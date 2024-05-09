In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Gameweek 36 and reveals his big transfer decisions for Double Gameweek 37 and beyond – including a potential minus 16 hit…

GAMEWEEK 36 REVIEW

A red arrow with 96 points doesn’t happen too often! The overall rank fell from 50k to 53k in Gameweek 36. I’m making hard work of this top 50k goal.

I used the free transfer to bring in Arsenal’s Ben White (£6.1m) in place of Malo Gusto (£4.3m). The Chelsea defender did make a return to action, playing seven minutes from the bench against West Ham, but I felt I couldn’t rely on him for the upcoming Double Gameweek in terms of minutes. I also wanted to open the door for a possible move for Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) this week.

It was good to finally own two Arsenal defenders again. Selling David Raya (£5.2m) on the Gameweek 30 Wildcard was a mistake. He’s registered six clean sheets since! Maybe he should be the solution to my Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.7m) problem for the Bench Boost this week.

Having brought in White, I decided to bench Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) rather than have him face my two Arsenal defenders. It didn’t make a difference in the end, with replacement Alejandro Garnacho (£5.0m) blanking in the defeat to Crystal Palace. Even with two fixtures in Gameweek 37, there’s temptation to lose Garnacho for a hit.

Double Gameweek 37 Bus Team

Best of luck for Double Gameweek 37 everyone.

