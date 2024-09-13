203
203 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozart_s Balls
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    On a wildcard - would you go Semenyo or Onana (AVL)?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Semenyo for sure, far more attacking. Onana won’t continue scoring.

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Delano has scored 2 goals in 2024, what’s so special about him?
    I mean if you already have Pedro,
    Evanilson Welbeck or even DCL are more likely to get you goals

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Delap***

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Chat room hyperbole, AVOID!

      Open Controls
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Bench 1 please.

    a) Digne (h) to Everton
    b) Veltman (h) to Ipswich
    c) Lewis (h) to Brentford
    d) Mazraoui @ Southampton

    Open Controls
    1. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A or B,
      I think Bha has higher cs potential but Digne can get an assist.
      I’d risk and bench Digne

      Open Controls
  4. Ranger3
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Lewis Hall to Robertson for a hit ?
    Or start Faes ?

    Open Controls
    1. trequartista
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'd take the hit.

      Open Controls
  5. thirddimension
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Eze or Rogers for next few game weeks? In draft, so price difference not an issue.

    Open Controls
    1. trequartista
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    It’s no coincidence it’s the non-owners of a player who start the narrative that they might not play in a given week.

    Open Controls
    1. Havertzer of sorrow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Well maybe, that's the reason why they don't have them.

      Open Controls
    2. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      49 mins ago

      Hey...I'm quite unbiased!

      Would I want Haaland to miss out? Not entirely, 10 mins cameo would be lovely!

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        2 minute cameo please...10 mins could be a hatrick!!

        Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Salah's had a long trip back from Botswana 😉

      Open Controls
    4. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Have posted about this and have just repeated what I’ve read

      If others don’t like that it’s probably because they’re worrying and lashing out at those just presenting useful info

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Information? Maybe. 'Useful'?

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          38 mins ago

          Can be an ostrich if you like

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            You may care to check out the BBC's coverage of the guests arriving for Sven's funeral in Torsby just getting underway.

            Open Controls
  7. trequartista
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Saka and Isak > Salah and Pedro

    Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Havertzer of sorrow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      100% template, so depends if you want to play your own game or just follow.

      I personally think that Salah's minutes will be managed this season.and I wouldn't be surprised if Chiesa got his first few minutes already this week.

      Open Controls
    2. evilfuk
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Saka scored 28 points vs Spurs last season. Absolute train wreck waiting to happen.

      Open Controls
      1. trequartista
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        The injuries around him are the concern rather than him specifically.

        Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nay, you'll want Saka back in 2 weeks.

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Pull the trigger on Wood to Pedro?

    Henderson
    TAA/Konsa/Robinson
    Saka/Jota/ESR/Rogers
    Haaland(c)/Isak/Wood

    Bentley/Murphy/Gabriel/Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      I did, makes sense

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. valurth
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I´m wondering if I should do the same
      Wood to Pedro
      would you do ESR to Rogers as well (free transfer)

      Open Controls
  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Play Nedeljković or VdV?

    Open Controls
  10. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Morning folks, the remaining 11 press conferences will all take place today. Times below in BST:

    9am - Slot (LIV)
    9.30am - Howe (NEW)
    12.30pm - Guardiola (MCI)
    1pm - Postecoglou (TOT), Maresca (CHE), O'Neil (WOL)
    1.30pm - Arteta (ARS), Silva (FUL), Glasner (CRY), Iraola (BOU)
    2pm - Emery (AVL)

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Great work thanks

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Any quotes from Slot yet?

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mac Allister back in training & 'expected to be back with us'. Elliot 'out for a longer time'.

        Open Controls
      2. MHG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        nothing significant - he didn't say anything on injuries - just the positive side of players getting games in -who are not currently starting at Liverpool

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
        2. MHG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'm referring to the internationals

          Open Controls
    3. Havertzer of sorrow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      So.we won't find out about Konsa and Watkins until 2pm ish...

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Enough time before deadline and no price changes in between 🙂

        Open Controls
  11. SorSy
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    hey all

    i got doubts in Digne and Keane, but also will take some advices on other slots

    Verbruggen
    Konate/ Digne/ Robinson
    Palmer/ Diaz/ Salah/ Semenyo/ Rogers
    Joao Pedro/ Haaland

    Fabianski/ Wissa/ Pedro Porro/ Keane

    Also Haaland could absent tomorrow..

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      No reason Digne should be dropped. Rotation. May cause a headache or save him with early clean sheets points

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Keane is probably on borrowed time, but other than that the team looks fine to me

      Open Controls
    3. Q
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Solid team that

      Open Controls
  12. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Flekken
    TAA Porro Robinson
    Saka Fernandes Eze Smith-Rowe
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    Valdimarsson Faes Harwood-Bellis Winks

    1. Saka Porro >> Salah Konsa [-4]
    2. Save FT

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  13. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any news on Konsa?

    And best Nkunku replacement max 6.7 (got Rogers)

    Open Controls
    1. ManUtdFan977
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      minteh, mitoma, semenyo?

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I don't know about Konsa, but Mitoma looks the best at that price, or a punt on Kudus

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Are we confident he starts after his travels?

        Open Controls
        1. JIMMY TUGGINS
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Konsa?

          Open Controls
        2. lugs
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good point, I have no idea tbh

          Open Controls
  14. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Morning all. 1FT and 0.1m ITB. Thoughts? Jota > Diaz too sideways? Or Zirkzee > Pedro?

    Raya
    Porro - Gvardiol - Robinson
    Jota - Saka - Eze - Rogers
    Haaland - Isak - Zirkzee

    (Turner) - ESR - Hall - Barco

    Open Controls
  15. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Jota + Palmer -> Salah + Rogers for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. ManUtdFan977
      • 5 Years
      just now

      no

      Open Controls
  16. ManUtdFan977
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Gibbs White and Hall to Minteh and which defender for next two gws? 5.4m to spend. want lewis but put off by ARS gw5 with no bench cover.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Pau?

      Open Controls
      1. ManUtdFan977
        • 5 Years
        just now

        good shout was thinking digne too

        Open Controls
  17. niloh1
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Saka & Iska to Salah & Pedro for a hit? Might bring in taa next week then wc on gw6

    Open Controls
  18. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play
    A. Gabriel
    B. Porro
    C. Diaz/Robertson for -4 and bench A&B

    Open Controls
    1. MHG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B - more attacking than A - unlikely either will get a clean sheet but depends a bit on who you are tfrering out in C

      Open Controls
  19. MHG
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    What to do - no WC plan:

    A - switch Saka to Salah for free. Can get Saka back later if I wish to.
    B - Trf Isak and Jota to Pedro/other and Salah -4
    C - Do nothing - stick with Saka and no Salah - roll trf and reassess next week

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  20. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    How's the following WC? Any improvements you can think of?

    Henderson
    TAA, Konsa, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Eze, Rogers
    Haaland, Wellbeck , Wood

    (Fabianski, Semenyo, Greaves, Harwood-Bellis)

    Open Controls
    1. MHG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Henderson - unsure
      Konsa - check injury

      Open Controls
  21. i am jose mourinho
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    I'm Palmer(C) this week.
    What do you think ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Better than Nkunku captain.

      Open Controls
    2. MHG
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Prefer one of the big 2 if you have them - don't trust Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. i am jose mourinho
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I do own Haaland but idk i have this feeling Palmer will outscore him this week

        Open Controls
  22. valurth
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Wood to Pedro? Y or N
    ESR to Rogers? Y or N

    Have 2 free transfers

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Y
      N

      save 1 transfer

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  23. Junks
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Murphy to....

    A. Rogers
    B. Adama

    Open Controls
  24. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is Saka/Bruno -> Salah/Minteh a no brainer for 2 FTs?

    Open Controls
  25. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which duo ?
    A. Konate and Havertz
    B. Trent and Wissa

    Open Controls
  26. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Saka + Isak -> Salah + Pedro (-4) worth it? *WCing in GW6

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
        8 mins ago

        Made that move myself

        Open Controls
      • Stimps
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Same thoughts, Doing it next GW week for free

        Fancy an Isak haul tis GW

        Open Controls
    3. Arne and the Terminaters
        6 mins ago

        Adam Armstrong to Liam Delap for free?

        Open Controls
      • Sid07
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Henderson
        Poro gvardiol mazouri
        Saka rogers gordon Jota
        Watkins Isak Haaland

        fabianski Winks anderson Johnson

        1) play wc
        2) saka + watkins to palmer + havetz (-4)

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.