  1. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Interestingly all the teams wearing solid red (liv, utd, ars, nott) have been generally defensively solid and the teams wearing solid blue (che, city, eve, ips, lei) have been generally defensively poor.

    Possibly some psychology behind this????

    I remember reading a paper 10 years ago stating that historically teams in red have won relatively more in sports compared to other colours.

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not enough xG or ITB/RAN/VVD/TV/WC to warrant engagement I see

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      It could be something to do with, when you change where you are looking, the first colour your brain picks up is red.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just pick the red players to keep it simple, albeit you'll have to be alive to away fixtures so your hit count may be high.

  2. Lilac Breasted Roller
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    the salah scramble

    1) Haaland/ESR -> Salah/Cunha (or Hojlund)
    2) Sacrifice Palmer instead
    3) Sacrifice Saka instead

    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      1

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      1 with Cunha

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Have you not seen Taz’s post above?! Hojlund wears red!

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      1

  3. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Have Salah, Saka, Palmer, Haaland and Mbeumo and can get J Pedro with a Lewis or Rogers Downgrad to fodder

    Would you downgrade

    A) Rogers
    B) Lewis

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      B by a country mile

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B easy

    3. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      B all day long

  4. TSN
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Guys if i make a transfer now, can i still add more transfers later or use wildcard?

    1. Lilac Breasted Roller
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      sure thing

      if you use wildcard it will cancel hits

      1. TSN
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. Eric Banternaaa
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes, but remember price rises if plan to use Wildcard.

  5. The Lighthouse Keeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    What sort of link is this? I think somebody forgot to update..?
    http://Flekken again

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Nelson starting ahead Traore has a negative impact on Rauls FPL appeal. We have seen Nelson is more likely to cut in and take a shot than cut back to assist Raul.

    1. Mother Farke
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        He gets one more chance v Wolves for me. Joao Pedro is lurking.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          He may not get this GW for me, toss-up between him and Solanke. Currently Pedro and Isak my top 2 replacements

    2. Eric Banternaaa
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Appreciate any feedback on my wildcard..

      Sanchez Verbruggen
      VVD Gabriel Hall Ait-Nouri THB
      Salah Saka Palmer Semenyo Mbuembo
      Solanke Cunha JPedro

      Subject to Saka injury.
      Could go Saka/ Solanke to Bruno/ Isak and leave 1.3ITB for else where.
      Cheers!

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Generally looks fine. Sanchez and Solanke are questionable picks imo. I would be tempted to downgrade VVD to Konate and spend a wee bit on THB spot to 4.5m

        1. Eric Banternaaa
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Creates an even bigger head ache every week for the bench.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I see it as making your team more robust to cover RAN suspension or Hall mins drop and cover rotation over busy Christmas period

      2. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Would not have Solanke on a wildcard. I'm selling this week

      3. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Sanchez is s**t

        Raya
        Gvardiol Konate Maz/Rob/RAN
        Salah Palmer Saka Bruno Mbeumo
        Isak Cunha

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Palmer falling just as I'm about to buy? Happy days!

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Where you get that? He dropped 2 days ago. I think, but not looking to do again.

        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Yeah I'm not sure when it was, last time I checked he was £11.0m that's all

    4. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      How's this for a -4 over the IB?? Have 3fts

      Raya

      Gabriel/Lewis/Alt-Nori

      Saka/Salah/Mbeumo/
      Bruno/Palmer

      Raul/Cunha

      (Fab/Pedro/mykolenko/
      Hall )

      (Have exact money)

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Where are the transfers?

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          46 mins ago

          Haaland/Johnson/Dibling/vdv
          ➡️
          Pedro/Salah/Bruno/Mykolenko

          1. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            43 mins ago

            Tasty

            1. camarozz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              28 mins ago

              Ik il b benching one of the forwards every wk but busy time so need a playing bench

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Pedro/Raul rotation 11-23 is amazing. Like these moves

                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  But Pedro's minutes look a concern with Welbeck, or am I missing something and he's back fully fit now?

          2. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            An overall improvement so I'd go for it.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      My team is a disaster. I didn't get a chance to watch any football either since I was abroad.

      The only thing that looks okay right now are my keepers haha

      Sels Fabianski
      TAA Gabriel Lewis VdB Greaves
      Palmer Saka Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
      Haaland JSL Raul

      1 FT. 0.1m ITB

      TAA + Johnson > Bruno + Ait-Nouri is the sensible option provided everyone's fit.
      Haaland + Johnson > Salah + Cunha also an option but I'm 3 weeks late and KdB is fit.

      I can't see a way to get Salah and keep all the other 3 premiums.

      Anything I'm missing? Other lines worth considering? Selling Saka or Palmer now seems silly when the fixtures turn.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        48 mins ago

        I'd seriously consider offloading Haaland for Salah but if you're not prepared to do that, your planned moves are fine

      2. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'm in a similar position where I either have to sell Saka to get Palmer or offload Haaland. Given the fixtures swing I'm leaving towards keeping Saka and selling Haaland.
        This also allows for improvements else where.
        We have another wild card after Xmas...can always get the robot back then.
        I would get Salah, I just think he's going to keep this up all season. He looks great and Liverpool are on good form.

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Your midfield is okay so sort out your defence as first priority.

        Possibly tinker up front, do you still have a wildcard?

      4. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Maybe Haaland's form is questionable and not KDB's availability?

        With KDB gw1-4...Haaland scored 6/8 big chances
        Without KDB gw5-11 Haaland scored 3/11 big chances

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          So are KDBs big chances created more inviting than everyone else's ...

          Probably.

          Man City should have kept Mahrez for goals and Palmer too.

          Hope they lose the title this season.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Why would Palmer want to sit on the bench all season?

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I like this question on Haaland's form. Prefer to look at his finishing skill with respect to xG and PSxG (post shot) rather than referring to big chances.

          xG measure the quality of a chance whereas big chance is "A situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score"

    6. GoonerByron
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Am I mad for considering a -12 up front to change my team up for the next 5/6 weeks?

      Don’t see myself captaining Haaland more than once or twice in that time so feel the money is better redistributed with mid priced forwards with changes in form/fixtures? Also gives me an extra attacking player (Rogers 5th mid instead of 4th)

      The hit would be -
      Larsen, Haaland, Foden, Sangare -> Isak, Havertz, Bruno, Palmer

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I'm considering a -8 for the fixture swing:
        Need to get Palmer in before he hauls again....
        Maddison > Palmer
        and to release the cash...
        Solanke > Pedro (-4)
        Wood > Wissa (-4)

        1. Maeki2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Pedro
          Palmer

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            As above

    7. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Which is a bigger problem to get rid of
      1) TAA
      2) Watkins

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        26 mins ago

        Keep Watkins V Shaky and injury riddled palace.

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          25 mins ago

          In fact you may as well keep TAA V Southampton too, lol 🙂

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            If he's fit to play.

    8. Mainoo Magic
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Hi all, thoughts on these moves post IB?

      Haaland and savio > salah and isak (-4)

      Onana fabianski

      RAN Gabriel Milenkovic lewis okoli

      Saka palmer semenyo mbeumo savio

      Haaland wood Raul

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yea I like those moves and team looks good.

      2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Isak is going to be soon on evry team and he will explode

    9. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Fab/Muric
      Gab, RAN, Lewis, Greaves, Faes
      Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
      Haaland, Raul, Jackson

      I'm toying with two options... Please let me know your thoughts:

      A) Palmer, Bruno and Cunha in for Semenyo, Rogers and Haaland.

      B) Cucurella, Palmer and Isak in for Greaves, Rogers and Haaland.

      In B Cucurella could be any def up to 5mil.

      Have exact money for both but obviously with B can just get a cheaper defender if my hand is forced. Cheers.

      1. Captain Mal
          33 mins ago

          So, it's practically Greaves, Bruno, Cunha vs Cucurella, Semenyo, Isak?
          Tough call, both are tempting. If forced, I think I'd go with A.

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            A does seem quite exciting. But B gives better balance and helps strengthen defence.
            I do also like the idea of having Isak as not sure his ownership will get too high due to price.
            Tough decision. If I leave it too long I'll be priced out of A - my hand may be forced.

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              A looks a little sideways as you're losing 4 decent players.

              So perhaps B is better?

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                *3

                Fat thumbs

              2. Kay317
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                You say that but palmer and Bruno are definite upgrades on Semenyo and Rogers so whilst they are decent I wouldn't call it sideways. But I do see your point. With B I'm improving a position that I need to improve (defence).

      2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Which one on WC?
        A) Wissa, no Mbuemo
        B) J. Pedro

        Currently on Wissa. Plan is to do GW 14 Wissa+Bruno -> Jackson+probably Bowen

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          A

          How's your defence looking on your wildcard?

          1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Light I have always went heavish on def and decided go once other direction

            Currently on
            Raya
            RAN, Colwill, Hall, Bedranek, Brighton def or Davis

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              22 mins ago

              Yeah, that makes sense.

              I tend to go light at the back with one premium, so it's the value players I'm interested in. Yours looks good choices.

              I'd try to get Joško Gvardiol in despite 2 of the tougher fixtures in the next 6 gw's.

              1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I have Gvardiol and some value tied. Havent sold him yet. If I keep him, he blocks Bowen move and restricts the flexibility

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              I'd possibly ditch Raya tho and Chelsea don't keep home clean sheets so Colwill can go easily enough too.

              1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Chelsea home games this season so far: City, Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Arsenal and Crystal Palace

      3. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        3ft 1.6 it

        Flekken
        TAA Gabriel Lewis
        Salah Mbeumo Rogers Johnson Semenyo
        Haaland Wissa

        Fab Wood Mykolenko Greaves

        A. TAA Johnson to Hall Palmer
        B. Haaland Johnson to Isak/Pedro/Cunha Palmer
        C. Haaland Johnson Rogers to Pedro/Cunha Palmer Bruno
        D. Something else

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          A and C look good...

          In actual fact B looks decent too.

          See how fitness works out over the international games.

        2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          All I know I would want Palmer and Isak so B

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I agree

      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        For the foreseeable...

        who would you rather have in a straight choice between Saka or Bruno?

        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Saka but Bruno has still nice 2 fixtures. His position is unclear in the future. I have both on WC, plan is to sell Bruno after 2

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I'm just not convinced that Saka is fully fit...

            He's fantastic when he is.

            I'm inclined to look elsewhere but he's normally the top 3 picks in midfield along with Salah and Palmer in the last year.

      5. BlzE_94
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Would you play Cunha & Ait-Nouri over Raul & Robinson? (Fulham vs Wolves)

        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Both team probably score. Cunha more on form and on pens. Defender is a coin toss really

        2. Captain Mal
            16 mins ago

            Fulham are a much better team than Wolves right now, so probably not.

          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Play the home players.

            Despite the fantasy noise for Wolves assets Fulham are a much better team.

            Wolves need to turn it around and the fixture run is as good as any to do so. With Fulham the harder game on paper and probably the pitch too.

        3. Eightball
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Raya (Fabianski)
          Gabriel RAN Lewis (Davis Greaves)
          Salah Son Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo
          Cunha Wissa (Solanke)

          0.8m ITB 1FT

          I have exact funds to do Solanke to Isak (VERY tempting) but then I have a benching headache. Do I really want to bench a 9.9m asset in Son.

          I think the obvious move here is Lewis to Konate right? He seems like the best long term option and it strengthens my weakest area (defence)

          1. Captain Mal
              15 mins ago

              You can't bench Semenyo because?

            • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              • 5 Years
              15 mins ago

              You are benching Solanke anyways. I would get Isak and bench Semenyo. This is why I play always with fodder 8th attacker, too much headache

          2. Bezz82
            • 14 Years
            24 mins ago

            Any feedback on my wildcard..

            Verbruggen Fabs
            Ait-Nouri Hall Kerkez - Colwill 4M
            Salah Bruno Palmer Rogers Mbuemo
            Haarland Pedro Strand Larsen

            My worry is no Arsenal. But I love the midfield!

            Also who’s the best remaining 4m defender?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              I like it.

              I'm somewhat similar.

              It's Jan Bednarek simply for game time as 15th in your squad.

              1. Bezz82
                • 14 Years
                7 mins ago

                I’ve got Bednarek at the moment.

                I don’t want to drop anyone in order to bring in Arsenal cover! But that’s the worry

                1. Captain Mal
                    4 mins ago

                    Arsenal aren't exactly flying right now, you can worry about them later.

              2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                I have Bedranek. I dont like strand larsen and the constant benching headache. I would get Saka instead of Haaland now that Odegaard is back and easier fixtures. This way you can upgrade Strand Larsen as well

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              This is my first cut of my wildcard... who is the worst pick or two?

              £1m itb.

              Onana, Fab.
              Gvardiol, RAN, Hall, Kerkez, Bednarek.
              Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers.
              Isak, Wissa, Cunha.

              More than happy to revise it further, especially in defence and tinker up top.

              Bruno v Saka is also fitness related as well as current form.

              Appreciate your input.

              1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                Double Brentford probably too much since their fixtures turn GW 14 ->

              2. Holmes
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                You can possibly get a better defense by spreading Gvardiol's cash.

                Not sure about Isak as his numbers are still poor but probably worth a shot with those fixtures

              3. Captain Mal
                  1 min ago

                  Gvardiol the only one I'd change

              4. jack88
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Both semenyo ( BHA H) and rogers ( cry H) Have good match.

                1. Hold them or
                2. semenyo+rogers > saka+ bruno? (No haaland)

