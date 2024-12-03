24
  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    If Trent minutes are managed as Slot said, means Gomez is so safe short term, either at RB or CB

  2. mr_jones
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pickford
    AWB - Gabriel - Colwill
    Palmer (C) - Salah - Mbeumo - Saka
    Welbeck - Wissa - Jackson

    RAN - Rogers - Robinson

    g2go?

    1. Gunners in Haaland
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      go2good

    2. Hantakun
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Would maybe play Rogers over Mbuemo

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Isak hasn't trained this week

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hey fam!

  4. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do?
    1FT 0.5M ITB.

    Sánchez
    Ait-nouri Dalot O'Shea
    Palmer Mbeumo Bruno Salah Amad
    Haaland Wood

    Dennis Faes VVB Stewart

    cheers

  5. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    https://x.com/NUFC/status/1863879308722233750?t=Y8hYKOk0BfYX6HFdrzo6XQ&s=19

  6. evilfish
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start Semenyo against Spurs or Bruno against Arsenal?

  7. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Tottenham fans,what's your prediction for Bournemouth game?

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Loads of goals, Bournemouth win.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Agree with this. Both teams aggressive in press to win the ball and forcing mistakes

  8. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bugger, now I'm back thinking of starting Vardy over Semenyo or Rogers.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think I would, with West Ham's form & a bit of RVN attacking bounce. Rogers bench

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Seems fine to me - on pens and Nistelrooy as the new manager

    3. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start over Rogers

      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  9. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    0 FT 1m ITB

    Fabianski
    Gabriel Gvardiol RAN
    Salah Palmer (C) Saka Mbeumo
    Jackson Wood Pedro

    Flekken - Rogers Greaves Faes

    All good? Bit of a tough benching call with Rogers, but think I'm going to stick with the pen takers.

  10. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench one:

    a) Rogers (BRE)
    b) Mbuemo (avl)
    c) Cunha (eve)
    d) Joao Pedro (ful)

    1. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      just now

      a

      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I think that Everton will win but still can't bench Cunha.

    2. elvishorde
        just now

        A

    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Decent chance for the community champion to feast this GW methinks.

    4. hariv
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Which three should start?

      Gabriel (MUN)
      Digne (BRE)
      Ait-Nouri (eve)
      Estuphinan (ful)
      Greaves (CRY)

