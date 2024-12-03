If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 14.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 14 DEADLINE?

Managers must remember this is the 2024/25 campaign’s first midweek round of matches. All transfers and team selections need doing by 18:00 GMT on Tuesday 3 December.

INJURY UPDATES

This quick turnaround hasn’t provided much time for new stories to develop but some notable players have injuries to monitor.

Alexander Isak (£8.5m) could only last 21 minutes on Saturday before hurting his hip. In his pre-match press conference, Eddie Howe wouldn’t commit beyond “we will wait and see”, although Isak himself claimed “I am fine” in a separate interview.

As for highly-owned Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m), his half-time removal at West Ham United “was related to the previous injury he had in Lisbon“. That’s according to Mikel Arteta. Whether this niggle keeps him out remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ Dominic Solanke (£7.6m) was surprisingly absent on Sunday due to illness. When asked if he’ll face former club Bournemouth on Thursday, boss Ange Postecoglou went no further than “I hope so.”

There are also flags by the names of Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m). But at least we know Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m) will miss numerous weeks with a knee problem.

As a result, we’ve looked at some suggested replacements for the defender, including team-mate Joe Gomez (£4.8m). He’s one of our three differential picks for Gameweek 14.

TIME TO SELL MBEUMO?

One interesting observation is that Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) – someone who’d been bought over five million times, rising in price on nine occasions – has been sold by over 675,000 during these few days.

The most-purchased player of Gameweeks 9 and 10 now seems to be playing wider, restricting him to one assist in four outings. Even worse, he’s delivered just one shot, none on target and 0.09 expected goals (xG). Away games are a particular weakness.

We’ve asked if FPL owners should keep or sell the Brentford attacker as, despite such decreasing output, he’s nailed-on, takes penalties and faces an Aston Villa side that’s winless in eight matches across all competitions. Then the Bees are at home to inconsistent Newcastle United.

It could therefore be interpreted as a luxurious transfer even if, for some, it’s merely their route to Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) or Mohamed Salah (£13.2m).

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 14 CAPTAIN

Visiting a Southampton that is decimated by injuries and suspensions, Cole Palmer (£11.0m) is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place, they give some much-needed love to Erling Haaland (£15.0m) during this period of mass abandonment. Mohamed Salah is third, seeking a breathtaking tenth double-digit haul from 14 occasions.

SCOUT PICKS + GAMEWEEK 14 WILDCARD

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes with the heavyweight midfield trio that combined for 45 points at the weekend.

If you’re looking longer term, however, and are on a Wildcard, check out the three drafts we’ve put together.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 14!



