FPL price changes – February 14: Likely risers and fallers

Every Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager knows that player price changes are an important part of the game. Every increase or decrease can impact your selling price and profit, meaning as little as £0.1m is often the difference between being able to make your dream moves or not.

As more and more managers sign up to play the game and these price changes become increasingly volatile, it’s therefore important to try and stay on top of who’s rising and falling, and when, to avoid being priced out.

Thankfully, there are plenty of sites out there that do the heavy lifting in terms of predicting these price changes events (which happen daily at 1:30am GMT), including LiveFPL.net.

LiveFPL’s price change predictor can be filtered by team, searched for specific players, and sorted by a player’s percentage progress (overall and by hour) towards a price rise or drop, as well as their percentage likelihood of changing price within a certain timeframe.

As well as further detail on how FPL price changes work and the areas of uncertainty involved in predictions, the page also gives a round-up of the top transfers in and out each day, and a Summary of Predictions which we’ve outlined below (click to expand).

Predicted risers

According to LiveFPL’s predictions, Morgan Rogers (£5.6m) should rise in price by £0.1m at 1:30am GMT tonight, 14 February. With his league form waning over the last few weeks despite various cup competition heroics, his hefty number of ‘transfers in’ is no doubt due to Aston Villa’s Double Gameweek 25.

Two more players may well join Rogers in experiencing a price hike tonight: Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m).

For the Crystal Palace striker, that’s no doubt due to his recent rush of goals, with six coming in his last five matches including a brace at Old Trafford in Gameweek 24. However, the upcoming Blank Gameweek 29 is something to think about.

Kluivert, however, is not; so it’s easy to see why Bournemouth’s penalty taker is popular, given he had seven attacking returns in just three matches prior to his Gameweek 24 blank against Liverpool – a match in which he should have added to that tally but instead missed an open goal. He also faces Premier League bottom dwellers Southampton up next, with an appealing run of fixtures through April.

That strong fixture run is likely the reason Cherries centre-back Dean Huijsen (£4.4m) is also near a price rise tonight.

Predicted fallers

Ismaïla Sarr (£5.7m) avoided a price drop last night, but looks increasingly likely to suffer one tonight. That’s no real surprise, given the Senegalese wide man has only registered one assist since Gameweek 17 despite Palace being on the up recently.

There are several other players who “should” also fall in price by £0.1m tonight, according to LiveFPL, with their mass sales likely due to some combination of poor form, poor fixtures, both, or simply being out of favour at their club. They are: Newcastle’s Lewis Hall (£5.1m) and Fabian Schär (£5.4m), West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m), City’s waning playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m), Brighton’s Carlos Baleba (£5.0m), Spurs captain Son Heung-min (£9.8m), Fulham winger Alex Iwobi (£5.8m) and Leicester’s budget midfielder Kasey McAteer (£4.7m).

A handful more may also drop in price tonight or at least in the coming days, with Amad Diallo (£5.6m) evidently viewed as surplus to requirements by many FPL managers this week alongside Everton’s Gana (£4.8m), new Bournemouth signing Julio Soler (£4.0m) and the injured crew of Gabriel Jesus (£6.6m), Dominic Solanke (£7.4m), Nicolas Jackson (£7.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m).

Matt Targett (£4.0m), Nelson Semedo (£4.5m), Pedro Neto (£6.2m) and Ben White (£6.1m) all avoided respective drops last night, but “will be close” again tonight, as will Craig Dawson (£4.3m) and the Manchester City pair of Savinho (£6.3m) – who has seven attacking returns in his last four starts – and Ilkay Gündogan (£6.4m).

Perhaps sales of the Brazilian are less to do with his output and more to do with his lack of assured minutes compared to positional rivals, as well as widespread clamouring to squeeze in a doubler like Rogers and/or a Bournemouth midfielder or two as soon as possible.

Yesterday’s price changes

On 13 February, there was only one price change, which was Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m) going up by £0.1m following his Gameweek 24 haul.