  1. humar816
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    0.5 in the bank with Lewis and Digne in my back line.

    Who needs to go first and for who?

    Would it be worth downgrading Solanke to Wissa/JP to get Gabriel in?

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lewis > Timber work?
      I'd sacrifice Solanke

      1. humar816
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’m 0.1 from Solanke to Jackson so ideally want to downgrade Lewis slightly but there’s not many options

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably should have done it yesterday when Jackson was cheaper and saved the other transfer, since Lewis and Digne have decent enough fixtures this midweek. Sorry I didn't help.

        2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 9 Years
          just now

          In that case, Utd, Chelsea or Notts defence

          Prefer Murillio/Milenkovic

  2. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Would you roll here or sell Isak for Jackson and bench Rogers?

    Raya
    Gabriel Lewis RAN
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Salah Rogers
    Cunha Pedro

    Fabianksi Isak Mykolenko Greaves

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I sold Wood for Jackson and benched Rogers

      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd still play Isak over Rogers
      Agree he is on the chopping block though

      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        If he's good to go I will probably keep him and start him over Rogers

  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    All those content creator teams ranked in the millions who have only recently sold Haaland and are now moulding their teams into the same teams as those who have been doing well without Haaland. How are they going to make up ground? Probably would have been better keeping Haaland and hope he returns to form.

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      They make up ground as people drop out and make mistakes. They won't have amazing ORs at the end of the season, but they won't want to risk dropping further behind for temporary glory when they need to protect their rank histories, their most valuable assets!

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Trouble is, even if he returns to form, he's still too expensive relative to the cheap forwards unless they lose form.

    3. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      They will not switch back to Haaland in GW18 and wait until it is too late (again).

  4. shorey143
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Will Konate price be locked now as on a red flag?

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      As I understand it, he can still drop but requires more transfers out to do so.

  5. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bruno to Palmer for -4?

    Sanchez (Fabianski)
    Gomez Gabriel Lewis
    Saka(v) Salah(c) Mbeumo Bruno
    Jackson Wood Cunha

    Subs: Rogers VDB Greaves

  6. trinzoo
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best def to get right now (current setup Milenkovic, Mazraoui, RAN, Hall, Greaves):
    A) TAA
    B) VVD
    C) Gabriel
    D) other

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      C

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      CABD in that order

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think VVD. He could easily have scored 2 in the last game.

      Liverpool also best defence currently.

    4. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  7. Steavn8k
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Robinson and Digne -> Gomez and Van Hecke?

    It feels like a bit of a downgrade, but Robinson has tough fixtures and Digne risk of rotation in festive period.

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't like van Hecke, rather have Colwill for that price

      1. Steavn8k
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Fair, but I'm already a lucky Sanchez owner, so I would rather not double up.

  8. Who Ate All Depays?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    What do you suggest?

    Flekken
    Lewis, Gabriel, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers
    Pedro, Jackson, Wissa
    (Fabianski, Johnson, Keane, Greaves)

    A) Keane to TAA
    B) Wissa to Cunha
    C) Rogers to Bowen
    D) Save FT

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      D

    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  9. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A Rogers
    B Mbeumo
    C Strand Larsen

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. Captain Mal
        12 mins ago

        Rogers

      • Mufc202020
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        B

      • gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        B

      • Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

    3. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Best option;

      A) Isak > Jackson

      B) Bench Isak and play Rogers

      Cheers

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        A

      2. Captain Mal
          16 mins ago

          Isak is a nice differential, I'd consider keeping

        • gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          A

        • Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

      3. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Already did Isak/Faes to Delap/Trent…

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Good moves

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers..

      4. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Who to Bench..
        A, Wood ( A) Man City
        B, Mbuemo (A) Villa

        1. Udogie-style
          • 1 Year
          just now

          City are having a mare defensively. Wood could easily score. Play him.

      5. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Apologies for non-FPL related question but help appreciated. Found a good deal on a printer on Amazon, the printer is cheaper than the ink cartridges. Just checking if the FINE cartridges included below is all I need to get started?

        Thanks

        What's in the box?
        PIXMA TS3351 Inkjet Printer
        FINE cartridges
        Power cord
        Set-up CD-ROM (CD only for Windows)
        Manuals and other documents
        Sample of 3x high quality 5” x 5” PP-201 photo paper

        1. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          I would take out the cartridge for a -4 and captain Pixma

        2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Manuel Document Visa not cleared and unlikely to play.
          Said the manager Epsom Pixar

        3. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Drop Fine cartridges. They are on four yellows!

      6. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Bench one
        A) Mitoma
        B) Pedro
        C) Cunha
        D) Semenyo

        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          No you bench one....I got my own problems

      7. Mufc202020
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Still got Haaland,

        Thoughts on triple captaining him for the Nottingham game?

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Definite differential

        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          City and Haaland in such great form and the Forrest defence is terrible, I can't see any downside here

          1. Mufc202020
            • 5 Years
            just now

            True… Haaland 7 goals in his last 6 games and Notts conceding 6 in their last 3 games…

            Great response

        3. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Haha madness

        4. Mother Farke
            2 mins ago

            Only do it if Forest are missing defenders!!!!11!

        5. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Flekken Fabianski
          Ait-Nouri Dalot Gabriel Faes Greaves
          Mbuemo Bruno Rogers Semenyo Salah
          Cunha JPedro Haaland

          1 FT 1.0 ITB

          A) Haaland + Mbuemo > Saka + Jackson for -4
          B) Mbuemo + Bruno > Saka + Mitoma for -4
          C) Haaland + Mbuemo + Bruno > Saka + Palmer + Jackson for -8 (does it make sense to have both Palmer and Jackson)

          Need to get Saka in and don't mind the hit...only confusion is if Haaland is worth keeping against NFO (hence option B). But the longer I keep Haaland, the longer I'm forced to contemplate going without Palmer for longer. Any suggestions?

        6. Igz08
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Which one of these? Or several for a hit? 2.7 ITB

          Kelleher
          Gvardiol Robinson Konsa
          Saka Salah Palmer Rogers
          Raul Jackson Cunha

          Valdi Mbeumo Keane VDB

          A) Robinson -> Gomez
          B) Keane -> Gomez
          C) Mbeumo -> Odegaard
          D) Mbeumo -> Mitoma
          E) Raul -> J. Pedro

          1. Igz08
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Could even save tbh I suppose hummm

        7. Udogie-style
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Lewis to Wan-Bissaka for free?

          1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yes....however Colwill of Chelsea better long term fixtures and in a better team

        8. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          No update on Greaves then? Hmm

        9. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Any case to play Fabisanski over Raya given I am also playing Gabriel and Bruno this GW?

          A) Raya (MAN)
          B) Fabianski (lei)

        10. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thoughts?

          Out: Haaland, Winks, Bruno F
          In: Saka, Palmer, Delap

          Open Controls
          1. Dutchy FPL
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Good moves. Think I would go Strand Larsen over Delap

        11. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Move on from Lewis to Colwill, Gomez or someone else?

          Def is Gabriel, Dalot, Hall, Faes, Lewis. Leaning to benching Dalot and Hall.

        12. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Moves done -4, GTG?
          Def far from ideal but probably not worth another hit?

          Flekken
          Gab/Lewis/Myko
          Salah/Palmer(c)/Saka/Bruno
          Jackson/Cunha/Pedro

          Fab/Rogers/Hall/Greaves

          1. JPSpurs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Not for a hit, looks strong bar 2 def/ GK which is a good place to be.

        13. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Unless its on a weekday, I'll never understand people in this forum who miss deadlines. If you're using this site in the first place you're a serious manager already surely.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Sometimes life happens

        14. JPSpurs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Alt-Nouri to Robertson, Van Dijk or Timber?

          1. Dutchy FPL
            • 1 Year
            just now

            VVD, secure for minutes, best defence currently and might grab an occasional goal

            1. JPSpurs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Thanks - was thinking the same, just frustrating he’s £0.4m more expensive than Robertson but can live with that…

          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Van Dijk

