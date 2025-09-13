FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 4

13 September 2025 806 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 4.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 4 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.

INTERNATIONAL ACTION

FPL notes: Cunha injury,

It feels like forever since the last deadline, right? Since that late August deadline, it’s been all about late transfers, injuries and international football.

Our highly-regarded minutes tracker can help managers assess the readiness of particular players, just like the seven lessons learnt article.

Managers should check out the press conference updates, as Cole Palmer (£10.4m), William Saliba (£6.1m), Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) had to withdraw from national squads.

Unfortunately for Lateriser, he’d just bought the latter two ahead of Gameweek 3. He’s therefore searching for midfield replacements, liking unanimous Scout Squad pick Antoine Semenyo (£7.4m) and one of Everton’s options – something we’ve delved deeper into.

Jack Grealish (£6.8m) is liked by ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’, Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) takes penalties, and the cheap Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) is on lots of set-pieces.

DEADLINE DAY SIGNINGS + A NEW BOSS

FPL new signings: Simons brings creativity to Spurs' midfield

It’s been almost two weeks since transfer deadline day, as FPL managers immediately diverted their attention to Xavi Simons (£7.0m), Nick Woltemade (£7.0m) and Harvey Elliott (£5.4m).

A bunch of Scout Reports have been compiled:

Gianluigi DonnarummaRandal Kolo MuaniAlexander Isak
Alejandro GarnachoYoane WissaYeremy Pino

We’ve seen a controversial managerial change, too. Out goes Nuno Espirito Santo, replaced at Nottingham Forest by attack-minded Ange Postecoglou – is that bad news for their defensive assets? Zophar gives his opinion.

TIME FOR A CHIP?

FPL Gameweek 4 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts 6

Combine the above factors and some will feel Gameweek 4 is a good time to Wildcard.

Scout’s three squad drafts focus on premium pair Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.1m). One is Salah-only, another is Haaland-only, while there’s also an attempt to squeeze both in.

As mentioned in ‘The Great and the Good’, FPL General used his own Wildcard in Gameweek 3 and still commits to having neither.

Two other drafts come from Zophar, where one plots a Gameweek 6 Free Hit when Haaland is at home to Burnley. Whereas the current ‘Haaland, no Salah’ owners may Free Hit right now.

Here’s a longer-term look at possible chip strategies.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 4 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Mohamed Salah is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Also liked are Erling Haaland, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m).

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes understandably heavy on Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Joining Harvey Elliott and Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) in the trio of differential picks is Adrien Truffert (£4.5m). No defender has accumulated more successful crosses (five), says our Big Numbers piece.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 4!

