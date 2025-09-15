FPL notes: New boys Pino + Kevin catch the eye

Just one goal was scored across the matches at Craven Cottage and Selhurst Park on Saturday – and it was a stoppage-time own-goal.

Fulham 1-0 Leeds United and Crystal Palace 0-0 Sunderland are the next two fixtures to get the Scout Notes treatment.

PINO BRIGHT AS PALACE MISS WHARTON + SARR

A fairly dull game at Selhurst Park saw Crystal Palace struggle to create, yet still miss enough gilt-edged chances to see off stubborn Sunderland.

After 71 minutes in south London, it was a miserable 5-6 on shots. The absence of Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) and Adam Wharton (£5.0m) was being keenly felt by the hosts, while Oliver Glasner even cited the departure of Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) as an ongoing negative factor after full-time.

A late barrage of nine Palace efforts in the final 20-odd minutes saw the Black Cats clinging on, with Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) wasting the best of those openings when prodding Daniel Munoz‘s (£5.6m) deflected cross straight at the inspired Robin Roefs (£4.5m).

Earlier, though, the Eagles’ likely source of goals was full debutant Yeremy Pino (£6.0m).

Playing in Sarr’s vacated right-sided ’10’ role (Pino is expected to move over to the left when Sarr is fit), the promising Spain international had two excellent chances to score – the first a one-on-one that he sent narrowly wide and the second a goalbound effort blocked by the heel of Omar Alderete (£4.0m). Pino had earlier whistled a long-range attempt just off target.

“I’m very pleased with [Yeremy] Pino’s performance today. The cherry on top would have been that big chance in the first half. Then he was a little bit unlucky in the second half. “But we could see where he will help us with his positioning between the lines, his understanding of the game. He will have to adapt to the physicality and the pace of the Premier League football. But he’s not the first one and he won’t be the last one who has to adapt. “He was good, he was dangerous, he had chances and it gives me a good feeling that he will score goals for us.” – Oliver Glasner, via the Palace website

Christantus Uche (£5.5m) made his debut, meanwhile, replacing Pino late on and making an impression. A physical presence, he’s expected to be cover for Mateta, Sarr and Pino this season.

SOLID SUNDERLAND

While they do have five goals to their name (all at home), Sunderland look like being an obstinate, solid sort rather than a team that will play with attacking abandon.

After four Gameweeks, they are:

19th for non-penalty expected goals (xG)

5th for non-penalty expected goals conceded (xGC)

Their goal threat was minimal on a Saturday, with a blocked Chemsdine Talbi (£5.0m) effort their clearest opportunity.

Wilson Isidor (£5.5m) came in for Eliezer Mayenda (£5.5m) up top, later moving left to accommodate new signing Bryan Brobbey (£5.5m) through the middle. Gameweek 3’s penalty-taker, Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m), missed out with an injury.

At the back, the Mackems – with three £4.0m defenders in their side – seem to be a competent bunch, especially with Roefs behind them. In five combined starts this season, centre-half pair Alderete and Nordi Mukiele (£4.0m) have banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four of them. Both delivered the goods on Saturday.

Up next is an Aston Villa side yet to score this season…

KEVIN BRIGHT IN OTHERWISE DRAB FULHAM DISPLAY

It took Fulham until the 58th minute of Saturday’s game to register a single shot. Even that was a free-kick from Harry Wilson (£5.4m), rather than a well-fashioned open-play chance.

While Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) and Sasa Lukic (£5.0m) probably should have done better with their late openings, Fulham had just five efforts all game. Only Burnley had fewer in Gameweek 4. Josh King, the go-to £4.5m midfielder in FPL who had looked so lively in recent weeks, didn’t even make 60 minutes as Leeds successfully suffocated their hosts.

Only a freak Gabriel Gudmudsson (£4.0m) own-goal broke the Whites’ resistance.

But – a glimmer of Fulham hope for future weeks.

The mercurial Kevin (£6.0m) made his debut as a 76th-minute substitute for the Cottagers, and what an impression he made on the left wing.

Three crosses, three take-ons, a chance created for Adama Traore (£5.4m) and a superb long-range effort that Karl Darlow (£4.0m) brilliantly tipped over saw him immediately win over the Fulham faithful.

After arriving from Shakhtar, where he scored five goals in Europa/Conference League qualifying over the summer, the club-record signing is one to watch in the coming weeks.

“Massive impact from him. “We don’t have any doubts about his quality; that was the reason why I pushed the club so hard to get him here, and his profile, of course, he’s an exciting, talented player. “I think it’s not about the speed [of the game why he was only a substitute]. It’s the circumstances when you sign players on the last day of the market. If the players have pre-season, they have time to settle and understand what we want. If they arrive in the last days of the window, of course, it’s going to take more time. “Right now, he’s a player who is trying to find a house, to settle in, to bring the family, all that important stuff, [as well as] the things that are very important to us, for him to understand his teammates, to create connections.” – Marco Silva on Kevin

LUCKLESS LEEDS

Leeds were only that comical Gudmundsson own-goal away from making it three clean sheets in four Gameweeks. None of the promoted clubs got more than three in the whole of 2024/25!

They were 8-0 up on shots before Wilson’s free-kick, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) wasting an excellent headed chance, Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) forcing a sharp save and Noah Okafor (£5.5m) denied by a last-ditch tackle.

Joe Rodon (£4.0m) was looking at a possible nine-point haul before the late winner, having banked DefCon points for the second time this season and eyeing up a bonus point to supplement it.

Much like Sunderland and Burnley, Daniel Farke’s side look more defensively competent than offensively thrilling.

You’d fancy them to go away to Molineux next weekend and get at least a draw, based on how they and Wolverhampton Wanderers have looked this season.