Even on a weekend without any top-flight matches, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will still be highly engaged in the FA Cup fourth-round action because 17 of the 20 sides are competing.

As chip season gets underway, we’re starting to learn vital information about the upcoming Gameweek schedule. While this week’s EFL Cup matches cleared up the statuses of Gameweeks 25 and 29, more news is coming.

That’s one of several interesting narratives under development.

1. Will any Blank Gameweek 34 matches be confirmed?

This season’s biggest blank is taking place in Gameweek 34 during FA Cup semi-final weekend. With the fourth round having multiple all-Premier League clashes, we’ll get at least four more eliminations.

Arsenal, Brentford and West Ham United have already made way. So if Crystal Palace lose to Doncaster, Nottingham Forest go out to Exeter City or Brighton and Hove Albion are beaten by Chelsea, a guaranteed match gets locked in.

GW34 ARSENAL v CRYSTAL PALACE (away, Doncaster) BOURNEMOUTH (away, Everton) v MAN UNITED (home, Leicester) BRIGHTON (home, Chelsea) v WEST HAM CHELSEA (away, Brighton) v EVERTON (home, Bournemouth) LIVERPOOL (away, Plymouth) v TOTTENHAM (away, Aston Villa) MAN CITY (away, Leyton Orient) v ASTON VILLA (home, Tottenham) NEWCASTLE (away, Birmingham) v IPSWICH (away, Coventry) NOTT’M FOREST (away, Exeter) v BRENTFORD SOUTHAMPTON (home, Burnley) v FULHAM (away, Wigan) WOLVES (away, Blackburn) v LEICESTER (away, Man United)

Not only that, there’s also the possibility of two Gameweek 34 opponents being discarded at the same stage. Perhaps Chelsea v Everton or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City.

Even more will be revealed before Gameweek 28 and all blanks will be known before the Gameweek 30 deadline.

2. Injury status of Alexander-Arnold + Liverpool’s pre-derby minutes

Having requested to leave the pitch after 70 minutes at Bournemouth, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) didn’t take part in the midweek EFL Cup semi-final. On Friday, head coach Arne Slot said that this weekend’s FA Cup tie would come “too early”.

Of course, any involvement at Plymouth Argyle was already unlikely, considering it’s taking place three days before the Merseyside derby versus Everton.

Slot will face the media after that match, so he may provide us with an update (yet another!) soon after full-time.

You’d also expect the Liverpool boss to rest crucial players like Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) at Home Park. But what’ll also be of interest is the game time of, say, Luis Diaz (£7.5m). The Colombian was given a breather on Thursday, so may be in the starting XI at Plymouth.

3. How will Brighton recover from 7-0 thrashing?

The Seagulls ended an eight-game winless run by beating Ipswich Town and Manchester United back-to-back. Only to then lose at home to Everton and suffer a 7-0 humiliation at Nottingham Forest.

To stop this season from slipping away, Fabian Hurzeler’s side must recover with a strong performance at home to Chelsea. Two, ideally, as Saturday’s FA Cup clash is a rehearsal for the identical league meeting six nights later.

Removed at half-time last week, cheap forward Joao Pedro (£5.5m) is rapidly losing popularity. Without an open play league goal in 12 outings, he is certainly overdue a goal.

However, it may be hard to find notable news from Chelsea, should Enzo Maresca play his usual cup XI.

4. Clues as to how Emery will use new signings

Aston Villa were the most active Premier League club in January’s transfer window, peaking with the late arrivals of Marcus Rashford (£6.6m), Marco Asensio (£6.0m) and Axel Disasi (£4.2m).

Should the latter slot straight into Unai Emery’s first-choice defence, he’s an FPL bargain at the back.

But the bigger curiosity is how Emery will combine his new attacking talents – including Donyell Malen (£5.5m). Maybe they’ll start against Tottenham Hotspur, where forward Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) will miss out.

Whoever impresses the most could find themselves being a popular differential for Villa’s Double Gameweek 25 at home to Ipswich and Liverpool.

5. The positions of Dorgu + Tel + Chilwell

Speaking of new signings, Ben Chilwell (£4.6m) moved from Chelsea to Crystal Palace on loan, whereas Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) and Mathys Tel (£6.0m) joined Man United and Spurs from abroad.

All three bring up position-related questions. The most recent months of Dorgu’s 18-month senior career have been as a right-sided attacker but the assumption is that he’ll be Ruben Amorim’s forward-thinking left wing-back.

Meanwhile, Tel has been surprisingly classified as a midfielder rather than a forward. He could be based up front or out wide but, either way, it sounds like he only agreed to the loan because Ange Postecoglou promised to give him regular game time. Richarlison‘s (£6.8m) injury could swiftly see him become an ‘out of position’ asset.

As for Chilwell, he might be used as a left-sided centre-back now the Eagles have lost Chadi Riad (£4.3m) to injury and Trevoh Chalobah (£4.4m) to his parent club. Or he could provide wing-back competition to Tyrick Mitchell (£4.8m).

6. Match fitness for Wilson

Following a superb win over Arsenal that secured their spot at Wembley, Newcastle United travel to League One leaders Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

World-class forward Alexander Isak (£9.5m) is their undisputed first-choice forward, so Callum Wilson‘s (£6.9m) new availability shouldn’t be a huge concern.

After all, the 32-year-old has been plagued with injuries for a while. This season’s back and hamstring issues limited him to merely 60 minutes of action.

But, should Wilson stay fit, late substitutions could eat into Isak’s game time as Newcastle prepare for the cup final. This gives the Swede less time to score, though only one of his 17 goals occurred after the 60th minute.

MINUTES NUMBER OF ISAK PL GOALS 0 to 15 4 16 to 30 2 31 to half-time 5 46 to 60 5 61 to 75 0 76 to full-time 1

7. Iraola going with the regulars… again

While some Premier League managers will be indulging in a spot of rotation, Andoni Iraola doesn’t really have the luxury.

Bournemouth’s nine-strong unavailable list looks like it won’t ease this weekend, so apart from the recently recovered Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m), there aren’t any experienced senior alternatives ready and waiting for their turn.

Some of the most-bought players of Gameweek 25 will probably be getting full-game run-outs at Goodison Park, then – so keep your fingers crossed that they come through unscathed.