79
79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks???

    A- Burn
    Or
    B- Romero
    Or
    C- Porro

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Cheers! Burn

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!!

        Open Controls
    2. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

        Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    I’m not really interested in this article if I’m honest, which I always am!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Ditto. One of the few on here I don't read.

      Open Controls
  3. MagicBus
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Should I boot Fernandes for Gordon or wait for the update on his flag ??

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Only wait for pressers, throw all other waiting out the window!

      Open Controls
      1. MagicBus
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Sensible, but then I’m not that sensible

        Open Controls
    2. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Wait!

      Open Controls
  4. Babec
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Maddison to Gordon worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      May as well give Maddison a chance now you’ve kept for so long IMO.

      Open Controls
    2. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not for a hit

      Open Controls
  5. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Plz Bruno, I need you brethren

    Open Controls
  6. V-2 Schneiderlin
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    If Bruno is out who is the best (differential) replacement?:
    A. Richarlson
    B.Madueke

    Or any others?(my other mids are Foden, Gordon, Palmer, Havertz)

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I'd go for Richi

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Richarlison.

      Open Controls
    3. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Salah or Saka for GW38?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Salah.

      Open Controls
    2. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
  8. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Mulling over a few options. What you reckon is best:
    A) Salah, Havertz and Schar out for Gordon, Son and Burn -8.
    B) Havertz and Schar out for Richi and Livra, keep Salah. -4.

    Template or slightly more differential..?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      B. Keep Salah.

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Just replace Schär for no hit, keep Salah and Havertz.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Would only have 8 doublers then, one being Gusto. You think that's enough?

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Salah + 4 pts vs Son + Son
          Havertz + 4pts vs Gordon + Gordon

          Open Controls
          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            You don't think son or Gordon can beat that?
            I do prefer Salah and Havertz but just getting lured by the doubles. And spurs have a great fixture in 38.

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Don't forget to include their respective GW38 scores in your comparison - assuming you aren't booking a transfer.

              Open Controls
            2. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Also, I'm not trying to convince you either way (my opinion isn't that trustworthy) - just saying what I prefer. If you think taking hits this week is the better option then proceed.

              Open Controls
      2. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  9. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Have to replace Mag and VH, also was planning to do Madd to Foden but may take out Bruno instead -4

    Any suggestions? BB37 with 2FT. 1.2 itb

    Petro
    Walker Maguire Burn
    Son Bruno Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Pickford Maddi Porro VanHecke

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Maguire > Gvardiol
      Van Hecke > Dunk
      If unavailable, Bruno > Saka

      Does this work?

      Open Controls
  10. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    BB active.

    A) Keep Aït-Nouri
    B) Get Burn / Romero -4 (already have Porro)

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      B burn

      Open Controls
  11. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Pick one to replace schar
    A) Livra
    B) Burn
    C) Porro

    Have no other spurs or Newcastle defence.

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  12. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I’ve got 8 doublers for this week. Should I use my FH or save it for GW38?

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Could be 9 with my FT or 10 if I take a -4

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Team dependent blah blah. Just kidding, FH37!

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Oh wait you still have a FT. GIGO.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          FH38!

          Open Controls
    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      In that situation, if you are happy with the 9 or 10 DGW players that you will have if you use your FT and possibly take a -4 as well then there is more potential upside in using the FH in GW38.

      Open Controls
    4. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Most people will have 13+ doublers this week. 8 is not enough

      Open Controls
  13. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Porto, burn, or cucurella..?

    Open Controls
  14. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Any news on Bruno?

    Open Controls
  15. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Gallagher or madeuke and why?
    Actually i am slightly leaning towards gallagher as i think he will play 2 games

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Our team needs Gallagher!

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        My team. Cause u never help me much haha

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I help you all the time! I’ve kept all the records in a foolscap folder in the dungeon! Reading your questions to the prisoners is a fine punishment!

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Foolscap

            Open Controls
          2. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Like i mention. I never listen to you so my points is higher than urs now! Captain waktkins ftw!

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Iron maiden

              Open Controls
  16. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Neto is not first choice anymore at BOU..?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      This is something nobody ever needs to worry about!

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        So helpful.

        Open Controls
  17. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Really hoping bruno is out, because that makes everyone having to do at least -4 in my mini league as i am going -8! Haha

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Our mini-league!

      Open Controls
  18. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Any one else sitting with 2 to 3 injured players and wondering if they should move their bench boost to GW38 instead of taking a hit to field 15?

    Fixtures in GW 38 look fantastic and could use 2 fts to swap Maguire and Bruno for the likes of Olise and 3rd arsenal defender etc for 38 instead of taking a hit to swap them out now

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yeah, weirdly, I was in the pub and a couple of guys came up and said this

      Open Controls
  19. PJMC
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Undecided on the 3rd Chelsea player to transfer in for this DGW: Madueke or Jackson?

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Jackson

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Madueke is chasing

        Open Controls
      3. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        *if

        Open Controls
      4. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Gallagher May be the one to go for. Nkunku came on for Madueke didn’t he?

        Open Controls
    • Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Any ideas here with 1FT? 0.0 ITB

      Ederson
      Gvardiol Gabriel Porro
      Palmer Son Bruno Maddison
      Isak Jackson Haaland (c)

      Flekken Saka Doughty Reguilon

      Bruno to Gordon?
      Bruno Maddison to Gordon Richarlison -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Just Bruno to Gordon.

        Open Controls
    • the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Robinson > ??? for a - 4

      a. Chalobah

      b. Cucurella

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • andre_c
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      BB active.
      Bruno, Van de Ven -> Richarlison, Gvardiol?
      Only singles would be Gabriel and Branthwaite which I'm quite happy with.

      Petrovic
      Van De Ven - Dalot - Burn
      Foden - Gordon - Son - Palmer
      Haaland (C) - Isak - Jackson

      Vicario - Bruno - Branthwaite* - Gabriel*

      * Single GW
      2FT - 0.1ITB

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Bench one:
      A) Gusto
      B) Burn/Porro (undecided on who to replace Schar with yet)
      C) Gabriel
      D) Branthwaite

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Or don't do the Schar move and just play the other 3?

        Open Controls
    • Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Price changes 10th May

      Rises: Palmer (6.3), Petrović (4.7)

      Falls: Martinez (5.2), Reyna (4.6)

      Open Controls
      1. Klinski
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Who’s buying Palmer now?

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Those that didn't have him already is my guess...

          Open Controls
      2. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers rainy

        Open Controls
      3. NotReadyForPrimeTime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers, Rainy, and best o' luck too!

        Open Controls
    • mrtapio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      BB GW37 has been my plan for a long time. Now I'm starting to think about BB in GW38.

      Bench in GW37: Areola, Saka, Gabriel, RAN

      GW38 bench (1ft, RAN >Trippier): Areola, Porro, Gusto, Jackson

      Which bench will score more pts?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.