  1. Mother Farke
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Johnstone leaving Palace? Henderson nailed.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah, I read a few days ago, he is keen to leave apparently.

    • Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      How about it? Couple of weeks of this and then a GW3 wildcard?

      Pope (4.0)
      TAA Porro Schar (Barco, Harwood-Bellis)
      Salah Jota ESR CHO (Winks)
      Haaland Isak Wood

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        Too much forest attack I think, also not keen to start with Trent

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          44 mins ago

          Sorry, I got 2 upvotes so now I'm locked in

          1. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            40 mins ago

            Make it three

            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              36 mins ago

              Phew! free to tinker again

      2. stat sifter 888888
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Wouldn't pick Wood personally as he will get rotated a lot with Awoniyi and Trent and doubling up on Newcastle is a bit risky. Also Jota will get rotated a lot. Is Smith Rowe guaranteed starter as well? Not a big fan of CHO personally over Elanga personally but each to their own.

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          How much can Wood and Jota be rotated in two games? Once? Half a rotation each? It's an interesting question!

      3. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        Prefer Elanga to CHO

      4. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        *Schar should be Zinchenko

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      No Calafiori or Timber (injury).

      Saka and Rice on the bench.

      Jesus CF and Havertz left 8

      https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1821215129804915022?t=8Qgh1fA85kiXQ_UvzQdNCA&s=19

      1. cassanata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        49 mins ago

        Timber is just injured the whole time. He is dead wood and should be cut

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          Timber is not injured, he’s being managed

          He had an ACL injury last season

        2. teddy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          26 mins ago

          Timber is a valuable commodity. Any injury concerns should be duly logged.

      2. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Isn't the idea of friendlies to give everyone necessary gametime rather than play your best team every match?

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        Is it?

        Looks like Jorginho, Odegaard, Vieira midfield.

        Front 3 of Trossard, Havertz, Jesus.

        Let's see how they actually line up in game.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Could be, just worked on the basis of the Arsenal post stating Jesus up top

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            15 mins ago

            He's playing all over the place.

            But yes it does look like the left sided 8 but with license to drift wide and into central areas.

            Arsenal look really good. Watched 10 mins of this friendly.

    • stat sifter 888888
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Opinions please?
      Raya,
      Guardiol, Mykolenko, Andersen,
      Sarr, Salah, Garnacho, Elanga,
      Haaland, Isak, Solanke
      Harwood Bellis, Coady, Summerville
      Garnacho and Solanke I'm not sure whether to go for Kudus/Toney or others around that price range atm

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Pretty much confirms Henderson as #1 at Palace.

      "Crystal Palace ready to sanction Sam Johnstone exit after GK asked to go. 31yo relayed decision on tour - club will help if enough time + acceptable offer. #CPFC want £10m for England int’l. Interest from #LCFC #NFFC #SaintsFC #WWFC (Leicester, Forest, Soton and Wolves)"

      https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1821219868873462154?t=Ruq2DmPi1UT0DzoLGRDGHw&s=19

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        just now

        For real? The guy aint played more than 1700minutes in both last season and season before. I'd take him in a second over boring Flekken.

    • jayzico
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Getting a bit para about some of my picks. Who would you rather:

      A
      FOR NAILED-ONESS
      McGinn + Luongo

      B
      BIT DODGY BUT A LOT MORE REWARD FOR RISK
      Rogers + Amad

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        B

        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Nice. Thanks Bobby. Hey McGinn or Kamada?

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            McGinn is such a boring pick, so Kamada.

            1. jayzico
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              Agreed 100%. F%$£k it, going for Bobb

      2. Doctor Zhivago
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Rogers + Sinisterra/Billing

        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Billing? Who that??

    • Doctor Zhivago
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Hello everyone,
      ESR + Wood or CHO + Muniz?

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Elanga and Muniz

        Open Controls
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Thanks
          Why do you prefer Elanga to Hudson-Odoi?

          1. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Without a doubt. Purely on watching them on MOTD

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        ESR and Wood for me

        1. Doctor Zhivago
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          thanks

    • have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Such crazy money they got for Alvarez. More than they paid for Haaland, and thats their backup. He is a great player for sure, but prices are mental, but I guess thats like real life too with inflation.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Biggest myth in history that Haaland only cost £50m or whatever they quoted

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Madrid got Mbappé on a free; very good business to pay absolutely nothing for him.

    • markm8
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Opinions please

      Raya
      Anderson konsa mykolenko
      Salah odegaard nkunku Gordon
      Haaland Isac Pedro

      Subs: winks, johnson and Martinez

    • NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      a) cho/raya
      b) mgw/henderson

      1. Doctor Zhivago
        • 8 Years
        just now

        More CS potential in a), but more save points in b)
        CHO and MGW can overlap in terms of total points

        Personally I would choose CHO+Henderson

    • R.C.
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Damn Gordon not expected to start GW1

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Who said this?

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          The worst poster on here said it

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I did nothing of the sort

      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Huh?

    • Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Zinchenko essential 😀

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        just now

        And Trossard…

    • Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Arsenal 2-0 up already in under 9 mins

    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Havertz brace….. of assists!!

    • adstomko
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Think I'll risk 5 x 4.5m DEFs if Trent doesn't start GW1. Can wait until GW4 to transfer Jota out for him:

      Raya
      Livramento - Hall - Milenkovic
      Salah - Son - Ødegaard - Fernandes - Jota
      Isak - Havertz
      (4m GK - Quansah - Davis - 4.5m ST)

    • Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Whatcha reckon?

      Henderson
      Porro, Munoz, Mykolenko
      Salah, Son, Saka, Eze
      Watkins, Isak, Muniz

      Fabs, Rodgers, Robinson, THB
      Bank 0.0m

      1. tricpic
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Like it. Would go Anderson over Munoz. Pretty template but very strong

        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thanks. Yeah was looking at that - leaves 0.5m for a Son/Saka -> Palmer upgrade if needed

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Anyone else watch CHE vs RM yesterday?
      From what I saw Madueke was exceptional.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        I, too, saw him score with his head. I could never do that

    • tricpic
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      A) Porro Szob Muniz
      B) Myko ESR Solanke

      Currently on A
      Thinking B if Solanke goes to Spurs

    • Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      First time actually contemplating getting Salah into my team:

      A: Salah + Kamada + Martinelli/Trossard (sell in GW2 for Grealish/Doku)

      B: Szoboszlai/Jota + Eze + Odegaard/Saka (sell in GW2 for KDB/Foden) + money ITB

      I want +1 from each CRY, LIV, ARS (to be sold for MCI) so it´s just about players

    • jayzico
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why's everyone going CHO over Elanga? Is it a sheep thing? The latter is by far a better player

      1. Club-De-Belon
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        because its not just about data

        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          just now

          My arguement is not based on data. Purely watching them play with my own eyes

      2. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        They expect him to score more goals which translates to FPL points imo

      3. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        13 years here... sheep.

      4. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        OK OK, chill. Just wanted more points of view. Still, Elanga for me. And eh Bobb. Ha

    • jayzico
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Raya just feels so damn right.

    • Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Havertz back leading the line

