  1. KingZamalek
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Watkins and Rogers aren't starting vs. SOU are they?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Why not? Watkins was subbed early. Maybe Rogers gets a rest but not certain.

      1. KingZamalek
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        People said the same thing about Jackson and he got benched the whole game. UCL for villa next week. Durancin form. Too mucj uncertainty.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      "Rogers off the bench against tired legs"

  2. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is Bruno a keep for this week or shall I move him to someone like Kdb, Bowen or Mitoma?

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I am moving him out as part of a plan to bring in Trent or VVD

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This week or next? And who will you replace him with?

  3. GW14 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW14.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    1. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      Rough: like many, captained Palmer over Salah.

      Smooth: Saliba 🙂

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Smooth; Trent dbl assist and Robbo off the bench

      Rough; Wolves again, and benching Rogers last minute over Bruno

    3. TanN
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Rough: Sanchez benched, Captained Palmer over Salah, Wolves (cunha and RAN)

      Smooth: Saliba, Rogers

    4. nanxun
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      rough: capped Palmer over Mo; benched both Rogers (1st) and Mykolenko (3rd), and Greaves (2nd on bench) subbed in for Gabriel--so, their 19 pts sat on the bench. 🙁

      smooth: ???

      1. nanxun
        • 3 Years
        just now

        grasping at straws for the "smooth": team value at highest this season???

    5. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Smooth - mine peanut butter!

  4. HellasLEAF
    • 15 Years
    56 mins ago

    Minutes for Gabriel this GW:

    90
    60
    30
    0

    1. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      90

  5. Norco
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Best 8th attacker to be used if/when needed (6.1m to spend)

    1. Rogers (5.3m)
    2. Enzo (4.9m)
    3. Semenyo (5.7m)
    4. Iwobi (5.6m)

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Rogers

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      5. Dibling (4.5m)

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        6. Southampton (sh*t)

    3. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I do like Semenyo’s fixtures in the next 2 and Iwobi’s fixtures after the next 2 if you’re wanting to rotate them in more often and don’t mind spending the little bit extra. If you’re wanting a playing option that stays on the bench most weeks, but is an option to be subbed on during this busy period, I’d probably just save the money and go Rogers or maybe someone like Amad at Utd.

  6. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    would you do the following

    Haaland, Mbeumo, Bednarek >> Watkins, Saka, Trent -4 ?

    1. HellasLEAF
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably not for a -4 but it could work.

    2. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Who would you be benching if you went through with the -4? Who would you be captaining if you took the -4? Will you be priced out of those moves if you spread them out between this week and next to avoid the hit? If it saves you from playing a black hole in defence that costs you points and/or you are looking at Saka as your preferred cap this week, it might be worth it. If not, I’d probably just make the 2 moves that filled the biggest needs this week and get the third piece next week.

  7. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Wood (mun)
    B) Rogers (SOU)
    C) Cunha (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. TanN
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wood

  8. TanN
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Fabianski
    RAN Saliba Mazraoui
    Saka Salah Palmer Bruno Rogers
    Cunha Pedro

    Sanchez Wood AWB Milenkovic

    2.0m itb, 1FT

    Is Bruno -> KDB a shout?

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      KDB, points monster or rotation/formation/injury nightmare

  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Price Changes 6th December

    Rises: M.Salah 13.3, Saka 10.5, Evanilson 6.1

    Falls: Son 9.8, Wood 6.5, Smith Rowe 5.6, Choudhury 4.3

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy!

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You as well!

  10. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Just toying with a few ideas, any of these look good?
    Bruno and Faes to...
    A) KdB and Kerkez
    B) Bowen and Timber
    Or
    C) Bruno and RAN to Bowen and TAA

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      B looks nice

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Can't decide whether Bruno is a hold or a sell, any thoughts?

        1. Honker Muddlefoot
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          If you have money to move him up to a Saka/Palmer/Salah, or if you’re wanting to redistribute some funds for Trent and he’s your only/best route, I think I’d lean more strongly to sell. I think I’d be more inclined to hold otherwise.

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I have Saka, Palmer and Salah already. Main reason to sell is to redistribute funds to improve defence.

  11. osceola31909
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Kluivert or Semenyo?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Neither will get you much. Any other options?

  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    27 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW14 (774 teams)

    Safety score = 51
    Top score = Greg Angus with 95

    72 teams to be removed, 702 teams through to GW15
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. iFash@FPL
        10 mins ago

        Narrow escape with 53 points. Good to still be standing!! 😉

        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Good work!

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Start ran or greaves?

    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Start TWO of Semenyo, Cunha, Jackson?

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Semenyo's 1 return in 7 starts is a worry.

        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          You are right. Will bench him, thanks

    4. Meta12345
        16 mins ago

        Am I mad captaining watkins ahead of salah? 21k rank

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          No, it will be gusty at Goodison, to put it mildly.

      • GW15 fixtures and clean sheet odds
        G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        GW15 fixture odds can be found here:
        https://prnt.sc/X84YVMze6P1C
        (Provided by William Hill.com)

        GW14 clean sheet results:
        MCI: 49% ✅
        ARS: 42% ✅
        CHE: 40% ❌
        AST: 33% ❌
        EVE: 33% ✅
        CRY: 29% ✅
        LIV: 29% ❌
        IPS: 27% ❌
        FUL: 26% ❌
        WHU: 26% ❌
        LEI: 25% ❌
        WOL: 23% ❌
        BHA: 22% ❌
        TOT: 22% ❌
        BOU: 17% ✅
        NEW: 17% ❌
        BRE: 15% ❌
        MNU: 13% ❌
        SOU: 11% ❌
        NFO: 10% ❌

        Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season currently: 41.17% (up from 37.5% on the previous GW)

        GW15 clean sheet odds:
        LIV: 43%
        ARS: 42%
        MCI: 40%
        MNU: 40%
        AST: 39%
        BHA: 34%
        BOU: 31%
        WHU: 29%
        NEW: 24%
        BRE: 21%
        IPS: 21%
        CHE: 20%
        TOT: 18%
        WOL: 18%
        FUL: 17%
        NFO: 17%
        CRY: 15%
        LEI: 14%
        EVE: 13%
        SOU: 11%
        (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

        Clean sheet totals:
        Liverpool: 7
        Man Utd: 6
        Arsenal: 5 (+1)
        Everton: 5 (+1)
        Nottingham Forest: 5
        Brighton: 3
        Chelsea: 3
        Crystal Palace: 3 (+1)
        Newcastle: 3
        Spurs: 3
        West Ham: 3
        Fulham: 2
        Man City: 3 (+1)
        Bournemouth: 2 (+1)
        Aston Villa: 1
        Brentford: 1
        Ipswich: 1
        Leicester: 1
        Southampton: 1
        Wolves: 1
        *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

        Good luck, and have a great weekend! 🙂

        G

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers G!

      • MShalkz
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Bench one of Wissa (NEW H), Cunha (WHU A) or Semenyo (IPS A). Currently leaning towards Semenyo....

      • Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Mbeumo to
        a) KdB
        b) Bowen
        c) Bruno
        d) someone else?
        e) keep

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          a) Upside chasing
          b) Short-term
          c) Long-term
          d) Rashford
          e) Maybe one more game if you're glass is half full

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            *your

      • Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Keep or sell bruno?
        And if sell bruno for bowen or kdb?

      • Honker Muddlefoot
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Which order should I prioritize these transfers over the next 2 GWs?
        Pickford > Raya
        RAN > Joe-Go

        Plan had been Pickford out first, but back-to-back 4-goal games for Wolves opponents has me wondering if I should flip the order and get him out first.

