • 14 Years
              27 mins ago

              City put 6 goals past Luton about 6 weeks ago.

              I think the obvious captain choice is whichever City attacker you're confident starts and lasts 75+ minutes

              1. Alan Watts
                • 5 Years
                23 mins ago

                Yeah and Haaland did OK....but its a general point re Palmer

                1. Scratch
                  • 14 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Haaland scored 5 goals in that game

                  The reason I brought up the 6-2 is because you were reinforcing Palmer's potential by pointing out City only narrowly beat Luton in their previous league game, which is a moot point considering what happened in their game in February.

                  Anyway, I think Palmer is a solid option, but landing on the correct City attacker this week clearly has the highest potential.

                  1. Alan Watts
                    • 5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Yeah I know, but it was the FA Cup, doesn't translate to FPL

                    1. Scratch
                      • 14 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      It kind of does, they were both full strength XI apart from City resting Rodri, Foden and Ruben Dias

                      1. Sheffield Wednesday
                        • 3 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Rusty Tim Krul in goal helped a little

                      2. Scratch
                        • 14 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Fair point, he was absolutely dreadful

                      3. Alan Watts
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Good point..Haaland has one hattrick and a couple of braces in the league this season..

                        He's not scoring 5 every few weeks is he ?

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      I mean he went off with a back problem at the weekend …

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thought Poch said he was tired?

  6. Price Changes
    Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Price Changes 12/4

    Risen: Luis Díaz (7.7), Garnacho (5.0)

    Fallen: Bowen (7.8), Douglas Luiz (5.5)

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Cheers 🙂

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Thanks, the green background really makes the darkness of the gravatar pop.

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          It’s so aesthetic

    2. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks!

  7. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Bench 1 and rationale

    Gusto (EVE)
    Estupinan (bur)
    Bradley (CRY)
    Reguilion (SHU)

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Estupinan

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        High chance of a cs, and maybe even an attacking return for Estu

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Never a high chance of a CS for Brighton.

          1. Alan Watts
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            They've actually been one of the better defences, 2 cs in last 4, and its bur this gw

            1. I Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Seems like you want to play him. You should then. Trust yourself.

              1. Alan Watts
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                I have him benched at moment, but think I will play him ahead of Gusto. Just wanted to hear some other views

                1. I Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I think that's fine. Chelsea defence is pretty awful.

  8. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Neto
    Saliba Gabriel Porro
    Saka Salah Son Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Solanke

    Areola Mateta Zabarnyi Lamptey

    2FT, 0.5itb (plan WC35)

    Porro Gordon >> VVD Sarabia

    Yes or No?

  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    surely bring in Haaland on WC even with the possibility he doesn't start?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I would have him. Think he starts.

  10. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who to start?
    A: Solanke
    B: Gordon

    Tempted by Gordon's home form and that Spurs defense.

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  11. Zøphar’s GW33 Q&A
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 33 Q&A, send them in!

  12. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Zinchenko nailed?

  13. Yankee_Doodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Hojland or Darwin this week?

