The semi-finals of our latest FFS Members Cup take place in Gameweek 36.

This tournament is for Premium Members, with a full breakdown of the £300 prize fund shown later in this article.

Also worth noting is that this cup competition is independent of those you can see on the FPL website.

FFS MEMBERS CUP SEMI-FINALS

None of these final four were lucky progressers, as winning scores ranged from 82 to 87 and the defeated four failed to exceed this.

But Horse FC did narrowly lose 82-83 to carrollefc because he decided to start Rasmus Hojlund over Erling Haaland. The team may have risen to 1,361st in the world but it can’t have the honour of being the highest-ranked participant anymore.

That moves over to DaveZubie (15,125th), despite being 57 points further back. He’d be closer had he not benched the combined 21 points of Josko Gvardiol and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Another Gameweek 35 Wildcard user was Biggsy, whilst klapparandgil is the only semi-finalist to own Arsenal’s in-form attacker Kai Havertz.

Each of the remaining teams sits inside the world’s top 32k and still have their Bench Boost chips.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup adheres to the following Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 29

Round 1 – Gameweek 30

Round 2 – Gameweek 31

Round 3 – Gameweek 32

Round 4 – Gameweek 33

Round 5 – Gameweek 34

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before that Gameweek’s deadline.

PRIZES

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



