There’s a very quick turnaround between Gameweeks as we get set for Tuesday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

In many ways, it’s an uneasy Scout Picks selection this week, with potential midweek rotation causing plenty of concern.

In the end, our weekly ‘Free Hit’ XI features double-ups on Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

A clean sheet in Gameweek 13 has strengthened Robert Sanchez’s (£4.8m) case for inclusion ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Southampton.

Considering that the Saints rank joint-bottom for goals scored (10) and 16th for expected goals (xG, 14.38), a second successive shut-out is a strong possibility.

Sanchez also ranks fifth for saves over the season (45), suggesting he could still pick up points even if Southampton find a way past Chelsea’s back four.

DEFENDERS





