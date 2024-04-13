12
  1. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    A green arrow from 3 (4) players is pretty decent here. Solanke sellers punished, Spurs buyers punished, and if Watkins produces anything it'll be pure gravy.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Buy a lotto ticket day!

  2. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    How’s everyone feeling about Haaland(C)? Would you switch to Salah now if it was possible, or bank the 10 points?

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Switch

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would take Salah now of course. One goal prob matches Haaland

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Well it beats the KDB punt!

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No the way Salah has looked recently I'm not expecting him to score any more.

    5. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d switch. Would take 10 points every time

    6. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Always take a double digit captaincy. Stick for me

    7. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Salah had estimated points of 7.64. I’m happy with 10

  3. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Quite mad how Foden vs Son has gone last few weeks.

    For me 20 + 3 + 17 = 40 (Gordon subbing in last two)

    2 + 5 + 1 = 8 (Son)

    Very fortunate.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Luck is the key

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I missed the 20 after opting not to do Gordan to Foden for a hit, but thankfully opted out of making that move today.

