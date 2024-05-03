In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Double Gameweek 35 and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 36 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 35 REVIEW

Selling Mohamed Salah (£13.5m) in a four-point hit isn’t something I thought I’d ever do but here we are. A second benching in three matches is unusual for the king of FPL but there are plenty of new kids on the block to choose from.

One of those, Anthony Gordon (£6.3m), finally came back into the team having left on the Gameweek 20 Wildcard and instantly delivered a 10-pointer versus Sheffield United. Partner in crime Alexander Isak (£8.3m) continued his good form with a brace but it wasn’t enough for a green arrow.

The second half of my hit brought in Fabian Schar (£5.7m) for Jamaal Lascelles (£3.8m). Of course, planning for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost with a Gameweek 30 Wildcard was never going to be straightforward but the injuries in my defence have been a nightmare.

Lascelles, Malo Gusto (£4.3m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.1m) and now Schar have all ended up flagged. There remains the Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.8m) issue to fix too! So this end to the season is dedicated to fighting fires, which isn’t fun. Hits are likely too.

Next season, I’m determined to try something that I’ve never done before and that’s use a Gameweek 1 Bench Boost. This annoying chip holds us hostage and I’d like to get it out of the way early doors and focus on my starting XI for the following 37 Gameweeks.

A post-hit score of 68 points resulted in an overall rankings drop from 42,686 to 50,479. Much like the Premier League title race, my goal of a top 50k finish is going right down to the wire!

Despite needing to take a hit or two for the Bench Boost, I’m still confident of achieving this goal. Hopefully I won’t be sweating over it on the final day.

GAMEWEEK 36 BUS TEAM

