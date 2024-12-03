518
518 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Start:

    A) Greaves
    B) Lewis

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  2. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Chasing in mini league. Who to captain? Currently on A, worried minutes might be managed.

    A. Palmer
    B. Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. mattyb09
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. mattyb09
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bottomed...

    Isak owners...

    Start him or bench him!?

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start

      Open Controls
    2. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Im starting him over Pedro

      Open Controls
  4. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Needing help So starting Fabanski and Mazraoui do I do any of the following? Got 1FT

    A) Pickford to Sanchez bench Fab
    B) Maz to Timber
    C) Roll and play the 2 above

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B or C

      Open Controls
    4. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys was on B but went C in the end didnt seem worth it

      Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Can’t wait to post,

    Anyone benched Wood 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      No he starts

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        When he scores it will hurt some

        Open Controls
    2. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Decision on Wood is getting very hard

      Open Controls
      1. iFash@FPL
          just now

          We need Wood to score.

          Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Time to go for it

      2 mins and counting to deadline

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Still time to change captains people!

        Open Controls
    4. Fresh_From_Desh
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Haaland is a differential in my league

      Have to captain

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        could be a good call

        Open Controls
    5. Mother Farke
        28 mins ago

        LOCKED IN

        Open Controls
      • Holmes
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        VC changed from McNeil to Haaland, let's go...

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          hehehe. Nice Utd cleansing so as to attend the big Norwegian’s party vs Nfo

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Let's see how it goes

            Open Controls
      • tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        Tuesday evening, pants down and relax...Wood on the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Wood is up

          Open Controls
          1. tiger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            That's what she said

            Open Controls
            1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Seen a lot of transfers out

              Bu Wood is hard to let go of

              Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Wood be great

          Open Controls
          1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            You like Wood?

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              I Wood like to

              Open Controls
      • Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        (C)ole World

        Open Controls
        1. iFash@FPL
            3 mins ago

            First time in team this season, and I benched him…

            Open Controls
            1. iFash@FPL
                2 mins ago

                *First time in my team this season, and I captained him.
                I promise I’m not drunk… 🙂

                Open Controls
            2. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Not saka world?

              Open Controls
          • Crista Ronaldo Sewy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            Game updated yet?

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Not saka world?

              Open Controls
          • Muscout
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Gabriel likely to start?
            And who’s a better option Gabriel or Timber

            Open Controls
          • Niterider1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Hi
            Bryan Mbeumo out bowden in.
            Must be worth a pun.

            Open Controls
            1. tiger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              can't think of a pun...

              Open Controls
            2. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Too late

              Open Controls
            3. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Giggidy

              Open Controls
          • Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            Bench one?

            A. RAN (eve)
            B. Lewis (NFO)
            C. Greaves (CRY)

            Open Controls
            1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Bro

              Open Controls
            2. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Too late, lol

              Open Controls
            3. tiger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              It is what it is

              Open Controls
              1. socinicos
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                ever since Bruno's interview "it is what it is" has never been the same again

                Open Controls
          • iFash@FPL
              23 mins ago

              Pants down!!

              Open Controls
              1. Zimo
                • 6 Years
                just now

                What if I'm naked

                Open Controls
            • PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              I quietly brought Haaland back into the team because there is absolutely no need to be noisy about it.

              Open Controls
              1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                12 mins ago

                What?

                Open Controls
              2. The Final Boss
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                Ok, stay humble eh..

                Open Controls
              3. iFash@FPL
                  8 mins ago

                  You should thank me for his haul this game week; I finally sold him after getting him since GW1.

                  Open Controls
                  1. CoracAld2831
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    People were already quite noisy about it anyway tbf.

                    (CC's, i mean)

                    Open Controls
                • Not again Shirley
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I too brought him back and captained this GW. Will most likely prove to be another terrible decision in what has now turned into another terrible season (of which actually started very well but not getting on the Salah train sooner and staying on the Haaland train (which has now run out of coal) has cost me dearly.

                  Still, on a positive note, it is still only December so plenty of points still to play for.

                  GL everyone.

                  Open Controls
              4. CoracAld2831
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                16 mins ago

                No changes made on my WC. Hopefully it'll come good in the coming weeks.

                Good luck everyone!

                Open Controls
                1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Chad move

                  Open Controls
              5. squ1rrel
                • 10 Years
                15 mins ago

                Captained Haaland over Palmer...prayge

                Open Controls
              6. Feloh
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                Greaves starts. No Burgees.

                Open Controls
                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Fcking A

                  Open Controls
                2. Traction Engine Foot
                  • 6 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Highlight of my season so far

                  Open Controls
              7. Total Slotball
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                Greaves starts

                Open Controls
              8. Mother Farke
                  5 mins ago

                  If Davis scores, I'm on the pitch.

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.