Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers braced themselves for a straightforward armband conversation ahead of Gameweek 33, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (£14.3m) the undisputed favourite ahead of Luton Town’s visit to the Etihad Stadium.

But, as usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling – and identify potential chinks in the Norwegian’s armoury.

First, let’s assess the poll results, before analysing the leading options, Rate My Team (RMT) numbers and Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

After consecutive Premier League blanks, Haaland stabbed home from the edge of the six-yard box in a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

And it could have been more than eight Fantasy points. In the first half, he was denied one-on-one by the goalkeeper, one of two Opta-categorised big chances for the sharpshooter.

Haaland is backed by just under 46% of our users to continue his goalscoring form when Man City host Rob Edwards’ Hatters.

Next up is Mohamed Salah (£13.4m), who salvaged a late point in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United. He also produced some of the weekend’s big numbers.

The inside-forward jangled the nerves before stroking home his equalising penalty, with his six attempts and three shots on target both joint division-leading totals for the Gameweek.

At the time of writing, Salah is trusted with the armband by over one-fifth of users when Crystal Palace come to town.

Phil Foden (£8.3m) occupies third place with almost exactly 5%, closely followed by Cole Palmer (£6.1m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.3m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES