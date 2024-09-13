For our Gameweek 4 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) differentials, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Bournemouth, Everton and Ipswich Town.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

EVANILSON

£6.0m GW4-8 fixtures: CHE | liv | SOU | lei | ARS

Evanilson (£6.0m) has done enough in his first two Bournemouth appearances to suggest he’s a natural replacement for Dominic Solanke (£7.5m).

The Brazilian arrived on the south coast with a growing reputation after serving up 25 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Porto last season.

Whilst he’s failed to earn the returns in Gameweeks 2 and 3, he has certainly signalled his intent with four attempts on goal, including one big chance.

“If he continues playing like this, it’s only a matter of time before he starts scoring.” – Andoni Iraola on Evanilson

Available for £6.0m in Fantasy, Evanilson’s forthcoming run of four fixtures includes newly promoted Southampton and Leicester City.

In addition, Gameweek 4 opponents Chelsea have conceded at least once in each of their last 17 Premier League away games.

As for Bournemouth, they are unbeaten in league action this season and rank third for expected goals (xG) and shots.

Marcus Tavernier’s (£5.5m) creative output has been key: the winger has produced nine key passes in Gameweeks 1-3.

Evanilson could prove a canny purchase, then, and may well find his way onto many a Watchlist soon.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

£5.4m GW4-8 fixtures: avl | lei | CRY | NEW | ips

Everton’s Dwight McNeil (£5.4m) is emerging as a decent fourth/fifth midfielder option off the back of some fine recent showings.

Setting us back only £5.4m in FPL, McNeil has registered 13 chances created over the last three Gameweeks, more than any other player except Andreas Pereira (£5.4m).

Encounters with two of the newly promoted clubs – Leicester and Ipswich – are now on the horizon.

Furthermore, Gameweek 4 opponents Aston Villa have a vulnerability down their right flank, with Matty Cash (£4.4m) and Leon Bailey (£6.4m) set to miss out.

That will offer encouragement to McNeil, who is undoubtedly Everton’s standout creative force.

Although Everton lost against Bournemouth in Gameweek 3, few can argue with their performance up until late on. They created chance after chance, with McNeil tucking in behind the striker to great effect.

Still owned by only 0.6% of FPL managers, McNeil can also help free up crucial funds for your squads.

And with the fixture list remaining kind over the medium to long-term, the 24-year-old can deliver not only against Aston Villa but also in the weeks to come.

LIAM DELAP

£5.5m GW4-8 fixtures: bha | sou | AVL | whu | EVE

Liam Delap (£5.5m) has quickly been installed as a key member of Ipswich Town’s first XI, having notched at home to Fulham in Gameweek 3.

As such, he is starting to look like a viable option in the budget-forward bracket.

Delap has taken four shots and provided three key passes in the opening three Gameweeks, despite facing Liverpool and Manchester City.

In those early outings, he has certainly impressed, combining physicality with running power, as below.

💥 Liam Delap has been nominated for the @premierleague Goal of the Month award for August, following his superb strike against Fulham.



Supporters can vote for Liam now. ⤵️ — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) September 5, 2024

The Tractor Boys now enjoy a relatively smooth run, sitting on top of our Season Ticker in Gameweeks 4-10.

The schedule includes Southampton, Everton and Leicester, providing a platform for the former Manchester City striker to build on his recent momentum.

Backing Delap to score for the second consecutive Gameweek could be an astute decision, too, with Brighton and Hove Albion’s high and aggressive defensive line exploitable.



