Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) is the fifth-most selected player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), but some of his owners will be questioning his place in their squads.

The Cameroon international has blanked in three of his last four matches.

Brentford also face all of the current top six sides in the next nine Gameweeks, a run which stretches right through until mid-January.

We take a look at the current situation in this article.

FOLLOW TUESDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

MBEUMO: REASONS TO KEEP

Mbeumo’s output over the season has been superb. Averaging 6.2 points per match, he’s scored eight goals (including two penalties) and provided one assist in 13 appearances. His attacking numbers are solid, too – eighth among midfielders for Opta expected goals (xG), fifth for expected assists (xA).

Above: Bryan Mbeumo’s shot map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

He may have lost some set-piece duties to Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m), but Mbeumo still has a share of corners and free-kicks. Most importantly, he’s also on penalties.

(£5.0m), but Mbeumo still has a share of corners and free-kicks. Most importantly, he’s also on penalties. Mbeumo being a 90-minute man could also be crucial, especially given the hectic festive schedule. He’s only been substituted three times this season – even then, it was after 86 minutes each time. As a result, he’s racked up more minutes (1,162) than any other FPL midfielder except Ryan Gravenberch (£5.0m).

(£5.0m). Are Brentford’s fixtures really that bad from an attacking perspective? Aston Villa’s defence has been shaky for some time, with a solitary clean sheet in 18 league matches. The Bees also score lots of goals at the Gtech Community Stadium, so the forthcoming home clashes against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest aren’t too bad either.

Mbeumo has been playing wider recently (more on that below), but Thomas Frank does sometimes switch to a 3-5-2 formation against tougher opposition. In that set-up, Mbeumo is often paired up front with another striker.

MBEUMO: REASONS TO SELL





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



