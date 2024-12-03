450
  1. OneTeamInBristol
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    After this gameweek:
    1) Lewis & Mbuemo to VVD & Kudos
    2) Lewis & Mbuemo to Amad & TAA

    1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 13 Years
      just now

      VVD for me....but don't like either MID pick

  2. harrysponge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Already did Mbeumo + Haaland to Saka + Jackson for -4..

    A) Play B. Johnson (CRY) or Bednarek (CHE)

    B) Keane to Gabriel or Trent for -8

    Cheers!

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Easily Johnson.

      Not for an 8, wait a week

      1. harrysponge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers! Hope he plays.. bench is looking dire!

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A. Dman -4p hardly ever worth it if you got someone to play.

    3. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A Johnson

  3. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play two from

    A Wood
    B Mbeumo
    C Rogers

    this GW??

    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bench Wood.

    2. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B & C

    3. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B C

  4. Forcella Boys
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which should I do ?

    A. Mbuemo & Isak > Palmer & Delap
    B. ESR & Isak > Palmer & Delap
    C. Hold

    just got enough cash but will be taking a -4 hit.

    1. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

  5. harrysponge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Rogers or Semenyo?

    Cheers!

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I’ve both I’m playing Semenyo for what it’s worth

      1. harrysponge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ta!

    2. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Semen

  6. pjomara
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Mbeumo or Semenyo?

    1. harrysponge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mbeumo

    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Selfish Semenyo

    3. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbeumo

    4. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      semy

    5. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Semenyo

  7. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Isak to Jackson for free?

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    2. 2OLEgend
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah

    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      yes

    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Will Jackson definitely start though

  8. 2OLEgend
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start one of each:
    A) Fab
    B) Raya

    1) Wissa (also starting Mbeumo)
    2) Rogers

    Also:
    Young -> TAA for free?

    Thanks! :*

  9. socinicos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    3 FTs

    A - Mbeumo --> Bowen
    B - keep Mbeumo and roll FT

  10. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    just now

    A: Gvardiol > Any defender
    B: Roll FT (if roll, who to start in defence this week?)

    Fab
    Gab Gvardiol Colwill
    Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
    Jackson Cunha Pedro

    Flekken Rogers RAN Greaves

    1FT 0.8ITB

  11. Dilzy
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Bench one:

    A) Jimenez BHA (H)
    B) Joao Pedro FUL (a)
    C) Welbeck FUL (a)
    D) Bruno Fernandes ARS (a)

  12. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Benching Mbeumo over ESR & Pedro. Crazy?

