460
460 Comments Post a Comment
  1. WibblesTeam
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Gabriel or White this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
    2. Lav
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      White. Cannot go wrong with either though

      Open Controls
  2. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who do you think scores more points this GW?

    A.) Foden
    B.) KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    2. Lav
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Its close, flip a coin

      Open Controls
  3. Lav
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Simple question: take a -4 or GTG?
    BB next week like many others

    Pickford
    Saliba Gabriel Munoz
    KDB(c) Saka Foden Palmer(vc) Gordon
    Haaland Muniz

    Kelleher Solanke Mengi Schar*

    Open Controls
    1. Klopp's Kids
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      gtg for another week

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Would you be taking a hit next week?

      If so doing it now gives more time to pay off ...

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        May as well sell Schar.

        You've got Kelleher to sort too.

        Open Controls
  4. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on Gusto? Chances he plays 2 in the double extremely low right? Which means I might as well hit him out for cucurella this week and play him vs WHU at home over maguire at CRY away right???

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yes, however I reckon both sides concede

      Open Controls
  5. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Flekken
    White | Burn | Gvardiol
    Gordon | Fernandes (!) | Palmer (C) | Son | Foden
    Haaland (v) | Isak

    Bench: Onana, Jackson, Gusto, Romero

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Personally would bin Son/Bruno

      Open Controls
  6. tabby98
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Any help with this?

    Ederson
    Walker, Saliba, Gabriel
    Son, KDB, Bruno*, Palmer, Gordon
    Isak, Jackson

    Petrovic | Hojlund, Porro, Schar*

    Open Controls
    1. Cantonascollar7
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  7. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Is Petrovic nailed on for rest of season??

    Open Controls
  8. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Bench Hojlund, Son or Garnacho

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Hojlund

      Open Controls
  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    a. play L. Diaz
    b. KDB -4

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      I think b will be worth it over the next 3 gw's

      Open Controls
  10. Meme2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    anyone considering Hoijland? assuming i'll make 3/4 transfers for rest of season and want them all to be differentials... eg not Jackson.
    was considering wilson put thinking pope might be my transfer in next week ( already have gordon/isak) only other thought was DCL?

    Open Controls
  11. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bin Bruno or Son for Havertz?

    Open Controls
    1. Roysgotnoboys
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Wondering the same myself. Likely Son, Bruno has been in good form recently

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Son

      Open Controls
  12. cutch
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Pedro Porro
    B) Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Salah hasn't even got 40 votes for captain pick.

    Anyone chasing should be on Mo and Captain away ...

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      He hasn't got votes for a reason...

      Open Controls
  14. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    who you got C on folks?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
  15. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Guys injuries galore, bb 37. Have schar gusto. Would you do schar to gvardiol/ walker this gw or save the transfer and play porro? That will give me the chance to go saka to kdb in 37 if needed.

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      just now

      At least you know about the injuries in advance. wk 34 BB was a nightmare. 3 blanks!
      Yea i'd definately get in a City defender this week

      Open Controls
  16. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which one? Can only have 1 of them

    A) Foden
    B) De Bruyne

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Go big with King Kev at the business end.

      Both great options.

      Open Controls
  17. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hate coworkers speaking like a sub tweet and putting you in trouble for no reason.

    Open Controls
  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Would you start Branthwaite or Gusto?

    There's just a small chance Gusto is fit by Sunday. Perhaps unlikely but who would you favour?

    Open Controls
  19. Orion
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Eze
    B) Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  20. European Bob
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Play Bruno or Gordon?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.