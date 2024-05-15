4
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Arsenal mid for the final GW?

  2. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which teams do we expect to get leaks from before deadline?

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Spurs celebrating stopping Arsenal from winning the league cause they have nothing of their own worth celebrating about. Loser mentality club top to bottom.

  4. That Fantasy Guy
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Any predictions on Chelsea starting team tonight? Does James come in?

