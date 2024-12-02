Our Gameweek 14 differentials column brings a trio of favourably priced options for your consideration.

As usual, we’re only concentrating on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks with an ownership of 5% or less.

MOHAMMED KUDUS

FPL ownership: 2.3%

2.3% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW14-18 fixtures: lei | WOL | bou | BHA | sou

Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) served the fifth and final match of his suspension in Gameweek 13.

Prior to his ban, the Ghanaian scored in back-to-back matches against Ipswich Town and Tottenham Hotspur.

Such is his importance to West Ham United’s offensive play, Kudus racked up 12 shots and 2.02 expected goals (xG) in that period.

Above: Mohammed Kudus’ shot map in Gameweeks 7-8

Interestingly, Kudus is averaging a shot every 24.5 minutes under Julen Lopetegui, which is superior to team-mate Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m, 38.2).

His return should therefore be a huge boost for West Ham, who face a favourable match-up against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City in Gameweek 14.

Only Southampton and Ipswich Town have conceded more expected goals (xG) than the Foxes this season.

West Ham also benefit from a kind upcoming schedule right through until mid-January, further boosting the appeal of their assets.

That said, there is a bit of risk attached to this move.

Lopetegui clearly wasn’t happy after Kudus’ red card for violent conduct against Spurs. He also had a half-time falling out with the Spaniard at Brentford in Gameweek 6.

However, Kudus ‘should’ earn a recall on Tuesday and if he does, could be a decent punt for the festive period.

JOE GOMEZ

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £4.8m

£4.8m GW14-18 fixtures: new | eve | FUL | tot | LEI

“Today I only had five defenders available. They [Konate and Bradley] will both be out for a few weeks and I have said many times before, it is always difficult to judge how many weeks this exactly is because you can think in the beginning, ‘Oh, probably going to be like this,’ and the end stage of an injury process can always differ a bit. But they will not be in the team this week for sure, both of them.” – Arne Slot

Injuries can sometimes present opportunities for FPL managers, and with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m) expected to be out for 4-5 weeks, team-mate Joe Gomez (£4.8m) suddenly looks like a viable option.

Gomez has had to bide his time for first-time opportunities this season but started and finished Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Partnering Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) in the heart of Liverpool’s defence, the 27-year-old was superb.

Arne Slot’s side have been almost faultless this season.

Defensively, they have kept the most clean sheets (seven), conceded the fewest goals (eight) and have the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) total, with 11.58.

A £4.8m route into the league’s best defence shouldn’t be sniffed at, then, even if Jarrell Quansah (£3.9m) could potentially get the odd start.

That said, Gomez can also cover in both full-back positions, further boosting his appeal.

Liverpool have a packed schedule this month, with seven more games to play across three competitions.

In the Premier League, they face Newcastle United next, who have lost their spark in front of goal this season, with zero shots on target registered at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Then it’s Everton, who have failed to score in each of their last four league matches, with their last goal coming in October.

Part of only 0.7% of squads, Gomez can therefore deliver great value in the next few Gameweeks.

LIAM DELAP

FPL ownership: 5.0%

5.0% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW14-18 fixtures: CRY | BOU | wol | NEW | ars

Liam Delap (£5.6m) is a differential we’ve liked for quite some time, having first tipped him in Gameweek 4.

Since then, the former Manchester City striker has plundered five goals and provided one assist in 10 appearances, a run which has seen him rack up 44 points.

He’s also hit the woodwork twice, so has been very close to more.

Now, with back-to-back home games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, plus a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the horizon, Delap undoubtedly deserves another look.

The match in Gameweek 14 looks particularly appealing, given that Oliver Glasner’s side have failed to keep an away clean sheet all season.

They also rank 16th for minutes per xGC on the road, with 51.6.

As Ipswich’s primary attacking outlet and talisman, Delap looks well-placed to profit.

He’s been directly involved in 70% of the Tractor Boys’ goals when on the pitch this season, and with positional rival George Hirst (£5.4m) out injured until the New Year, his minutes feel secure.

Ipswich Town are currently in the relegation zone, but they’ve been boosted by a surprise win over Spurs and a draw against Manchester United in recent weeks.

Delap therefore looks like a decent budget option given his current output and fixtures.



